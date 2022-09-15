KIND HLDG : Investor and Analyst Presentation - September 2022
09/15/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Kingswood continues to make strong progress against strategic objectives and is well positioned to accelerate the delivery of medium-term targets
INVESTOR & ANALYST
PRESENTATION
September 2022
H1'22 Highlights
Strong progress against strategic objectives and well positioned to accelerate the delivery of medium-term targets
Group
Financial
UK
US
Double digit revenue and operating profit growth
Organic revenue growth across all operating segments
Balance Sheet strength with £20.7m cash and £75.6m total equity
Completed 6 acquisitions in the UK in H1'22, increasing UK AUM/A to £7.1bn
4.8 stars out of 5 on 'VouchedFor', home to the UK's most trusted advisers
Launched of 'Kingswood Go' in Mar'22 with 1.3k clients already registered
US registered representatives increased 6% to 223, driving an increase in US AUM to $2.7bn
Continue to build on the growth experienced in our Investment Banking business in 2021, recruiting two new high quality IB groups in H1'22 focussed on mid-market equity capital markets
2
H2'22 Financial Performance
Solid performance across the Group in the first half of the year despite an unsettled macro-economic backdrop
£'000 (unless otherwise stated)
H1'22
H1'21
Change (%)
Wealth Management
12,864
8,307
55%
Investment Management
3,588
2,312
55%
Kingswood US
63,937
50,922
26%
Total Revenue
80,389
61,541
31%
Kingswood UK (WP and IM)
5,810
2,830
105%
Kingswood US
1,529
2,519
(39)%
Division Operating Profit
7,339
5,349
37%
Central Costs
(2,834)
(2,294)
24%
Group Operating Profit
4,505
3,055
47%
H1'22
FY'21
Change (%)
Total Equity
75,608
76,898
(2)%
Total Cash
20,693
42,933
(52)%
Key Metrics:
AUM/A (£m)
9,288
6,772
37%
# UK Advisers
87
70
24%
# US RIA/BD reps
223
211
6%
Growth in Wealth Planning and Investment Management was underpinned by:
Successful completion and integration of UK business acquisitions 2020/21
Organic growth via vertical integration and higher volumes of new business
US Revenue growth reflects a strong performance in
Investment banking in Q1, with Q2 impacted by lower capital market activity, and AUM growth in the RIA/IBD business through the ongoing recruitment of registered representatives
Central costs increase of 24% reflects investment to support a growing business and higher professional fees
Cash of £20.7m and Total Equity of £75.6m demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet
AUM/A of £9.3bn is 37% higher than FY'21 largely reflecting acquisitions, as net inflows was offset by the impact of adverse market movements
3
Outlook
We remain confident in the success of our long-term growth strategy grounded in supporting our clients to protect and grow their wealth every step of the way
H2'22
Kingswood continues to maintain a strong pipeline of
acquisitions and has signed Heads of Terms or is in exclusive discussions with 8 businesses in the UK and Ireland
Near-termtarget remains to build proforma UK AUM/A to over £10bn and £12.5bn globally
In H2'22, we expect financial performance to continue to be
impacted by market movements and the levels of capital market activity, though with positive net flows, with upside potential as financial markets recover
Given macro-economic inflationary cost pressures we continue to maintain a disciplined approach to cost management
Medium-Term
Medium-termtarget remains £20m Operating Profit supported by our current acquisition pipeline and organic growth trajectory
The Kingswood Board continues to focus on ensuring that
Operating Profit run-rate progression (£m)
20.0
c.12.0
6.3
0.2 0.9
2019
2020
2021
Run rate*
Medium-term
target**
they maintain and deliver a robust Balance Sheet with a view to ensuring no deferred liability remains uncovered from a funding perspective
*12 month pro-forma operating profit run-rate incorporating existing UK and US acquisitions
Targeted medium term operating profit run-rate based on current acquisition pipeline
Kingswood Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.