KIND HLDG : Investor and Analyst Presentation - September 2022

Double digit revenue and operating profit growth

Organic revenue growth across all operating segments

Balance Sheet strength with £20.7m cash and £75.6m total equity

Completed 6 acquisitions in the UK in H1'22, increasing UK AUM/A to £7.1bn

4.8 stars out of 5 on 'VouchedFor', home to the UK's most trusted advisers

Launched of 'Kingswood Go' in Mar'22 with 1.3k clients already registered

US registered representatives increased 6% to 223, driving an increase in US AUM to $2.7bn