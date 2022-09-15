Advanced search
KIND HLDG : Investor and Analyst Presentation - September 2022

09/15/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Kingswood continues to make strong progress against strategic objectives and is well positioned to accelerate the delivery of medium-term targets

INVESTOR & ANALYST

PRESENTATION

September 2022

H1'22 Highlights

Strong progress against strategic objectives and well positioned to accelerate the delivery of medium-term targets

Group

Financial

UK

US

  • Double digit revenue and operating profit growth
  • Organic revenue growth across all operating segments
  • Balance Sheet strength with £20.7m cash and £75.6m total equity
  • Completed 6 acquisitions in the UK in H1'22, increasing UK AUM/A to £7.1bn
  • 4.8 stars out of 5 on 'VouchedFor', home to the UK's most trusted advisers
  • Launched of 'Kingswood Go' in Mar'22 with 1.3k clients already registered
  • US registered representatives increased 6% to 223, driving an increase in US AUM to $2.7bn
  • Continue to build on the growth experienced in our Investment Banking business in 2021, recruiting two new high quality IB groups in H1'22 focussed on mid-market equity capital markets

2

H2'22 Financial Performance

Solid performance across the Group in the first half of the year despite an unsettled macro-economic backdrop

£'000 (unless otherwise stated)

H1'22

H1'21

Change (%)

Wealth Management

12,864

8,307

55%

Investment Management

3,588

2,312

55%

Kingswood US

63,937

50,922

26%

Total Revenue

80,389

61,541

31%

Kingswood UK (WP and IM)

5,810

2,830

105%

Kingswood US

1,529

2,519

(39)%

Division Operating Profit

7,339

5,349

37%

Central Costs

(2,834)

(2,294)

24%

Group Operating Profit

4,505

3,055

47%

H1'22

FY'21

Change (%)

Total Equity

75,608

76,898

(2)%

Total Cash

20,693

42,933

(52)%

Key Metrics:

AUM/A (£m)

9,288

6,772

37%

# UK Advisers

87

70

24%

# US RIA/BD reps

223

211

6%

  • Growth in Wealth Planning and Investment Management was underpinned by:
    • Successful completion and integration of UK business acquisitions 2020/21
    • Organic growth via vertical integration and higher volumes of new business
  • US Revenue growth reflects a strong performance in
    Investment banking in Q1, with Q2 impacted by lower capital market activity, and AUM growth in the RIA/IBD business through the ongoing recruitment of registered representatives
  • Central costs increase of 24% reflects investment to support a growing business and higher professional fees
  • Cash of £20.7m and Total Equity of £75.6m demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet
  • AUM/A of £9.3bn is 37% higher than FY'21 largely reflecting acquisitions, as net inflows was offset by the impact of adverse market movements

3

Outlook

We remain confident in the success of our long-term growth strategy grounded in supporting our clients to protect and grow their wealth every step of the way

H2'22

  • Kingswood continues to maintain a strong pipeline of
    acquisitions and has signed Heads of Terms or is in exclusive discussions with 8 businesses in the UK and Ireland
  • Near-termtarget remains to build proforma UK AUM/A to over £10bn and £12.5bn globally
  • In H2'22, we expect financial performance to continue to be
    impacted by market movements and the levels of capital market activity, though with positive net flows, with upside potential as financial markets recover
  • Given macro-economic inflationary cost pressures we continue to maintain a disciplined approach to cost management

Medium-Term

  • Medium-termtarget remains £20m Operating Profit supported by our current acquisition pipeline and organic growth trajectory
  • The Kingswood Board continues to focus on ensuring that

Operating Profit run-rate progression (£m)

20.0

c.12.0

6.3

0.2 0.9

2019

2020

2021

Run rate*

Medium-term

target**

they maintain and deliver a robust Balance Sheet with a view to ensuring no deferred liability remains uncovered from a funding perspective

*12 month pro-forma operating profit run-rate incorporating existing UK and US acquisitions

  • Targeted medium term operating profit run-rate based on current acquisition pipeline

4

Disclaimer

Kingswood Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
