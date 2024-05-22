Kinden Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the equipment construction business. Electrical work includes distribution work, general electrical work for buildings and factories, power transmission line work, and substation work. Information and communication work includes telecommunications work and instrumentation work. Environment-related work includes air conditioning pipe work. The Company is also engaged in water supply and drainage sanitary work, interior equipment work, civil engineering work, and other related businesses. It is also engaged in leasing and sales of vehicles, various non-life insurance agencies, maintenance and leasing of real estate, sales and engineering of information communication system equipment, wind power generation business, transportation of concrete utility poles, construction and maintenance management of firefighting equipment construction.