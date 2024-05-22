Performance for

Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

May 16, 2024

Kinden Corporation

Contents

1.

Summary of Financial Results

(1) Consolidated

P1

(2) Non-Consolidated

P2

2.

Cash Flows (Consolidated)

P3

3.

Capital Investment (Consolidated)

P3

4.

Business Overview by Region (Domestic/Overseas)

P4

5.

Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders

Construction Orders by Customer

P5

Construction Orders by Operation

P5

Renewal Construction (Excluding Power Distribution Lining)

P5

Construction Orders by Region

P6

Construction Orders by Operation

(a) Power Distribution Lining

P7

(b) Electrical (By Facility)

P7

(c) Electrical (By Customer's Industry)

P7

(d) Information & Communications Network

P8

(e) Environmental Management Facilities (By Facility)

P8

(f) Electric Power & Others

P8

(2) Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts

Sales of Completed Construction Contracts by Customer

P9

Sales of Completed Construction Contracts by Operation

P9

Renewal Construction (Excluding Power Distribution Lining)

P9

Sales of Completed Construction Contracts by Region

P10

  • Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts by Operation

(a) Power Distribution Lining

P11

(b) Electrical (By Facility)

P11

(c) Electrical (By Customer's Industry)

P11

(d) Information & Communications Network

P12

(e) Environmental Management Facilities (By Facility)

P12

(f) Electric Power & Others

P12

(3)

Contract Backlog by Operation at the End of Period

P13

(4)

Renewable Energy-related Construction

P13

(5)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

P14

(6)

Number of Employees

P14

6. Shareholders

(1)

Number of Shareholders by Type

P15

(2)

Major Shareholders

P15

7. Shareholder Returns

(1)

Dividends

P16

(2)

Acquisition of Treasury Stock

P16

8. ROE

P16

  • The Company bases its forecasts on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties.
  • Amounts less than one million were rounded down.

1. Summary of Financial Results

(1) Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Full year results

Forecasts

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

Change

% Change

(Forecast)

Net sales of completed construction contracts

609,132

654,516

45,384

7.5%

660,000

5,483

0.8%

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

99,025

107,581

8,555

8.6%

110,100

2,518

2.3%

Gross profit margin

16.3%

16.4%

0.1

-

16.7%

0.3

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

61,595

64,903

3,308

5.4%

66,100

1,196

1.8%

Operating income

37,430

42,677

5,246

14.0%

44,000

1,322

3.1%

Operating income margin

6.1%

6.5%

0.4

-

6.7%

0.2

-

Ordinary income

40,243

45,982

5,738

14.3%

46,000

17

0.0%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

28,722

33,553

4,830

16.8%

34,000

446

1.3%

Profit per share (yen)

140.15

165.34

25.19

170.14

4.80

As of

As of

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2023

2024

Total assets

742,841

815,887

Total net assets

532,713

574,053

Equity ratio

71.6%

70.3%

Net assets per share (yen)

2,598.73

2,848.11

Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts

700,000

600,000

500,000

400,000

300,000

566,794

609,132

654,516

660,000

556,273

200,000

100,000

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

Operating Income

Operating income margin

60,000

9.0%

50,000

7.7%

8.0%

6.5%

6.5%

6.7%

7.0%

6.1%

40,000

6.0%

30,000

5.0%

4.0%

44,000

42,948

42,677

20,000

37,087

37,430

3.0%

2.0%

10,000

1.0%

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

0.0%

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

Ordinary Income

Ordninary margin

60,000

8.1%

9.0%

8.0%

50,000

7.1%

7.0%

7.0%

6.6%

7.0%

40,000

6.0%

30,000

5.0%

4.0%

45,982

46,000

44,794

40,243

20,000

39,977

3.0%

10,000

2.0%

1.0%

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

0.0%

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Net profit margin

60,000

9.0%

50,000

8.0%

7.0%

5.8%

6.0%

40,000

5.1%

5.2%

4.7%

4.7%

5.0%

30,000

4.0%

20,000

33,553

34,000

3.0%

32,356

26,366

28,722

2.0%

10,000

1.0%

0

0.0%

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

1

1. Summary of Financial Results

(2) Non-Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Full year results

Forecasts

Construction orders

Net sales of completed construction contracts

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

Gross profit margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating income

Operating income margin

Ordinary income

Profit

Profit per share (yen)

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share (yen)

FY2023

FY2024

558,320

560,416

524,233

559,954

82,785

87,662

15.8%

15.7%

50,375

53,139

32,410

34,523

6.2%

6.2%

37,125

39,549

27,672

29,778

135.03

146.74

As of

As of

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2023

2024

669,708

723,189

489,839

520,706

73.1%

72.0%

2,393.25

2,586.84

Change

% Change

FY2025

Change

% Change

(Forecast)

2,095

0.4%

540,000

(20,416)

(3.6)%

35,721

6.8%

560,000

45

0.0%

4,876

5.9%

91,000

3,337

3.8%

(0.1)

-

16.3%

0.6

-

2,763

5.5%

54,000

860

1.6%

2,113

6.5%

37,000

2,476

7.2%

0.0

-

6.6%

0.4

-

2,424

6.5%

41,000

1,450

3.7%

2,105

7.6%

31,000

1,221

4.1%

11.71

155.13

8.39

Construction Orders

Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts

600,000

600,000

500,000

500,000

400,000

400,000

300,000

525,998

558,320

560,416

540,000

300,000

524,233

559,954

560,000

507,222

486,705

493,724

200,000

200,000

100,000

100,000

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

Operating Income

Profit

50,000

Operating income margin

9.0%

50,000

Net profit margin

9.0%

7.7%

7.1%

6.6%

8.0%

8.0%

40,000

7.0%

40,000

7.0%

6.2%

6.2%

6.4%

5.5%

6.0%

5.2%

5.3%

5.3%

6.0%

30,000

30,000

5.0%

5.0%

20,000

37,496

35,136

4.0%

20,000

4.0%

32,410

34,523

37,000

3.0%

3.0%

31,065

29,778

31,000

25,824

27,672

2.0%

2.0%

10,000

10,000

1.0%

1.0%

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

(Millions of yen)

(Forecast)

2

2. Cash Flows (Consolidated)

(Millions of yen)

Full year

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Profit before income taxes

47,427

39,444

42,709

49,062

Depreciation

6,161

6,684

6,804

6,732

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

11,315

2,009

(23,023)

(17,725)

Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction

23

(1,438)

956

792

contracts

(13,687)

7,562

8,533

14,144

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted

5,877

(6,067)

9,713

4,710

construction contracts

1,419

(1,394)

(2,391)

(4,064)

Other

Income taxes paid

(15,199)

(13,847)

(13,149)

(15,130)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

43,338

32,952

30,153

38,520

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,689)

(5,425)

(28,710)

(27,522)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries

-

(4,550)

-

-

Decrease (increase) in short-term and long-term investment

(575)

65

1,923

6,710

securities

(581)

(67)

(606)

(1,368)

Other

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,846)

(9,977)

(27,393)

(22,179)

Purchase of treasury stock

(11,052)

(4)

(464)

(7,302)

Cash dividends paid

(6,896)

(7,480)

(7,788)

(8,458)

Other

671

(769)

(1,087)

(217)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(17,277)

(8,254)

(9,340)

(15,978)

(76)

634

1,556

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

678

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

20,137

15,355

(5,024)

1,040

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

169,146

184,501

179,477

180,517

50,000

43,338

40,000

38,520

32,952

30,153

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

(10,000)

(5,846)

(8,254)

(9,340)

(9,977)

(20,000)

(17,277)

(15,978)

(22,179)

(30,000)

(27,393)

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

provided by

used in

used in

provided by

used in

used in

provided by

used in

used in

provided by

used in

used in

operating

investing

financing

operating

investing

financing

operating

investing

financing

operating

investing

financing

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

activities

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

3. Capital Investment (Consolidated)

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Increase

FY2025

(Decrease)

(Plan)

Land

396

496

10,280

(580)

9.0%

8.4%

34.9%

9,700

37.4%

3,500

Buildings and structures

1,258

28.5%

2,235

37.7%

16,007

54.3%

13,532

52.1%

(2,474)

3,300

Vehicles

1,960

44.4%

2,152

36.3%

2,339

7.9%

1,863

7.2%

(476)

2,400

Machinery, tools and fixtures

802

18.2%

1,050

17.7%

853

2.9%

857

3.3%

4

1,600

Total

4,417

100.0%

5,935

100.0%

29,480

100.0%

25,953

100.0%

(3,526)

10,800

Note: Lease assets are included.

3

4. Business Overview by Region (Domestic/Overseas)

(Millions of yen)

Company

Area

New orders

Net sales

Full year

Full year

Change

Change

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

Domestic

Kinden Corporation

550,461

553,822

3,360

0.6%

518,660

553,120

34,459

6.6%

Domestic subsidiaries

Domestic subsidiaries related to Nishihara

34,041

39,726

5,684

16.7%

36,862

32,586

(4,275)

(11.6)%

Engineering Company, Limited (2 companies)

Domestic subsidiaries related to electrical

10,112

11,596

1,484

14.7%

9,729

10,510

780

8.0%

business (5 companies)

Domestic subsidiaries related to wind power

2,337

2,995

657

28.1%

2,337

2,995

657

28.1%

generation business (2 companies)

Other domestic subsidiaries (4 companies)

17,529

14,981

(2,547)

(14.5)%

15,901

17,381

1,480

9.3%

Domestic subsidiaries total

64,021

69,300

5,279

8.2%

64,830

63,473

(1,356)

(2.1)%

(13 companies)

Domestic Total

614,482

623,122

8,639

1.4%

583,490

616,593

33,102

5.7%

[Kinden + Domestic subsidiaries]

Domestic

91.4%

91.0%

93.4%

92.1%

ratio

Overseas

Kinden Corporation

Asia

2,492

2,634

141

5.7%

2,286

2,510

223

9.8%

Guam

5,322

3,960

(1,362)

(25.6)%

3,285

4,323

1,038

31.6%

Other

43

0

(43)

(99.9)%

-

-

-

areas

Kinden (Overseas) total

7,858

6,594

(1,264)

(16.1)%

5,572

6,834

1,262

22.6%

Overseas subsidiaries

(6 companies)

Asia

31,966

37,981

6,015

18.8%

22,667

32,124

9,456

41.7%

(2 companies)

Hawaii

18,106

16,947

(1,159)

(6.4)%

12,747

13,634

886

7.0%

Overseas subsidiaries total

50,073

54,929

4,855

9.7%

35,415

45,758

10,343

29.2%

(8 companies)

Overseas Total

Asia

34,459

40,616

6,156

17.9%

24,954

34,634

9,680

38.8%

[Kinden (Overseas) + Overseas subsidiaries]

Hawaii and

23,429

20,907

(2,521)

(10.8)%

16,033

17,958

1,924

12.0%

Guam

Other

43

0

(43)

(99.9)%

-

-

-

areas

Total

57,932

61,523

3,591

6.2%

40,987

52,592

11,605

28.3%

Overseas

8.6%

9.0%

6.6%

7.9%

ratio

Kinden + Subsidiaries Total

672,415

684,646

12,231

1.8%

624,478

669,186

44,707

7.2%

(Before adjustment for inter-group transactions)

Overseas (New Orders by Region)

70,000

57,932

61,523

60,000

50,000

Asia

Asia

40,000

34,594

32,574

30,000

Asia

Asia

20,000

Hawaii and

Hawaii and

Hawaii and

10,000

Hawaii and

Guam

Guam

Guam

0

Guam

(Millions of yen) FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Overseas (Net Sales by Region)

70,000

60,000

52,592

50,000

39,264

37,294

40,987

40,000

Asia

30,000

Asia

Asia

Asia

20,000

10,000

Hawaii and

Hawaii and

Hawaii and

Hawaii and

0

Guam

Guam

Guam

Guam

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

(Millions of yen)

Notes:

  1. Domestic subsidiaries related to Nishihara Engineering Company, Limited (Nishihara Engineering Co., Ltd., Nishihara Construction Co., Ltd.) Domestic subsidiaries related to electrical business (Kinden Tokyo Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Chubu Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Kansai Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Nishinihon Service Company, Incorporated, Daito Denki Kouji Co., Ltd.)
    Domestic subsidiaries related to wind power generation business (Shirama Wind Farm Co., Ltd., Shiratakiyama Wind Farm Co., Ltd.)
    Other domestic subsidiaries (Kinden Services Company, Incorporated, Kinden Shoji Company, Limited, KINDENSPINET CORPORATION, FEN Co., Ltd.)
  2. Overseas subsidiaries:
    Asia (Kinden Vietnam Co., Ltd., Kinden (Thailand) Co., Ltd., P.T. Kinden Indonesia, Kinden Phils Corporation, Antelec Private Ltd., International Electro-Mechanical Services Co. (L.L.C.)) Hawaii (US Kinden Corporation, Wasa Electrical Services, Inc.)
  3. As International Electro-Mechanical Services Co. (L.L.C.) became a consolidated subsidiary at the end of FY2020, its results have been included from the first quarter of FY2021. In addition, the company changed its fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31 in FY2022.
  4. As FEN Co., Ltd. became a consolidated subsidiary from July 2021, its results have been included from the second quarter of FY2022.

4

5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)

(1) Construction Orders

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

  • Construction Orders by Customer

The Kansai Electric Power Company,

70,256

74,405

82,079

84,416

2,337

2.8%

74,000

Incorporated*

The Kansai Electric Power Group

18,760

22,534

18,009

16,226

(1,783)

(9.9)%

15,000

Others

418,204

429,058

458,231

459,773

1,541

0.3%

451,000

[Public offices (Reissued)]

[13,478]

[15,557]

[16,067]

[12,294]

[(3,772)]

(23.5)%

Total

507,222

525,998

558,320

560,416

2,095

0.4%

540,000

* Includes Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. from FY2021

Construction Orders by Operation

Power Distribution Lining

63,313

68,019

73,485

72,957

(527)

(0.7)%

72,000

Electrical

320,043

326,958

364,940

368,922

3,982

1.1%

353,000

Information & Communications Network

56,164

60,710

55,747

44,715

(11,032)

(19.8)%

40,000

Environmental Management Facilities

38,018

43,965

47,843

52,097

4,254

8.9%

50,000

Electric Power & Others

29,683

26,344

16,304

21,723

5,419

33.2%

25,000

Total

507,222

525,998

558,320

560,416

2,095

0.4%

540,000

Renewal Construction (Excluding Power Distribution Lining)

Electrical

138,017

142,849

146,684

153,994

7,310

5.0%

Information & Communications Network

22,853

23,839

22,109

15,960

(6,149)

(27.8)%

Environmental Management Facilities

9,941

7,637

9,506

10,618

1,111

11.7%

Electric Power & Others

7,491

5,776

8,426

11,066

2,639

31.3%

Total

178,303

180,102

186,727

191,640

4,912

2.6%

180,000

Construction Orders by Customer

500,000

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0

The Kansai Electric Power Company, The Kansai Electric Power Group

(Millions of yen)

Incorporated*

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025 (Forecast)

Others

Construction Orders by Operation

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0

Power Distribution

Electrical

Lining

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025 (Forecast)

Information &

Environmental

Electric Power &

Communications

Management Facilities

Others

Network

5

5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)

Construction Orders by Region

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Excluding Power Distribution Lining

Hokkaido and Tohoku

24,901

25,064

29,728

26,790

(2,937)

(9.9)%

Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan area

139,285

141,598

145,758

142,061

(3,696)

(2.5)%

Chubu

46,870

46,860

48,783

57,885

9,102

18.7%

Kinki

177,005

185,553

201,868

202,635

767

0.4%

Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu

47,788

51,257

50,838

51,491

652

1.3%

Overseas

8,058

7,644

7,858

6,594

(1,264)

(16.1)%

Power Distribution Lining

63,313

68,019

73,485

72,957

(527)

(0.7)%

Total

507,222

525,998

558,320

560,416

2,095

0.4%

540,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

Hokkaido and

Kanto and

Chubu

Kinki

Chugoku,

Overseas

Power

Tohoku

Tokyo

Shikoku and

Distribution

metropolitan

Kyushu

Lining

area

(Millions of yen)

(Excluding Power Distribution Lining)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

6

5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)

Construction Orders by Operation

(a) Power Distribution Lining

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

The Kansai Electric Power Company,

60,912

65,453

69,711

69,787

76

0.1%

69,000

Incorporated

Other Power Distribution Lining

2,400

2,565

3,773

3,170

(603)

(16.0)%

3,000

Total

63,313

68,019

73,485

72,957

(527)

(0.7)%

72,000

Note:

"Other Power Distribution Lining" includes C.C.Box and Information Box, power distribution-related construction of The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated, electric water heater installation, NTT telegraph pole installation, and others.

(b) Electrical (By Facility)

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Office buildings

120,253

128,559

160,064

146,445

(13,618)

(8.5)%

Commercial and entertainment facilities

42,121

35,050

37,565

36,543

(1,022)

(2.7)%

Healthcare facilities

10,241

16,951

11,164

23,181

12,017

107.6%

Educational and cultural facilities

17,084

21,554

23,385

19,669

(3,715)

(15.9)%

Residences

3,744

2,422

1,812

2,550

737

40.7%

Factories

64,818

65,803

81,376

87,008

5,632

6.9%

Logistics facilities

42,099

32,061

29,008

26,533

(2,474)

(8.5)%

Others

12,967

16,737

11,010

17,634

6,624

60.2%

Interior constructions

6,710

7,819

9,550

9,355

(195)

(2.1)%

Total

320,043

326,958

364,940

368,922

3,982

1.1%

353,000

180,000

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Office buildings Commercial and

Healthcare

Educational and

Residences

Factories

Logistics facilities

Others

entertainment

facilities

cultural facilities

(Millions of yen)

facilities

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Interior

constructions

(c) Electrical (By Customer's Industry)

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Manufacturing

77,056

81,057

102,803

113,747

10,944

10.6%

Transport machines and equipment

10,777

10,680

16,671

20,608

3,937

23.6%

Electrical/precision machinery and

16,494

14,172

23,145

20,577

(2,568)

(11.1)%

instruments

Food

8,542

8,030

6,271

11,571

5,299

84.5%

Chemical

8,755

9,265

8,470

10,211

1,740

20.5%

Pharmaceutical

6,210

6,999

10,527

7,900

(2,627)

(25.0)%

Other manufacturing

26,277

31,909

37,715

42,878

5,162

13.7%

Service

52,323

47,099

57,688

58,695

1,006

1.7%

Real estate

60,572

44,447

57,833

41,696

(16,137)

(27.9)%

Transportation and communication

27,397

54,494

38,831

35,958

(2,872)

(7.4)%

Commerce

15,905

17,882

18,495

15,293

(3,201)

(17.3)%

Others

86,787

81,976

89,288

103,531

14,243

16.0%

Total

320,043

326,958

364,940

368,922

3,982

1.1%

353,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Manufacturing

Service

Real estate

Transportation and

Commerce

(Millions of yen)

communication

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Others

7

5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)

  1. Information & Communications Network

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Instrumentation

4,150

4,125

7,043

4,867

(2,175)

(30.9)%

4,500

LAN and others

7,129

6,573

7,777

5,954

(1,823)

(23.4)%

6,000

Local area network total

11,280

10,699

14,821

10,821

(3,999)

(27.0)%

10,500

Business communication networks by The

1,539

1,691

1,985

1,621

(363)

(18.3)%

1,500

Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated

Excluding The Kansai Electric Power

Company, Incorporated

FTTH and others

15,261

15,132

13,969

13,334

(635)

(4.5)%

12,700

Mobile phone and others

17,029

18,337

16,561

14,485

(2,076)

(12.5)%

6,000

CATV

7,383

11,690

3,929

3,129

(799)

(20.4)%

2,500

Others

3,670

3,158

4,480

1,321

(3,158)

(70.5)%

6,800

Broadband network total

44,884

50,010

40,926

33,893

(7,033)

(17.2)%

29,500

Total

56,164

60,710

55,747

44,715

(11,032)

(19.8)%

40,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Instrumentation

LAN and others Business communication FTTH and others Mobile phone and others

CATV

networks by The Kansai

Electric Power Company,

(Millions of yen)

Incorporated

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Others

(e) Environmental Management Facilities (By Facility)

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Office buildings

6,963

6,808

6,660

12,552

5,891

88.5%

Commercial and entertainment facilities

8,849

14,112

13,971

7,925

(6,045)

(43.3)%

Healthcare facilities

3,185

2,491

2,547

2,153

(394)

(15.5)%

Educational and cultural facilities

5,676

2,531

8,156

5,577

(2,578)

(31.6)%

Residences

1,430

548

1,987

731

(1,255)

(63.2)%

Factories

5,104

5,499

6,247

7,885

1,638

26.2%

Logistics facilities

5,703

9,959

7,647

10,892

3,245

42.4%

Others

1,105

2,014

626

4,379

3,752

599.2%

Total

38,018

43,965

47,843

52,097

4,254

8.9%

50,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Office buildings

Commercial and Healthcare facilities

Educational and

Residences

Factories

Logistics facilities

Others

entertainment

cultural facilities

(Millions of yen)

facilities

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023 FY2024

(f) Electric Power & Others

(Millions of yen)

Comparison to FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Change

% Change

FY2025

(Forecast)

Overhead power lining

4,537

2,354

5,534

7,920

2,385

43.1%

2,000

Underground power lining

2,701

2,226

2,636

3,480

843

32.0%

500

Power plants and substations*

21,914

21,233

7,406

9,478

2,071

28.0%

21,500

Others

530

529

726

844

118

16.3%

1,000

Total

29,683

26,344

16,304

21,723

5,419

33.2%

25,000

* Includes solar and wind power plants, etc.

The Kansai Electric Power Company,

7,327

6,150

9,266

12,224

2,958

31.9%

3,500

Incorporated*

Others

22,355

20,193

7,037

9,498

2,460

35.0%

21,500

* Includes Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. from FY2021

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Overhead power lining

Underground power lining

Others

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

30,000

FY2021

20,000

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

10,000

FY2023

FY2024

0

FY2024

Power plants and substations (including solar and wind power

(Millions of yen)

plants, etc.)

8

