Performance for
Fiscal Year Ended March 2024
May 16, 2024
Kinden Corporation
- The Company bases its forecasts on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties.
- Amounts less than one million were rounded down.
1. Summary of Financial Results
(1) Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
Full year results
Forecasts
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
Change
% Change
(Forecast)
Net sales of completed construction contracts
609,132
654,516
45,384
7.5%
660,000
5,483
0.8%
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
99,025
107,581
8,555
8.6%
110,100
2,518
2.3%
Gross profit margin
16.3%
16.4%
0.1
-
16.7%
0.3
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
61,595
64,903
3,308
5.4%
66,100
1,196
1.8%
Operating income
37,430
42,677
5,246
14.0%
44,000
1,322
3.1%
Operating income margin
6.1%
6.5%
0.4
-
6.7%
0.2
-
Ordinary income
40,243
45,982
5,738
14.3%
46,000
17
0.0%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
28,722
33,553
4,830
16.8%
34,000
446
1.3%
Profit per share (yen)
140.15
165.34
25.19
170.14
4.80
As of
As of
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
2023
2024
Total assets
742,841
815,887
Total net assets
532,713
574,053
Equity ratio
71.6%
70.3%
Net assets per share (yen)
2,598.73
2,848.11
Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts
700,000
600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
566,794
609,132
654,516
660,000
556,273
200,000
100,000
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
Operating Income
Operating income margin
60,000
9.0%
50,000
7.7%
8.0%
6.5%
6.5%
6.7%
7.0%
6.1%
40,000
6.0%
30,000
5.0%
4.0%
44,000
42,948
42,677
20,000
37,087
37,430
3.0%
2.0%
10,000
1.0%
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
0.0%
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
Ordinary Income
Ordninary margin
60,000
8.1%
9.0%
8.0%
50,000
7.1%
7.0%
7.0%
6.6%
7.0%
40,000
6.0%
30,000
5.0%
4.0%
45,982
46,000
44,794
40,243
20,000
39,977
3.0%
10,000
2.0%
1.0%
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
0.0%
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Net profit margin
60,000
9.0%
50,000
8.0%
7.0%
5.8%
6.0%
40,000
5.1%
5.2%
4.7%
4.7%
5.0%
30,000
4.0%
20,000
33,553
34,000
3.0%
32,356
26,366
28,722
2.0%
10,000
1.0%
0
0.0%
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
1
1. Summary of Financial Results
(2) Non-Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
Full year results
Forecasts
Construction orders
Net sales of completed construction contracts
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
Gross profit margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating income
Operating income margin
Ordinary income
Profit
Profit per share (yen)
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share (yen)
FY2023
FY2024
558,320
560,416
524,233
559,954
82,785
87,662
15.8%
15.7%
50,375
53,139
32,410
34,523
6.2%
6.2%
37,125
39,549
27,672
29,778
135.03
146.74
As of
As of
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
2023
2024
669,708
723,189
489,839
520,706
73.1%
72.0%
2,393.25
2,586.84
Change
% Change
FY2025
Change
% Change
(Forecast)
2,095
0.4%
540,000
(20,416)
(3.6)%
35,721
6.8%
560,000
45
0.0%
4,876
5.9%
91,000
3,337
3.8%
(0.1)
-
16.3%
0.6
-
2,763
5.5%
54,000
860
1.6%
2,113
6.5%
37,000
2,476
7.2%
0.0
-
6.6%
0.4
-
2,424
6.5%
41,000
1,450
3.7%
2,105
7.6%
31,000
1,221
4.1%
11.71
155.13
8.39
Construction Orders
Net Sales of Completed Construction Contracts
600,000
600,000
500,000
500,000
400,000
400,000
300,000
525,998
558,320
560,416
540,000
300,000
524,233
559,954
560,000
507,222
486,705
493,724
200,000
200,000
100,000
100,000
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
Operating Income
Profit
50,000
Operating income margin
9.0%
50,000
Net profit margin
9.0%
7.7%
7.1%
6.6%
8.0%
8.0%
40,000
7.0%
40,000
7.0%
6.2%
6.2%
6.4%
5.5%
6.0%
5.2%
5.3%
5.3%
6.0%
30,000
30,000
5.0%
5.0%
20,000
37,496
35,136
4.0%
20,000
4.0%
32,410
34,523
37,000
3.0%
3.0%
31,065
29,778
31,000
25,824
27,672
2.0%
2.0%
10,000
10,000
1.0%
1.0%
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
(Millions of yen)
(Forecast)
2
2. Cash Flows (Consolidated)
(Millions of yen)
Full year
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Profit before income taxes
47,427
39,444
42,709
49,062
Depreciation
6,161
6,684
6,804
6,732
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
11,315
2,009
(23,023)
(17,725)
Decrease (increase) in costs on uncompleted construction
23
(1,438)
956
792
contracts
(13,687)
7,562
8,533
14,144
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
Increase (decrease) in advances received on uncompleted
5,877
(6,067)
9,713
4,710
construction contracts
1,419
(1,394)
(2,391)
(4,064)
Other
Income taxes paid
(15,199)
(13,847)
(13,149)
(15,130)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
43,338
32,952
30,153
38,520
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(4,689)
(5,425)
(28,710)
(27,522)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries
-
(4,550)
-
-
Decrease (increase) in short-term and long-term investment
(575)
65
1,923
6,710
securities
(581)
(67)
(606)
(1,368)
Other
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,846)
(9,977)
(27,393)
(22,179)
Purchase of treasury stock
(11,052)
(4)
(464)
(7,302)
Cash dividends paid
(6,896)
(7,480)
(7,788)
(8,458)
Other
671
(769)
(1,087)
(217)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(17,277)
(8,254)
(9,340)
(15,978)
(76)
634
1,556
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
678
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
20,137
15,355
(5,024)
1,040
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
169,146
184,501
179,477
180,517
50,000
43,338
40,000
38,520
32,952
30,153
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
(10,000)
(5,846)
(8,254)
(9,340)
(9,977)
(20,000)
(17,277)
(15,978)
(22,179)
(30,000)
(27,393)
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
provided by
used in
used in
provided by
used in
used in
provided by
used in
used in
provided by
used in
used in
operating
investing
financing
operating
investing
financing
operating
investing
financing
operating
investing
financing
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
activities
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
3. Capital Investment (Consolidated)
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Increase
FY2025
(Decrease)
(Plan)
Land
396
496
10,280
(580)
9.0%
8.4%
34.9%
9,700
37.4%
3,500
Buildings and structures
1,258
28.5%
2,235
37.7%
16,007
54.3%
13,532
52.1%
(2,474)
3,300
Vehicles
1,960
44.4%
2,152
36.3%
2,339
7.9%
1,863
7.2%
(476)
2,400
Machinery, tools and fixtures
802
18.2%
1,050
17.7%
853
2.9%
857
3.3%
4
1,600
Total
4,417
100.0%
5,935
100.0%
29,480
100.0%
25,953
100.0%
(3,526)
10,800
Note: Lease assets are included.
3
4. Business Overview by Region (Domestic/Overseas)
(Millions of yen)
Company
Area
New orders
Net sales
Full year
Full year
Change
Change
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
Domestic
Kinden Corporation
550,461
553,822
3,360
0.6%
518,660
553,120
34,459
6.6%
Domestic subsidiaries
Domestic subsidiaries related to Nishihara
34,041
39,726
5,684
16.7%
36,862
32,586
(4,275)
(11.6)%
Engineering Company, Limited (2 companies)
Domestic subsidiaries related to electrical
10,112
11,596
1,484
14.7%
9,729
10,510
780
8.0%
business (5 companies)
Domestic subsidiaries related to wind power
2,337
2,995
657
28.1%
2,337
2,995
657
28.1%
generation business (2 companies)
Other domestic subsidiaries (4 companies)
17,529
14,981
(2,547)
(14.5)%
15,901
17,381
1,480
9.3%
Domestic subsidiaries total
64,021
69,300
5,279
8.2%
64,830
63,473
(1,356)
(2.1)%
(13 companies)
Domestic Total
614,482
623,122
8,639
1.4%
583,490
616,593
33,102
5.7%
[Kinden + Domestic subsidiaries]
Domestic
91.4%
91.0%
93.4%
92.1%
ratio
Overseas
Kinden Corporation
Asia
2,492
2,634
141
5.7%
2,286
2,510
223
9.8%
Guam
5,322
3,960
(1,362)
(25.6)%
3,285
4,323
1,038
31.6%
Other
43
0
(43)
(99.9)%
-
-
-
areas
Kinden (Overseas) total
7,858
6,594
(1,264)
(16.1)%
5,572
6,834
1,262
22.6%
Overseas subsidiaries
(6 companies)
Asia
31,966
37,981
6,015
18.8%
22,667
32,124
9,456
41.7%
(2 companies)
Hawaii
18,106
16,947
(1,159)
(6.4)%
12,747
13,634
886
7.0%
Overseas subsidiaries total
50,073
54,929
4,855
9.7%
35,415
45,758
10,343
29.2%
(8 companies)
Overseas Total
Asia
34,459
40,616
6,156
17.9%
24,954
34,634
9,680
38.8%
[Kinden (Overseas) + Overseas subsidiaries]
Hawaii and
23,429
20,907
(2,521)
(10.8)%
16,033
17,958
1,924
12.0%
Guam
Other
43
0
(43)
(99.9)%
-
-
-
areas
Total
57,932
61,523
3,591
6.2%
40,987
52,592
11,605
28.3%
Overseas
8.6%
9.0%
6.6%
7.9%
ratio
Kinden + Subsidiaries Total
672,415
684,646
12,231
1.8%
624,478
669,186
44,707
7.2%
(Before adjustment for inter-group transactions)
Overseas (New Orders by Region)
70,000
57,932
61,523
60,000
50,000
Asia
Asia
40,000
34,594
32,574
30,000
Asia
Asia
20,000
Hawaii and
Hawaii and
Hawaii and
10,000
Hawaii and
Guam
Guam
Guam
0
Guam
(Millions of yen) FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Overseas (Net Sales by Region)
70,000
60,000
52,592
50,000
39,264
37,294
40,987
40,000
Asia
30,000
Asia
Asia
Asia
20,000
10,000
Hawaii and
Hawaii and
Hawaii and
Hawaii and
0
Guam
Guam
Guam
Guam
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
(Millions of yen)
Notes:
-
Domestic subsidiaries related to Nishihara Engineering Company, Limited (Nishihara Engineering Co., Ltd., Nishihara Construction Co., Ltd.) Domestic subsidiaries related to electrical business (Kinden Tokyo Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Chubu Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Kansai Service Company, Incorporated, Kinden Nishinihon Service Company, Incorporated, Daito Denki Kouji Co., Ltd.)
Domestic subsidiaries related to wind power generation business (Shirama Wind Farm Co., Ltd., Shiratakiyama Wind Farm Co., Ltd.)
Other domestic subsidiaries (Kinden Services Company, Incorporated, Kinden Shoji Company, Limited, KINDENSPINET CORPORATION, FEN Co., Ltd.)
- Overseas subsidiaries:
Asia (Kinden Vietnam Co., Ltd., Kinden (Thailand) Co., Ltd., P.T. Kinden Indonesia, Kinden Phils Corporation, Antelec Private Ltd., International Electro-Mechanical Services Co. (L.L.C.)) Hawaii (US Kinden Corporation, Wasa Electrical Services, Inc.)
- As International Electro-Mechanical Services Co. (L.L.C.) became a consolidated subsidiary at the end of FY2020, its results have been included from the first quarter of FY2021. In addition, the company changed its fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31 in FY2022.
- As FEN Co., Ltd. became a consolidated subsidiary from July 2021, its results have been included from the second quarter of FY2022.
4
5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)
(1) Construction Orders
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
- Construction Orders by Customer
The Kansai Electric Power Company,
70,256
74,405
82,079
84,416
2,337
2.8%
74,000
Incorporated*
The Kansai Electric Power Group
18,760
22,534
18,009
16,226
(1,783)
(9.9)%
15,000
Others
418,204
429,058
458,231
459,773
1,541
0.3%
451,000
[Public offices (Reissued)]
[13,478]
[15,557]
[16,067]
[12,294]
[(3,772)]
(23.5)%
―
Total
507,222
525,998
558,320
560,416
2,095
0.4%
540,000
* Includes Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. from FY2021
Construction Orders by Operation
Power Distribution Lining
63,313
68,019
73,485
72,957
(527)
(0.7)%
72,000
Electrical
320,043
326,958
364,940
368,922
3,982
1.1%
353,000
Information & Communications Network
56,164
60,710
55,747
44,715
(11,032)
(19.8)%
40,000
Environmental Management Facilities
38,018
43,965
47,843
52,097
4,254
8.9%
50,000
Electric Power & Others
29,683
26,344
16,304
21,723
5,419
33.2%
25,000
Total
507,222
525,998
558,320
560,416
2,095
0.4%
540,000
Renewal Construction (Excluding Power Distribution Lining)
Electrical
138,017
142,849
146,684
153,994
7,310
5.0%
Information & Communications Network
22,853
23,839
22,109
15,960
(6,149)
(27.8)%
Environmental Management Facilities
9,941
7,637
9,506
10,618
1,111
11.7%
Electric Power & Others
7,491
5,776
8,426
11,066
2,639
31.3%
Total
178,303
180,102
186,727
191,640
4,912
2.6%
180,000
Construction Orders by Customer
500,000
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
The Kansai Electric Power Company, The Kansai Electric Power Group
(Millions of yen)
Incorporated*
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025 (Forecast)
Others
Construction Orders by Operation
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
Power Distribution
Electrical
Lining
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025 (Forecast)
Information &
Environmental
Electric Power &
Communications
Management Facilities
Others
Network
5
5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)
Construction Orders by Region
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Excluding Power Distribution Lining
Hokkaido and Tohoku
24,901
25,064
29,728
26,790
(2,937)
(9.9)%
Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan area
139,285
141,598
145,758
142,061
(3,696)
(2.5)%
Chubu
46,870
46,860
48,783
57,885
9,102
18.7%
Kinki
177,005
185,553
201,868
202,635
767
0.4%
Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu
47,788
51,257
50,838
51,491
652
1.3%
Overseas
8,058
7,644
7,858
6,594
(1,264)
(16.1)%
Power Distribution Lining
63,313
68,019
73,485
72,957
(527)
(0.7)%
Total
507,222
525,998
558,320
560,416
2,095
0.4%
540,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
Hokkaido and
Kanto and
Chubu
Kinki
Chugoku,
Overseas
Power
Tohoku
Tokyo
Shikoku and
Distribution
metropolitan
Kyushu
Lining
area
(Millions of yen)
(Excluding Power Distribution Lining)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
6
5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)
Construction Orders by Operation
(a) Power Distribution Lining
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
The Kansai Electric Power Company,
60,912
65,453
69,711
69,787
76
0.1%
69,000
Incorporated
Other Power Distribution Lining
2,400
2,565
3,773
3,170
(603)
(16.0)%
3,000
Total
63,313
68,019
73,485
72,957
(527)
(0.7)%
72,000
Note:
"Other Power Distribution Lining" includes C.C.Box and Information Box, power distribution-related construction of The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated, electric water heater installation, NTT telegraph pole installation, and others.
(b) Electrical (By Facility)
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Office buildings
120,253
128,559
160,064
146,445
(13,618)
(8.5)%
Commercial and entertainment facilities
42,121
35,050
37,565
36,543
(1,022)
(2.7)%
Healthcare facilities
10,241
16,951
11,164
23,181
12,017
107.6%
Educational and cultural facilities
17,084
21,554
23,385
19,669
(3,715)
(15.9)%
Residences
3,744
2,422
1,812
2,550
737
40.7%
Factories
64,818
65,803
81,376
87,008
5,632
6.9%
Logistics facilities
42,099
32,061
29,008
26,533
(2,474)
(8.5)%
Others
12,967
16,737
11,010
17,634
6,624
60.2%
Interior constructions
6,710
7,819
9,550
9,355
(195)
(2.1)%
Total
320,043
326,958
364,940
368,922
3,982
1.1%
353,000
180,000
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Office buildings Commercial and
Healthcare
Educational and
Residences
Factories
Logistics facilities
Others
entertainment
facilities
cultural facilities
(Millions of yen)
facilities
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Interior
constructions
(c) Electrical (By Customer's Industry)
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Manufacturing
77,056
81,057
102,803
113,747
10,944
10.6%
Transport machines and equipment
10,777
10,680
16,671
20,608
3,937
23.6%
Electrical/precision machinery and
16,494
14,172
23,145
20,577
(2,568)
(11.1)%
instruments
Food
8,542
8,030
6,271
11,571
5,299
84.5%
Chemical
8,755
9,265
8,470
10,211
1,740
20.5%
Pharmaceutical
6,210
6,999
10,527
7,900
(2,627)
(25.0)%
Other manufacturing
26,277
31,909
37,715
42,878
5,162
13.7%
Service
52,323
47,099
57,688
58,695
1,006
1.7%
Real estate
60,572
44,447
57,833
41,696
(16,137)
(27.9)%
Transportation and communication
27,397
54,494
38,831
35,958
(2,872)
(7.4)%
Commerce
15,905
17,882
18,495
15,293
(3,201)
(17.3)%
Others
86,787
81,976
89,288
103,531
14,243
16.0%
Total
320,043
326,958
364,940
368,922
3,982
1.1%
353,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Manufacturing
Service
Real estate
Transportation and
Commerce
(Millions of yen)
communication
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Others
7
5. Business Overview (Non-Consolidated)
- Information & Communications Network
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Instrumentation
4,150
4,125
7,043
4,867
(2,175)
(30.9)%
4,500
LAN and others
7,129
6,573
7,777
5,954
(1,823)
(23.4)%
6,000
Local area network total
11,280
10,699
14,821
10,821
(3,999)
(27.0)%
10,500
Business communication networks by The
1,539
1,691
1,985
1,621
(363)
(18.3)%
1,500
Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Excluding The Kansai Electric Power
Company, Incorporated
FTTH and others
15,261
15,132
13,969
13,334
(635)
(4.5)%
12,700
Mobile phone and others
17,029
18,337
16,561
14,485
(2,076)
(12.5)%
6,000
CATV
7,383
11,690
3,929
3,129
(799)
(20.4)%
2,500
Others
3,670
3,158
4,480
1,321
(3,158)
(70.5)%
6,800
Broadband network total
44,884
50,010
40,926
33,893
(7,033)
(17.2)%
29,500
Total
56,164
60,710
55,747
44,715
(11,032)
(19.8)%
40,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Instrumentation
LAN and others Business communication FTTH and others Mobile phone and others
CATV
networks by The Kansai
Electric Power Company,
(Millions of yen)
Incorporated
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Others
(e) Environmental Management Facilities (By Facility)
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Office buildings
6,963
6,808
6,660
12,552
5,891
88.5%
Commercial and entertainment facilities
8,849
14,112
13,971
7,925
(6,045)
(43.3)%
Healthcare facilities
3,185
2,491
2,547
2,153
(394)
(15.5)%
Educational and cultural facilities
5,676
2,531
8,156
5,577
(2,578)
(31.6)%
Residences
1,430
548
1,987
731
(1,255)
(63.2)%
Factories
5,104
5,499
6,247
7,885
1,638
26.2%
Logistics facilities
5,703
9,959
7,647
10,892
3,245
42.4%
Others
1,105
2,014
626
4,379
3,752
599.2%
Total
38,018
43,965
47,843
52,097
4,254
8.9%
50,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Office buildings
Commercial and Healthcare facilities
Educational and
Residences
Factories
Logistics facilities
Others
entertainment
cultural facilities
(Millions of yen)
facilities
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023 FY2024
(f) Electric Power & Others
(Millions of yen)
Comparison to FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Change
% Change
FY2025
(Forecast)
Overhead power lining
4,537
2,354
5,534
7,920
2,385
43.1%
2,000
Underground power lining
2,701
2,226
2,636
3,480
843
32.0%
500
Power plants and substations*
21,914
21,233
7,406
9,478
2,071
28.0%
21,500
Others
530
529
726
844
118
16.3%
1,000
Total
29,683
26,344
16,304
21,723
5,419
33.2%
25,000
* Includes solar and wind power plants, etc.
The Kansai Electric Power Company,
7,327
6,150
9,266
12,224
2,958
31.9%
3,500
Incorporated*
Others
22,355
20,193
7,037
9,498
2,460
35.0%
21,500
* Includes Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. from FY2021
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Overhead power lining
Underground power lining
Others
(Millions of yen)
FY2021
30,000
FY2021
20,000
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
10,000
FY2023
FY2024
0
FY2024
Power plants and substations (including solar and wind power
(Millions of yen)
plants, etc.)
8
