  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kinder Morgan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMI   US49456B1017

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:03:42 2023-03-10 pm EST
16.80 USD   -1.98%
03/02Scotiabank Starts Kinder Morgan at Sector Perform With $20 Price Target
MT
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields Continue to Weigh on Sentiment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Says Project Costs Surpass C$30.9 Billion

03/10/2023 | 04:44pm EST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA-Construction costs for a government-owned pipeline project designed to triple the amount of western Canadian crude destined for Asia-bound tankers has ballooned to roughly 30.9 billion Canadian dollars, or about four times the original cost.

The Trans Mountain Corp., which operates the pipeline project on behalf of the Canadian government, said in a Friday statement that the total cost of increasing pipeline capacity, to nearly 900,000 barrels of crude oil per day, is $22 billion. The company said construction is 80% complete and the expanded pipeline is expected to come into service in the first quarter 2024.

When Canada's Liberal government purchased the pipeline project from Kinder Morgan in May 2018 the estimated cost of the pipeline expansion was C$7.7 billion. Canada paid C$4.5 billion for the 710-mile pipeline, which Kinder Morgan sold due to political uncertainty regarding the project's completion.

Last year, Trans Mountain said construction costs had climbed 70% to roughly C$21 billion. Canada agreed to provide a C$10 billion loan guarantee to help secure financing, but also said the government would no longer provide direct funding to help the project.

In the Friday statement, Trans Mountain said the company is in the process of securing external financing to fund the remainder of the project. The higher costs, it added, are attributed to global inflation and supply-chain strains, challenging terrain in British Columbia, and unexpected archaeological discoveries, among other things.

The Canadian Parliament's budget watchdog said last year the government would likely record a net loss from the project once it is sold to private-sector interests. The analysis was done when the estimated cost to complete the pipeline was about C$21 billion, versus the new C$30.9 billion estimate.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1643ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.46% 82.68 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
KINDER MORGAN, INC. -2.16% 16.77 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.59% 420.6949 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
WTI 1.54% 76.695 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
Analyst Recommendations on KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 523 M - -
Net income 2023 2 575 M - -
Net Debt 2023 31 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 6,61%
Capitalization 38 531 M 38 531 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 10 525
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 17,14 $
Average target price 20,16 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang Director-Investor Relations
Shaper C.Park President
David Patrick Michels Vice President-Finance
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.20%38 531
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.64%77 314
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.01%56 029
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.39%40 457
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.69%36 423
MPLX LP5.63%34 726