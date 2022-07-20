Log in
Equities
United States
Nyse
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
News
Summary
KMI
US49456B1017
KINDER MORGAN, INC.
(KMI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
17.32
USD
+0.06%
05:06p
Kinder Morgan Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenues; Expects 2022 Net Income to Top Guidance
MT
04:56p
Kinder morgan inc - says fairly immaterial financial impact fro…
RE
04:54p
Kinder morgan says jones act vessel charter rates are now at pre…
RE
KINDER MORGAN SAYS SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF DEMAND DESTRUCTION ON…
07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
KINDER MORGAN SAYS SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF DEMAND DESTRUCTION ON ROAD FUELS - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
15 885 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 684 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
30 803 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,8x
Yield 2022
6,41%
Capitalization
39 250 M
39 250 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,41x
EV / Sales 2023
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
10 529
Free-Float
87,5%
More Financials
Chart KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
17,31 $
Average target price
19,97 $
Spread / Average Target
15,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Kean
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang
President & Director
David Patrick Michels
Vice President-Finance
Richard D. Kinder
Executive Chairman
Mark E. Huse
Vice President-Business Systems
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KINDER MORGAN, INC.
9.14%
39 250
ENBRIDGE INC.
12.43%
87 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
15.12%
55 122
TC ENERGY CORPORATION
15.88%
51 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES
24.23%
39 403
MPLX LP
3.89%
31 118
More Results
