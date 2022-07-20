Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kinder Morgan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMI   US49456B1017

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
17.32 USD   +0.06%
05:06pKinder Morgan Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenues; Expects 2022 Net Income to Top Guidance
MT
04:56pKinder morgan inc - says fairly immaterial financial impact fro…
RE
04:54pKinder morgan says jones act vessel charter rates are now at pre…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KINDER MORGAN SAYS SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF DEMAND DESTRUCTION ON…

07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
KINDER MORGAN SAYS SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF DEMAND DESTRUCTION ON ROAD FUELS - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINDER MORGAN, INC.
05:06pKinder Morgan Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenues; Expects 2022 Net Income to Top Guid..
MT
04:56pKinder morgan inc - says fairly immaterial financial impact fro…
RE
04:54pKinder morgan says jones act vessel charter rates are now at pre…
RE
04:52pKinder morgan says on track to exceed budgeted 10% increase in g…
RE
04:41pKinder morgan inc says it has a $2.1 billion backlog, 75% of whi…
RE
04:28pKINDER MORGAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pKinder Morgan quarterly profit climbs 20% on high jet fuel demand
RE
04:14pKINDER MORGAN : ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.2775 PER SHARE AND RAISES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUI..
PU
04:08pKinder Morgan quarterly profit climbs 20%
RE
04:08pEarnings Flash (KMI) KINDER MORGAN Posts Q2 Revenue $5.15B
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 885 M - -
Net income 2022 2 684 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 6,41%
Capitalization 39 250 M 39 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 529
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,31 $
Average target price 19,97 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
David Patrick Michels Vice President-Finance
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
Mark E. Huse Vice President-Business Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.14%39 250
ENBRIDGE INC.12.43%87 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.12%55 122
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.88%51 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.23%39 403
MPLX LP3.89%31 118