Kinder Morgan : 1Q 2023 Investor Presentation

Disclosure

Forward-looking statements / non-GAAP financial measures / industry & market data

General - The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all information that prospective investors may require. Prospective investors are encouraged to conduct their own analysis and review of information contained in this presentation as well as important additional information through the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.kindermorgan.com.

Policies and Procedures -This presentation includes descriptions of our vision, mission and values and various policies, standards, procedures, processes, systems, programs, initiatives, assessments,

technologies, practices, and similar measures related to our operations and compliance systems ("Policies and Procedures"). References to Policies and Procedures in this presentation do not represent

guarantees or promises about their efficacy, or any assurance that such measures will apply in every case, as there may be exigent circumstances, factors, or considerations that may cause implementation of other measures or exceptions in specific instances.

Forward-LookingStatements - This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include statements accompanied by or using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "forecast," "strategy," "outlook," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "shall," and "long-term". In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, including our Policies and Procedures and their efficacy, long term demand for our assets and services, energy-transition related opportunities, including opportunities related to alternative energy sources, future operating results or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow or to pay dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Because of these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We disclaim any obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Future actions, conditions or events and future results of operations may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. These statements are necessarily based upon various assumptions involving judgments with respect to the future, including, among others; commodity prices, including prices for Renewable Identification Numbers under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard Program; the timing and extent of changes in the supply of and demand for the products we transport and handle; national, international, regional and local economic, competitive, political and regulatory conditions and developments; the timing and success of business development efforts; the timing, cost, and success of expansion projects; technological developments; the condition of capital and credit markets; inflation rates; interest rates; the political and economic stability of oil- producing nations; energy markets; federal, state or local income tax legislation; weather conditions; environmental conditions; business, regulatory and legal decisions; terrorism; cyber-attacks; and other uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in this presentation and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC (under the headings "Risk Factors," "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere). These reports are available through the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.kindermorgan.com.

GAAP - Unless otherwise stated, all historical and estimated future financial and other information included in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

Non-GAAP- In addition to using financial measures prescribed by GAAP, we use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures in this presentation. Descriptions of our non- GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be found in this presentation under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations". These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other issuers. As such, they should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP financial measures.

Industry and Market Data - Certain data included in this presentation has been derived from a variety of sources, including independent industry publications, government publications and other published independent sources. Although we believe that such third-party sources are reliable, we have not independently verified, and take no responsibility for, the accuracy or completeness of such data.

