KINDER MORGAN, INC.

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kinder Morgan : 3Q Profit, Sales Fall on Lower Energy Demand

10/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Kinder Morgan Inc. said profit and sales fell in the third quarter as the company contends with lower energy demand and muted production levels due to the pandemic.

The pipeline operator had a profit of $455 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with $506 million, or 22 cents a share, last year. It posted an adjusted profit of 21 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for adjusted earnings of 20 cents a share.

Revenue decreased to $2.92 billion from $3.21 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.88 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 1632ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINDER MORGAN, INC. -1.18% 12.53 Delayed Quote.-40.10%
WTI -3.46% 39.971 Delayed Quote.-32.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 618 M - -
Net income 2020 44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 352x
Yield 2020 8,27%
Capitalization 28 702 M 28 702 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 086
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,20 $
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
James E. Holland Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Michels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-40.10%28 702
ENBRIDGE INC.-26.07%58 897
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.56%40 433
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.03%37 532
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-16.99%23 895
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-8.44%17 642
