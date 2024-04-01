Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that its board of directors has nominated Amy W. Chronis to stand for election as a director at its annual meeting of stockholders on May 8, 2024.

Ms. Chronis is a Senior Partner with Deloitte and is scheduled to retire from Deloitte as of June 1, 2024. She served as Deloitte’s Vice Chair and US Energy & Chemicals Industry Leader from January 2021 to January 2024 and as the Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Houston practice from February 2018 to January 2024. She joined Deloitte as a Partner in June 2002.

In addition to her work with Deloitte, Ms. Chronis serves on the boards of directors of the Greater Houston Partnership, the United Way of Greater Houston, Texas 2036 (a nonpartisan data driven public policy think tank), and the non-profit Central Houston, Inc. Ms. Chronis earned a BSBA degree in Accounting and International Studies from The Ohio State University in 1983. She completed an Executive Education program at Columbia Business School and is a CPA licensed in the State of Texas.

“We are fortunate to be able to nominate Amy Chronis to serve on KMI’s board of directors. In addition to her financial and accounting acumen and knowledge of the energy industry, she brings to the board notable expertise in executive leadership, strategic planning, business transformation, technology, sustainability, and enterprise risk management. Amy will be a valuable addition to our talented board,” said KMI Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder.

Ms. Chronis will stand for election along with KMIs' current directors at the May 8, 2024, annual meeting.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 , renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401852932/en/