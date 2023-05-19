Advanced search
    KMI   US49456B1017

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
16.52 USD   +0.43%
Kinder Morgan : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
kmi-20230518

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

KINDER MORGAN, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-35081 80-0682103
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

1001 Louisiana Street, Suite 1000
Houston, Texas77002
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

713-369-9000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class P Common Stock KMI NYSE
2.250% Senior Notes due 2027 KMI 27A NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the following information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

On May 18, 2023, Kinder Morgan, Inc. ("KMI") announced that representatives of KMI intend to participate at the EIC Annual Energy Infrastructure Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. Materials to be used during the event are available on KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and presentations/default.aspx.
2



S I G N A T U R E

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Dated: May 18, 2023 By: /s/ David P. Michels
David P. Michels
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kinder Morgan Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
