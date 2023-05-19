Kinder Morgan : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023





KINDER MORGAN, INC.

1001 Louisiana Street, Suite 1000

Houston, Texas 77002

713-369-9000

On May 18, 2023, Kinder Morgan, Inc. ("KMI") announced that representatives of KMI intend to participate at the EIC Annual Energy Infrastructure Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. Materials to be used during the event are available on KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and presentations/default.aspx.

