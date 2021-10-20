Kinder Morgan : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

KINDER MORGAN ANNOUNCES $0.27 PER SHARE DIVIDEND

AND RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

HOUSTON, October 20, 2021 - Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the third quarter ($1.08 annualized), payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021. This dividend represents a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2020.

KMI is reporting third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $495 million, compared to $455 million in the third quarter of 2020; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,013 million, compared to $1,085 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted Earnings were $505 million for the quarter, versus $485 million in the third quarter of 2020.

"Our company once again generated substantial Adjusted Earnings and robust coverage of this quarter's dividend. Our stable cash flows and guiding philosophy create a compelling investment opportunity, as we remain committed to funding our expansion capital opportunities internally, maintaining a healthy balance sheet, and returning excess cash to our shareholders through dividend increases and/or share repurchases," said KMI Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder.

"Our business model, predominantly take-or-pay and fee-basedlong-term contracts with creditworthy customers, in conjunction with our valuable network of transportation and storage infrastructure, continues to generate strong financial performance" said KMI Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. "We continue to allocate capital conservatively, leaving ourselves a margin of safety on the self-funded investments we make. We are maintaining that discipline as we look at opportunities in the low-carbon energy transition. That includes last quarter's Kinetrex acquisition and the partnership we announced last month with Neste to use one of our Louisiana terminal facilities to create a storage and logistics hub for the raw material used in renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, polymers and chemicals. Arrangements such as the one we have with Neste demonstrate the flexibility and durability of our assets even as energy sources evolve over time.

"In our base natural gas business, we continue to benefit from growing global natural gas demand. Our assets are well positioned to serve growing domestic markets and export locations for LNG and Mexico. Our status as a low methane emitter within our sector also positions us well to capitalize on increasing demand for responsibly-sourced or certified natural gas. And with 700 billion cubic feet of high deliverability natural gas storage capacity, we are also very well-positioned to move gas domestically when and where it's needed most, whether during extreme weather events or more routinely to support intermittent renewable power generation.