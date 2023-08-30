Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan on Wednesday said its Port Manatee, Port Sutton and Tampaplex terminals in Florida sustained minimal damage due to Hurricane Idalia, and that it was also planning to shut its Charleston area terminals later in the day.

The company said it was planning to reopen the terminals on Thursday, while its Tampa facilities including the Tampa refined products terminal and Central Florida Pipeline system have resumed normal operations. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)