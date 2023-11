Kinder Morgan, Inc. specializes in transporting and storing oil and gas. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - transport, processing and storage of natural gas (70.2%); - transport of refined oil products (13.5%): gasoline, diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), etc.; - transshipment and storage of petroleum products, dry and liquid bulk services (10.3%): fuel, coal, petroleum coke, cement, alumina, salt, chemical products, etc.; - transport and sale of carbon dioxide (6%). The group also develops crude oil production activity in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The United States accounts for 99.2% of net sales.