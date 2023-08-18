Aug 18 (Reuters) -

Kinder Morgan unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline on Friday declared force majeure due to an explosion and fire caused by equipment failure at a compressor station near Centerville in Hickman County.

The fire was extinguished, and there were no injuries and all personnel had been evacuated, the company told Reuters in an email, adding that Highway 48 has been isolated and closed as a precaution.

Tennessee Pipeline is an interstate natural gas pipeline system that gathers gas from basins between Texas and Alabama and delivers it to the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast.