Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kinder Morgan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMI   US49456B1017

KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
16.77 USD   -2.16%
03/10Correction to Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Costs Headline
DJ
03/02Scotiabank Starts Kinder Morgan at Sector Perform With $20 Price Target
MT
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union says Lyondell misled USW about possible Houston refinery buyers -letter

03/11/2023 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) -The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a letter to members it was misled by Lyondell Basell Industries about possible buyers for the company's Houston refinery, which the company has set for permanent closure late this year.

"The International Union has been approached by buyers who say not only are they willing to buy the refinery at a fair market price but have been trying to do so since before the closure notice," the USW said in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday that was sent on Friday to members who work at the Lyondell refinery.

According to the letter, the union said it would contact government officials about the would-be buyers of the refinery and take further actions involving union members in the future.

A Lyondell spokesperson was not immediately available on Saturday to discuss the letter.

The letter was signed by Marcos Velez, assistant to the director for USW Region 13, which includes Texas.

Petrochemical maker Lyondell said in April 2022 it would permanently close the 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery because it had been unable to find a buyer for the plant which is no longer a necessary part of its global plastics manufacturing operations.

In a July 2022 conference call with Wall Street analysts, Lyondell Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said the company was considering "very large investments" at the site once the refinery closes to make it part of a recycled plastics manufacturing system in the Houston area.

Sources familiar with the matter said Kinder Morgan Inc, which operates a terminal near the refinery, approached Lyondell about possibly buying the refinery along with an undisclosed partner that owned and operated other refineries.

A Kinder Morgan spokesperson was not immediately available on Saturday.

Lyondell said it wasn't interested in selling, the sources said.

After a purchase, Kinder Morgan planned to operate the refinery's logistics while the partner would manage production.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

By Erwin Seba


© Reuters 2023
All news about KINDER MORGAN, INC.
03/10Correction to Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Project Costs Headline
DJ
03/02Scotiabank Starts Kinder Morgan at Sector Perform With $20 Price Target
MT
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields Continue ..
DJ
03/02European Midday Briefing: Core Inflation Heats -2-
DJ
03/01Bernstein Upgrades Kinder Morgan to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
02/28Kinder Morgan, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Kinder Morgan : 1Q 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
02/17Kinder Morgan : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
02/17Kinder Morgan, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINDER MORGAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 595 M - -
Net income 2023 2 573 M - -
Net Debt 2023 31 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 6,76%
Capitalization 37 699 M 37 699 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 525
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,77 $
Average target price 20,16 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang Director-Investor Relations
Shaper C.Park President
David Patrick Michels Vice President-Finance
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.25%37 699
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.06%76 961
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.14%55 573
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.39%39 732
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.15%35 216
MPLX LP5.36%34 636