Kindom Development : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to appoint members of Sustainable Development Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainable Development Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Mike, Ma (2)Tan Hochen (3)Hung-Chin Huang (4)Kuo-Feng Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Mike, Ma/Chairman of Kindom Development Co., Ltd. (2)Tan Hochen/Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd. (3)Hung-Chin Huang/Independent Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd. (4)Kuo-Feng Lin/Independent Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:appoint members of Sustainable Development Committee 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/15 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The terms of office of Sustainable Development Committee members are the same with their terms of office of Directors.