  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2520   TW0002520004

KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2520)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
29.55 TWD   -1.01%
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to establish a joint venture with CLEVO CO.,and HUA TAI INVESTMENT CORPORATION.
PU
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to appoint members of Sustainable Development Committee
PU
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date and cash dividend payment date
PU
Kindom Development : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to appoint members of Sustainable Development Committee

07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 23:15:11
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board
of directors to appoint members of Sustainable
Development Committee
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Sustainable Development Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:
  (1)Mike, Ma
  (2)Tan Hochen
  (3)Hung-Chin Huang
  (4)Kuo-Feng Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  (1)Mike, Ma/Chairman of Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  (2)Tan Hochen/Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  (3)Hung-Chin Huang/Independent Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  (4)Kuo-Feng Lin/Independent Director of Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:appoint members of Sustainable
Development Committee
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The terms of office of
Sustainable Development Committee members are the same with their terms of
office of Directors.

Disclaimer

Kindom Construction Corp. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
