Kindom Development : Announcemnt of the new replacement of the corporate governance officer of the Company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Li-Ya Chen Senior Assistant Vice President of Kedge Construction Co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Chu-Chun Chang Manager of the Legal Office of Kindom Development Co., Ltd. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/07/15 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None