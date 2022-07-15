Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2520   TW0002520004

KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2520)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
29.55 TWD   -1.01%
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to establish a joint venture with CLEVO CO.,and HUA TAI INVESTMENT CORPORATION.
PU
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to appoint members of Sustainable Development Committee
PU
11:24aKINDOM DEVELOPMENT : The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date and cash dividend payment date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kindom Development : The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date and cash dividend payment date

07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 23:14:39
Subject 
 The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date
and cash dividend payment date
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$1,385,425,250
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/03
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/07
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/07
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)2022/08/26 is set as the cash dividend payment date.
(2)Those who hold the company's stock but have not yet completed
   the transfer, please arrive or mail (based on the date of the
   postmark) by the China Trust Commercial Bank agent of the company
   before 5 pm on August 2,2022(Address: 5th Floor, No. 83,Section
   1, Chongqing South Road, Taipei City) For the transfer;those
   who participate in the policy collection will be handled by
   Taiwan Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Kindom Construction Corp. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 191 M - -
Net income 2021 3 508 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 6,62%
Capitalization 15 569 M 519 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kindom Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,55 TWD
Average target price 46,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Chin Chin Hung General Manager & Director
Chih Kang Ma Chairman
Shen Yu Kung Independent Director
Hung Chin Huang Independent Director
Kuo Feng Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-21.72%535
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.80%33 943
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 207
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.51%30 840
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.33%29 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 622