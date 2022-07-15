Kindom Development : The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date and cash dividend payment date
07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Provided by: KINDOM DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Subject
The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date
and cash dividend payment date
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$1,385,425,250
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/03
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/07
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/07
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)2022/08/26 is set as the cash dividend payment date.
(2)Those who hold the company's stock but have not yet completed
the transfer, please arrive or mail (based on the date of the
postmark) by the China Trust Commercial Bank agent of the company
before 5 pm on August 2,2022(Address: 5th Floor, No. 83,Section
1, Chongqing South Road, Taipei City) For the transfer;those
who participate in the policy collection will be handled by
Taiwan Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.
Kindom Construction Corp. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:04 UTC.