Kindom Development : The board of directors decided the ex-dividend base date and cash dividend payment date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/15 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NT$1,385,425,250 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/01 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/02 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/03 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/07 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/07 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)2022/08/26 is set as the cash dividend payment date. (2)Those who hold the company's stock but have not yet completed the transfer, please arrive or mail (based on the date of the postmark) by the China Trust Commercial Bank agent of the company before 5 pm on August 2,2022(Address: 5th Floor, No. 83,Section 1, Chongqing South Road, Taipei City) For the transfer;those who participate in the policy collection will be handled by Taiwan Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.