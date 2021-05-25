Log in
05/25/2021
SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on June 2 and the LD Micro Invitational XI on June 8.  

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference

Date: June 2, 2021

Presentation time: 11:00–11:25a.m. ET

Webcast URL: Click here

LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: June 8, 2021

Presentation time: 1:30–1:55p.m. ET

Register to watch the presentation: Click here

An archived version of the above webcast will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com  

Contact
Katja Buhrer
katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com  
(917) 969-3438

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-present-at-stifel-2021-virtual-jaws--paws-conference-and-ld-micro-invitational-xi-301298334.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
