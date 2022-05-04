Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Kindred Group plc
  News
  Summary
    KIND SDB   SE0007871645

KINDRED GROUP PLC

(KIND SDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 03:03:34 am EDT
99.66 SEK   +4.05%
02:31aCorvex Statement on Kindred Group Investment
BU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Kindred Group plc, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28Kindred Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Corvex Statement on Kindred Group Investment

05/04/2022 | 02:31am EDT
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, in accordance with local regulations, Corvex Management LP (“Corvex”) disclosed ownership of more than 10% of the shares and voting rights of Kindred Group plc (Nasdaq Stockholm: KIND-SDB). In response to several inquiries, today Corvex issued the following statement regarding its investment:

“We are excited to be large shareholders of Kindred. To date, we have had constructive conversations with both the Chairman of the Board and senior management of Kindred. We believe Kindred has built a strategic position in the rapidly growing global online gaming space.

“Given recent developments, we believe the Kindred Board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved through a sale or business combination. A fully informed Board will be in the best position to weigh any strategic alternatives, compared with Kindred’s stand-alone business plan. While we have not pre-judged any path for Kindred, we believe the Board should possess all relevant market information and let the data drive the decision-making process. We look forward to continuing to work with the Kindred team.”


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 127 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2022 101 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 112 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 1 715 M 2 147 M 2 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 086
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart KINDRED GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kindred Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDRED GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 777,21 GBX
Average target price 1 105,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Tjärnström Chief Executive Officer
Johan Wilsby Chief Financial Officer
Evert Carlsson Chairman
Marcus Smedman Chief Technology Officer
Ewout Keuleers Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINDRED GROUP PLC-11.07%2 147
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.36%25 659
EVOLUTION AB-17.66%22 929
SANDS CHINA LTD-0.22%18 687
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-29.51%18 233
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.46%15 901