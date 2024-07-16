Published: 2024-07-16 13:30:00 CEST Kindred Group plc

Major shareholder announcements Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 15 July 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a company with its registered office in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The notification refers to an increase in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. According to the notification, JPMorgan Chase & Co held 5.03% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 11 July 2024. The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website:https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings. This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta). For more information:

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, North America and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs approximately 2,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com. Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB

