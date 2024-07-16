Kindred : Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc
July 16, 2024 at 07:36 am EDT
Share
English
Published: 2024-07-16 13:30:00 CEST
Kindred Group plc
Major shareholder announcements
Notification of major holding in Kindred Group plc
Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 15 July 2024, has received a notification of major holding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, a company with its registered office in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The notification refers to an increase in the number of shares and voting rights in Kindred held by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
According to the notification, JPMorgan Chase & Co held 5.03% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 11 July 2024.
The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website:https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.
This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).
For more information:
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337 ir@kindredgroup.com
About Kindred Group
Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, North America and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs approximately 2,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB
Attachments:
07166110.pdf
JPMorgan Chase Co notification of holding 2024-07-15.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kindred Group plc published this content on
16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
16 July 2024 11:35:01 UTC.
Kindred Group plc is an online gambling operator. The primary business is its business-to-consumer (B2C) online gambling business. The B2C business operates across Europe, Australia and North America and offers sports betting (including horse racing), casino and games, poker and other products (including bingo) through several brands. The Company's brands include 32Red, Bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Highroller, Unibet, Vlad Cazino and Ottokasino. The 32Red brand offers personalized and exclusive gaming experiences. 32Red delivers approximately 400 of the casino slot games. The Bingo.com brand offers a selection of both bingo, casino and live casino games. The Casinohuone brand offers a full-house gaming experience, such as casino, poker, lotto and bingo. The Unibet brand offers a premium all-product gambling experience, a range of sports betting events, Casino and Games, Poker and Bingo in over 20 different languages across more than 100 countries.