Kinepolis Group NV - Disposal of treasury shares

Regulated information

2 March 2022, 6.00 p.m.

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29/04/2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, stipulates that any disposal of treasury shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Kinepolis declares that, as a result of the exercise of stock options within the framework of the Share Option Plan 2016, the following shares have been disposed:

Transaction date Number Exercise price (€) 23/02/2022 6,705 41.55

Following the disposal of 6,705 own shares, the total number of treasury shares held amounts to 400,742.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: € 18,952,288.41

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

