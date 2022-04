Kinepolis Group publishes annual integrated report 2021

Regulatory release

8 April 2022, 8 a.m.

Kinepolis Group presents its annual integrated report 2021, which provides a detailed overview of the latest results and activities of the company.

Link to the 2021 annual report.

The ordinary general meeting will take place on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at the registered offices of Kinepolis Group NV (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Link to the reports, convening notice, proxy and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meeting.

