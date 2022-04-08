Log in
    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

(KIN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/07 11:35:28 am EDT
52.00 EUR   -0.57%
Kinepolis Group publishes annual integrated report 2021
GL
European shares retreat from pre-war levels as investors hit pause
RE
European shares retreat from pre-war levels as investors hit pause
RE
Kinepolis Group publishes annual integrated report 2021

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Kinepolis Group publishes annual integrated report 2021

Regulatory release

8 April 2022, 8 a.m.

Kinepolis Group presents its annual integrated report 2021, which provides a detailed overview of the latest results and activities of the company.

Link to the 2021 annual report.

The ordinary general meeting will take place on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at the registered offices of Kinepolis Group NV (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Link to the reports, convening notice, proxy and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meeting.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office
+32 (0)9 241 00 16
pressoffice@kinepolis.com

Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
Investor-relations@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 58 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Digital Cinemas, Kinepolis also operates 40 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 108 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,097 screens and almost 200,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.

 


Financials
Sales 2021 264 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2021 -33,4 M -36,4 M -36,4 M
Net Debt 2021 765 M 834 M 834 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float 50,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Average target price 73,50 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddy Duquenne Managing Director & Executive Director
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Joost Bert Chairman
Bjorn van Reet Chief Information Officer
Marion Debruyne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-5.11%1 528
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-27.46%10 537
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.41%4 486
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-2.42%1 947
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-3.79%1 728
PVR LIMITED46.53%1 527