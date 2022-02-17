Kinepolis : Présentation réunion d'analystes 17/02/2022
Lengthy closures and reopenings with ever-changing, restrictive measures in all countries
Cash consumption was limited as much as possible
€ 3,6 million/month in H1 2021
At reopening, profitable operation at relatively low theatre occupancy
Blockbusters performed strongly in H2 2021
+42,6% visitors vs 2020 (-33,7% vs H2 2019)
+51,1% turnover vs 2020 (-26,7% vs H2 2019)
Higher demand for premium products and higher consumption led to strong increase in cinema revenue per visitor
Strong cash build-up in H2 2021, resulting in a comfortable liquidity position of € 199,8 million per 31 December 2021 and a € 67,8 million decrease in NFD vs June 2021
Implementation of Entrepreneurship 2022 plan completed
Contributed significantly to 2021 result already
Protect the company against a potential slower recovery of visitor attendance
Recovery in H2 2021, ongoing cost management, one-off allowances and contribution of Entrepreneurship plan led to EBITDAL of € 38,5 million
Execution of Entrepreneurship & Star plans on track, to secure the Group's future performance
Opening of Kinepolis Metz Waves (May), Kinepolis Leidschendam (June) and Landmark Edmonton Tamarack (June)
Highlights
Successful launch 'Landmark Extras' loyalty program in Canada, including subscription formula
Successful new, premium event formulas (VIP Experience) for 'No Time To Die' release
Kinepolis Metz Waves (FR), May 2021
Kinepolis Leidschendam (NL), June 2021
