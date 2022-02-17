Log in
    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

(KIN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 02/17 09:59:50 am
59.55 EUR   +6.06%
09:38aKINEPOLIS : Présentation réunion d'analystes 17/02/2022
PU
01:00aKinepolis emerges stronger from 2021 after a turbulent year
AQ
02/07KINEPOLIS GROUP NV : Share buyback
CO
Kinepolis : Présentation réunion d'analystes 17/02/2022

02/17/2022 | 09:38am EST
  • Lengthy closures and reopenings with ever-changing, restrictive measures in all countries
  • Cash consumption was limited as much as possible
    • € 3,6 million/month in H1 2021
    • At reopening, profitable operation at relatively low theatre occupancy
  • Blockbusters performed strongly in H2 2021
    • +42,6% visitors vs 2020 (-33,7% vs H2 2019)
    • +51,1% turnover vs 2020 (-26,7% vs H2 2019)
    • Higher demand for premium products and higher consumption led to strong increase in cinema revenue per visitor
  • Strong cash build-up in H2 2021, resulting in a comfortable liquidity position of € 199,8 million per 31 December 2021 and a € 67,8 million decrease in NFD vs June 2021
  • Implementation of Entrepreneurship 2022 plan completed
    • Contributed significantly to 2021 result already
    • Protect the company against a potential slower recovery of visitor attendance
  • Recovery in H2 2021, ongoing cost management, one-off allowances and contribution of Entrepreneurship plan led to EBITDAL of € 38,5 million

3

  • Execution of Entrepreneurship & Star plans on track, to secure the Group's future performance
  • Opening of Kinepolis Metz Waves (May), Kinepolis Leidschendam (June) and Landmark Edmonton Tamarack (June)
  • Highlights
    • Successful launch 'Landmark Extras' loyalty program in Canada, including subscription formula
    • Successful new, premium event formulas (VIP Experience) for 'No Time To Die' release

4

Kinepolis Metz Waves (FR), May 2021

Kinepolis Leidschendam (NL), June 2021

5

Disclaimer

Kinepolis Group NV published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 264 M 301 M 301 M
Net income 2021 -33,4 M -37,9 M -37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 765 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 513 M 1 720 M 1 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float 50,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,15 €
Average target price 71,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eddy Duquenne Managing Director & Executive Director
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Joost Bert Chairman
Bjorn van Reet Chief Information Officer
Marion Debruyne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV2.46%1 720
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-27.68%10 110
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.20%5 003
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.13.21%2 140
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED0.14%1 712
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD8.25%1 431