    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

(KIN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:15 2023-06-19 am EDT
43.50 EUR   -0.68%
Update share buyback program (19 June 2023)
GL
11:46aUpdate share buyback program (19 June 2023)
AQ
06/16Kinepolis : DP Consumer Goods conference
PU
Update share buyback program (19 June 2023)

06/19/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Update share buyback program (19 June 2023)

Regulated information

19 June 2023 - 17.45 CET

On 12 June 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. This program started on 13 June 2023 and ends on 16 August 2023 at the latest. Under this program, Kinepolis Group may buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 200 000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 10 million.

During the period from 13 June 2023 to 16 June 2023, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
 Lowest price (EUR)
 Highest price
(EUR) 		Total
(EUR)
13/06/2023  3,520  €44.86  €44.30  €46.05  €157,912.40 
14/06/2023  2,779  €43.85  €43.65  €44.05  €121,871.05 
15/06/2023  3,450  €43.76  €43.50  €44.00  €150,982.20 
16/06/2023  2,496  €44.03  €43.60  €44.35  €109,902.45 
Total 12,245        €540,668.10 

As a result of the aforementioned transactions, the Company holds 394,641 own shares on the date of 16 June 2023.

This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website http://investors.kinepolis.com.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company in the capacity of a listed company
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels


Financials
Sales 2023 589 M 643 M 643 M
Net income 2023 56,0 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Net Debt 2023 600 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 1 181 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 982
Free-Float 50,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 43,80 €
Average target price 55,10 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Managers and Directors
Eddy Duquenne Managing Director & Executive Director
Joost Bert Chairman
Bjorn van Reet Chief Information Officer
Marion Debruyne Independent Non-Executive Director
Ignace van Doorselaere Independent Non-Executive Director
