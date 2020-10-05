Log in
Kinepolis : Closures 'not an option' for cinema chain Kinepolis

10/05/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Closing cinema doors is "not an option" as customers trickle back into theatres, Belgium-based Kinepolis told Reuters on Monday, after Cineworld announced closures affecting as many as 45,000 jobs.

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema chain said it would close its UK and U.S. cinemas this week, as it fights a coronavirus-related collapse in film releases and cinema-going.

"We are not considering to close our cinemas again," said Anneleen Van Troos, the corporate communications manager for Kinepolis, stressing that people were willing to come back, with new content like 'Tenet' on the screen.

The company has 55 cinemas in Europe, plus 45 in Canada and 10 in the United States.

The group was opening its MJR cinemas in Michigan later this week, and following that all its theatres, which had been closed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns this spring, would be open, Van Troos added.

The group had seen a rise in visitor numbers since the summer and was now at 35-50% of its pre-COVID forecasts, she said. The company expects further improvement during autumn and winter, traditionally a better season for cinemas.

"Of course, we do not hide the fact that James Bond would have given us a very good push," Van Troos said, referring to the new 007 franchise film postponed until the spring of 2021.

Kinepolis' chief executive predicted in August that the rise of online streaming for films during the pandemic would only be a temporary setback to the cinema industry. (Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -36.15% 25.2 Delayed Quote.-81.99%
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA -11.38% 27.25 Delayed Quote.-48.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 245 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2020 -71,1 M -83,9 M -83,9 M
Net Debt 2020 722 M 851 M 851 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 826 M 968 M 974 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Kinepolis Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 46,67 €
Last Close Price 30,75 €
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddy Duquenne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Bert Chairman
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ghekiere Vice Chairman
Geert Vanderstappen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-48.06%968
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.93%5 448
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-4.25%1 682
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-70.19%1 177
PVR LIMITED-30.24%979
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-35.77%508
