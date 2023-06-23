knit_8k.htm

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):June 22, 2023

KINETIC GROUP INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

2801 NW 7TH Avenue, Miami FL 33122

(786) 712-6827

SETION 8 - OTHERS EVENTS

Item 8.01 Others Events

On May 12, 2023, business activities of KINETIC was adjusted to:

Kinetic Group Inc. ("KNIT" or "Company") is a technology holding company, offering digital transformation through AI technology to enterprises looking to improve strategic and operational decision making. KNIT accelerates the digital transformation of companies by converting property, plants and equipment into Smart Assets which enhance productivity.

On June 22, 2023

Kinetic Group, Inc. Signs MOU to acquire profitable AI company offering digital transformation solutions to enterprises and hires CIM Securities, LLC as lead placement agent to raise US$3 million.

Kinetic Group Inc., ("OTC: KNIT"), www.knitgrp.com, a technology holding company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire a profitable artificial intelligence software company providing accurate AI predictive software for enterprise digital transformation.

Through this acquisition, KNIT will offer customizable artificial intelligence programming to businesses to improve their decision making, reduce risk and improve operations. Customized solutions, including Digital Twins, Smart Assets, AI predictive analytics and Metaverse engagement are designed to produce significant productivity improvements. KNIT is an early mover in offering a suite of AI business services to both the private and public sectors.

KNIT hired CIM Securities LLC as lead placement agent in a US$3 million raise structured as an 8% PIK Dividend Series A Convertible Participating Preferred. The preferred offers a 1.5x liquidation preference and is priced at $1.00 per preferred share. Use of funds is to promote international sales and rollout a subscription-based revenue model.

