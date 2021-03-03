Log in
KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED

(1277)
  Report
Kinetic Mines and Energy : CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

03/03/2021 | 06:10am EST

03/03/2021 | 06:10am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the registered office address of the Company in the Cayman Islands has been changed to Windward 3, Regatta Office Park, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands with effect from 16 December 2020.

By order of the Board of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Zhang Li

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Ju Wenzhong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Liu Peilian, Mr. Zheng Ercheng and Ms. Xue Hui.

Financials
Sales 2020 2 986 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 130 M 484 M 485 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Zhong Ju Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mingfang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Li Zhang Chairman
Run Zhang Xiao Group Chief Engineer
Pei Lian Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED1.14%484
GLENCORE PLC27.96%55 000
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.68%52 223
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.27%16 691
COAL INDIA LIMITED13.95%12 897
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED41.63%8 988
