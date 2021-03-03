Kinetic Mines and Energy : CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the registered office address of the Company in the Cayman Islands has been changed to Windward 3, Regatta Office Park, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands with effect from 16 December 2020.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Ju Wenzhong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Liu Peilian, Mr. Zheng Ercheng and Ms. Xue Hui.