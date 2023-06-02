Kinetik : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

Advanced search
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 31, 2023

Kinetik Holdings Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-38048 81-4675947

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

2700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 300

Houston, Texas77056

(Address of Principal Executive Offices and Zip Code)

(713)621-7330

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share KNTK New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Years.

As further described in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K(this "Report"), at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held on May 31, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), the Company's stockholders approved the following amendments (the "Amendments") to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate"):

an amendment to Section 10.1 to the Certificate to add a sunset provision for the supermajority vote requirement for changes to Section 9.1 of the Certificate; and

an amendment to Section 8.1 of the Certificate to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation.

The Amendments became effective upon the filing of the Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Amendment") with the Secretary of State of Delaware on May 31, 2023. A description of the Amendments is provided in "Proposal 4. Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation-Removal of Supermajority Requirement" and "Proposal 5. Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation-Officer Exculpation" of the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), which description and text are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Amendments and the description incorporated by reference from the Proxy Statement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entireties by the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 to this Report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted upon the following six proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Proxy Statement. The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The stockholders elected each of the eleven nominees listed below to the Company's board of directors to serve a one-yearterm beginning upon their election until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024.

For Withhold Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

Deborah L. Byers

135,274,595 93,142 - 3,460,257

Elizabeth P. Cordia

135,282,338 85,399 - 3,460,257

David I. Foley

135,187,535 180,202 - 3,460,257

Jesse Krynak

135,287,454 80,283 - 3,460,257

D. Mark Leland

135,226,865 140,872 - 3,460,257

Kevin S. McCarthy

135,099,152 268,585 - 3,460,257

John-Paul Munfa

135,286,985 80,752 - 3,460,257

Ben C. Rodgers

135,282,006 85,731 - 3,460,257

Ronald Schweizer

135,287,131 80,606 - 3,460,257

Laura A. Sugg

134,622,493 745,244 - 3,460,257

Jamie Welch

133,329,634 2,038,103 - 3,460,257

2

Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation (Say-on-Pay)

The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory non-bindingbasis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, by the vote indicated below:

For Against Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

135,126,424 189,838 51,475 3,460,257
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation (Say-on-Frequency)

The Company's stockholders voted, on an advisory non-bindingbasis, for the frequency of future advisory votes on compensation for the Company's named executive officers, the results of which are indicated below:

Every One Year Every Two Years Three One Years Abstain Broker Non-Votes
134,884,710 164,881 306,036 12,110 3,460,257

Based on these results, the Company intends to include a shareholder vote on the compensation of named executive officers in its proxy materials each year until the next non-bindingadvisory vote on the frequency of say-on-payproposals.

Proposal 4: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation - Removal of Supermajority Requirement

The Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate to add a sunset provision for the supermajority vote requirement for changes to Section 9.1 of the Certificate, by the vote indicated below:

For Against Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

135,086,860 268,327 12,550 3,460,257

Proposal 5: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation - Officer Exculpation.

The Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation, by the vote indicated below:

For Against Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

130,474,262 4,882,750 10,725 3,460,257

Proposal 6: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditor

The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was ratified by the stockholders, by the vote indicated below:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

138,784,710 24,106 19,178 -

3

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibits.The following exhibit accompanies this Report:

Exhibit
No. 		Exhibit Description
3.1 Certificate of Amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (filed herewith)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

4

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 2, 2023

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
By:

/s/ Todd Carpenter

Name: Todd Carpenter
Title: General Counsel, Assistant Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

5

Disclaimer

Kinetik Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:08:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
