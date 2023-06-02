Kinetik : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 31, 2023
Kinetik Holdings Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
2700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 300
Houston, Texas77056
(Address of Principal Executive Offices and Zip Code)
(713)621-7330
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Item 5.03
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Years.
As further described in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K(this "Report"), at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held on May 31, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), the Company's stockholders approved the following amendments (the "Amendments") to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate"):
•
an amendment to Section 10.1 to the Certificate to add a sunset provision for the supermajority vote requirement for changes to Section 9.1 of the Certificate; and
•
an amendment to Section 8.1 of the Certificate to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation.
The Amendments became effective upon the filing of the Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Amendment") with the Secretary of State of Delaware on May 31, 2023. A description of the Amendments is provided in "Proposal 4. Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation-Removal of Supermajority Requirement" and "Proposal 5. Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation-Officer Exculpation" of the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), which description and text are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Amendments and the description incorporated by reference from the Proxy Statement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entireties by the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 to this Report and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.07.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted upon the following six proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Proxy Statement. The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The stockholders elected each of the eleven nominees listed below to the Company's board of directors to serve a one-yearterm beginning upon their election until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024.
For
Withhold
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
Deborah L. Byers
135,274,595
93,142
-
3,460,257
Elizabeth P. Cordia
135,282,338
85,399
-
3,460,257
David I. Foley
135,187,535
180,202
-
3,460,257
Jesse Krynak
135,287,454
80,283
-
3,460,257
D. Mark Leland
135,226,865
140,872
-
3,460,257
Kevin S. McCarthy
135,099,152
268,585
-
3,460,257
John-Paul Munfa
135,286,985
80,752
-
3,460,257
Ben C. Rodgers
135,282,006
85,731
-
3,460,257
Ronald Schweizer
135,287,131
80,606
-
3,460,257
Laura A. Sugg
134,622,493
745,244
-
3,460,257
Jamie Welch
133,329,634
2,038,103
-
3,460,257
Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation (Say-on-Pay)
The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory non-bindingbasis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, by the vote indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
135,126,424
189,838
51,475
3,460,257
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation (Say-on-Frequency)
The Company's stockholders voted, on an advisory non-bindingbasis, for the frequency of future advisory votes on compensation for the Company's named executive officers, the results of which are indicated below:
Every One Year
Every Two Years
Three One Years
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
134,884,710
164,881
306,036
12,110
3,460,257
Based on these results, the Company intends to include a shareholder vote on the compensation of named executive officers in its proxy materials each year until the next non-bindingadvisory vote on the frequency of say-on-payproposals.
Proposal 4: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation - Removal of Supermajority Requirement
The Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate to add a sunset provision for the supermajority vote requirement for changes to Section 9.1 of the Certificate, by the vote indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
135,086,860
268,327
12,550
3,460,257
Proposal 5: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation - Officer Exculpation.
The Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation, by the vote indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
130,474,262
4,882,750
10,725
3,460,257
Proposal 6: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditor
The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was ratified by the stockholders, by the vote indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
138,784,710
24,106
19,178
-
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(c) Exhibits.The following exhibit accompanies this Report:
Exhibit
No.
Exhibit Description
3.1
Certificate of Amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (filed herewith)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: June 2, 2023
KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
By:
/s/ Todd Carpenter
Name:
Todd Carpenter
Title:
General Counsel, Assistant Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer
