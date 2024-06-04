Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its previously announced sale and direct transfer of its 16% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline to an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC for $510 million in upfront cash and an additional $30 million deferred cash payment due upon a final investment decision on a capacity expansion project.

The cash proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including to fund Kinetik’s previously announced (i) acquisition of Durango Permian LLC and (ii) capital investment to support its new 15-year low-pressure and high-pressure gas gathering and processing agreement in Eddy County, New Mexico, significantly enhancing Kinetik’s position in New Mexico.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

