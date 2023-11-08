Generated third quarter net income of $43.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $215.3 million Achieved quarterly gas processed volumes of 1.49 Bcf/d, up 23% year-over-year Updated the Company’s 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 Guidance range to $820 million to $860 million 2023 Capital Expenditures expected to be at the top end of the Company’s Guidance range of $490 million to $540 million

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results and Commentary

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.49 Bcf/d and 1.44 Bcf/d, respectively, and reported net income including noncontrolling interest of $43.1 million and $119.1 million, respectively.

Kinetik generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $215.3 million and $610.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, Distributable Cash Flow1 of $148.1 million and $418.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and Free Cash Flow1 of $36.8 million and $(17.0) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

“2023 continues to be a seminal year for our Company as we execute on our capital program that underscores our long-term strategic vision,” said Jamie Welch, Kinetik’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “In the third quarter, we achieved processed gas volumes of 1.49 Bcf/d, representing 23% growth year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4% quarter-over-quarter, despite weather-related challenges in July and August and some unexpected downstream pipeline outages for multiple days throughout the quarter.”

“We made significant progress on our 2023 capital program during the quarter. Construction continued across the state line on our expansion into Lea County, New Mexico with right-of-way approval for the route received. The expansion, which is supported by multi-year agreements with minimum volume commitments, remains ahead of schedule with expected in-service in the first quarter of 2024. We completed construction of the Delaware Link pipeline in September and reached commercial in-service on October 1, 2023. These two projects, coupled with the Permian Highway Pipeline (“PHP”) expansion nearing completion, enable Kinetik to offer Delaware Basin producers a highly-competitive, integrated wellhead-to-Gulf Coast market solution.”

“Looking ahead, we are on track to achieve our 2023 exit rate guidance of 1.6 Bcf/d of gas processed volumes. We forecast sequential Adjusted EBITDA1 and volume growth in the fourth quarter at our Midstream Logistics segment. Within our Pipeline Transportation segment, the Delaware Link pipeline is in-service, and we expect the start-up of the PHP expansion in December. As a result, we have tightened our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 Guidance range.”

“In 2024, we estimate meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA1 growth combined with a capital expenditures plan of less than $150 million, demonstrating the attractive Free Cash Flow1 potential of our asset base.”

Financial

a. Achieved quarterly net income of $43.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $215.3 million.

b. Declared a dividend of $0.75 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis. 118 million shares have elected to reinvest the third quarter dividend into newly issued shares of Class A common stock. As a result, $23.3 million of third quarter dividends will be paid in cash.2

c. Exited the quarter with a Leverage Ratio1,3 per the Company’s Revolving Credit Agreement of 4.0x and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1,4 Ratio of 4.4x.

d. Generated Free Cash Flow1 of $36.8 million, marking the end of the Company’s elevated capital intensity of its 2023 growth Capital Expenditure program.

e. Hedged approximately 25% of its 2024 commodity-linked gross profit exposure.

Selected Key Metrics:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2023 (In thousands, except shares and ratios) Net income including noncontrolling interest5 $ 43,131 $ 119,098 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 215,324 $ 610,825 Distributable Cash Flow1 $ 148,053 $ 418,794 Dividend Coverage Ratio1,6 1.3x 1.2x Free Cash Flow1 $ 36,805 $ (16,986 ) Leverage Ratio1,3 4.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio1,4 4.4x Common stock issued and outstanding7 148,608,696

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) Net Debt1,8 $ 3,629,932 $ 3,647,763 $ 3,535,016

Strategic

a. Kinetik’s Commercial team continued to expand gathering and processing services with both new and existing customers around the Company’s system in the Delaware Basin including new opportunities in both Texas and New Mexico.

b. Continue to evaluate monetizing the Company’s stake in Gulf Coast Express pipeline.

Growth Projects

a. Completion of Delaware Link, Kinetik’s 30-inch residue gas pipeline from its processing complexes to Waha with an initial throughput capacity of 1 Bcf/d, achieved ahead of schedule. Commercial in-service started on October 1, 2023.

b. Kinetik’s New Mexico system expansion into Lea County remains on budget and construction is ahead of schedule with expected in-service at the beginning of 2024.

c. Construction is nearly complete on the PHP expansion of 550 MMcf/d of incremental capacity, increasing natural gas deliveries from the Permian to U.S. Gulf Coast markets. The project is expected to be in-service on December 1, 2023.

Sustainability

a. Kinetik’s ESG rating was upgraded to AA by MSCI.

b. Kinetik was awarded a 2023 New Technology Implementation Grant by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Emissions Reduction Plan. The grant supports the implementation of new technologies that reduce emissions.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Midland, Texas and has a significant presence in Houston, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company’s operations, including statements about strategy, synergies, sustainability initiatives, portfolio monetization opportunities, expansion projects and future operations, and financial guidance; the Company’s projected dividend amounts and the timing thereof; and the Company’s leverage and financial profile. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional information

Additional information follows, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt (non-GAAP financial measures) to the GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Kinetik’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in according with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Dividend Coverage Ratio, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” elsewhere in this news release.

A non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” for further details. Estimated dividends reinvested and dividends paid in cash as of November 1, 2023. Final numbers are subject to change. Leverage Ratio is total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in the Company’s credit agreement. The calculation includes Qualified Project and Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments that pertain to the funding of the Permian Highway Pipeline expansion project, Delaware Link project, first quarter 2023 midstream infrastructure asset acquisition, and other qualified growth capital projects at the Midstream Logistics segment. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Net income including noncontrolling interest for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.4 million and $202.3 million, respectively. Dividend Coverage Ratio is Distributable Cash Flow divided by total declared dividends. Issued and outstanding shares of 148,608,696 is the sum of 54,519,658 shares of Class A common stock and 94,089,038 shares of Class C common stock. Net Debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

Notes Regarding Presentation of Financial Information

The following addresses the results of our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to our results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As the business combination between BCP Raptor Holdco, LP, Kinetik’s predecessor for accounting purposes (“BCP”) and Altus Midstream LP (“Altus”) (the “Transaction”) was determined to be a reverse merger, BCP was considered the accounting acquirer and Altus was considered the legal acquirer. Therefore, BCP’s net assets, carrying at historical value, were presented as the predecessor to the Company’s historical financial statements and the comparable period presented herein reflects the results of operations of BCP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and Altus’ results of operations from February 22, 2022, the closing date of the Transaction, through September 30, 2022. Kinetik’s financial results on and after February 22, 2022 reflect the results of the combined company.

Unless otherwise noted or the context requires otherwise, references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. or “the Company” with respect to time periods prior to February 22, 2022 include BCP and its consolidated subsidiaries and do not include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries, while references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. with respect to time periods from and after February 22, 2022 include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries.

The Company completed a two-for-one Stock Split on June 8, 2022. All corresponding per-share and share amounts for periods prior to June 8, 2022 have been retroactively restated to reflect the two-for-one Stock Split.

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Service revenue $ 104,349 $ 107,597 $ 310,325 $ 290,122 Product revenue 221,280 213,803 586,534 618,382 Other revenue 4,672 3,776 10,685 9,493 Total operating revenues 330,301 325,176 907,544 917,997 Operating costs and expenses: Costs of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (2) 147,756 145,208 374,100 418,197 Operating expenses 42,925 35,845 118,804 100,996 Ad valorem taxes 5,607 5,903 14,954 15,936 General and administrative expenses 22,751 23,468 73,131 72,180 Depreciation and amortization expenses 69,935 65,005 208,271 192,609 Loss on disposal of assets 2,927 3,946 15,166 12,602 Total operating costs and expenses 291,901 279,375 804,426 812,520 Operating income 38,400 45,801 103,118 105,477 Other income (expense): Interest and other income 289 — 1,625 250 Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units — — — 9,580 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (27,975 ) Gain on embedded derivative — 488 — 89,050 Interest expense (45,009 ) (40,464 ) (130,443 ) (92,585 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 50,754 45,003 146,828 120,706 Total other income, net 6,034 5,027 18,010 99,026 Income before income taxes 44,434 50,828 121,128 204,503 Income tax expense 1,303 1,406 2,030 2,244 Net income including noncontrolling interest 43,131 49,422 119,098 202,259 Net income attributable to Preferred Unit limited partners — 708 — 115,203 Net income attributable to common shareholders 43,131 48,714 119,098 87,056 Net income attributable to Common Unit limited partners 27,551 33,778 77,068 61,817 Net income attributable to Class A Common Stock Shareholders $ 15,580 $ 14,936 $ 42,030 $ 25,239 Net income attributable to Class A Common Shareholders per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 1.04 $ 0.58 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 1.04 $ 0.57 $ 1.24 Weighted-average shares(3) Basic 53,340 41,816 50,464 40,042 Diluted 53,463 41,855 50,719 40,075

(1) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company’s consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022. Refer to Note 1 – Description of the Organization and Summary of Significant accounting Policies in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2023 for further information. (2) Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) is net of gas service revenues totaling $38.6 million, $17.1 million, $107.1 million and $51.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, for certain volumes where we act as principal. (3) Share amounts have been retroactively restated to reflect the Company’s two-for-one stock split, which was effected on June 8, 2022. Refer to Note 10 – Equity and Warrants in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2023 for further information.

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) (In thousands) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 43,131 $ 49,422 $ 119,098 $ 202,259 Add back: Interest expense 45,009 40,464 130,443 92,585 Income tax expense 1,303 1,406 2,030 2,244 Depreciation and amortization 69,935 65,005 208,271 192,609 Amortization of contract costs 1,655 448 4,965 1,344 Proportionate EMI EBITDA 78,585 78,357 224,933 190,438 Share-based compensation 12,502 12,661 43,340 30,966 Loss on disposal of assets 2,927 3,946 15,166 12,602 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 27,975 Unrealized loss on derivatives 8,259 — 616 — Integration Costs 21 2,338 985 10,012 Transaction Costs 378 62 648 6,412 Other one-time cost or amortization 2,662 3,752 7,545 10,969 Warrant valuation adjustment 4 — — — Deduct: Interest income 293 — 314 — Warrant valuation adjustment — — 73 — Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units — — — 9,580 Gain on embedded derivative — 488 — 89,050 Equity income from EMI's 50,754 45,003 146,828 120,706 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (non-GAAP) $ 215,324 $ 212,370 $ 610,825 $ 561,079 Distributable Cash Flow(3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 215,324 $ 212,370 $ 610,825 $ 561,079 Proportionate EMI EBITDA (78,585 ) (78,357 ) (224,933 ) (190,438 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (operating) 69,661 68,242 205,891 185,786 Interest expense (45,009 ) (40,464 ) (130,443 ) (92,585 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivatives (7,835 ) — (27,481 ) — Maintenance capital expenditures (5,503 ) (4,053 ) (15,065 ) (7,492 ) Distributions paid to preferred unit limited partners — — — (8,787 ) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 148,053 $ 157,738 $ 418,794 $ 447,563 Free Cash Flow(4) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 148,053 $ 157,738 $ 418,794 $ 447,563 Cash interest adjustment 12,378 16,854 (7,953 ) 15,993 Realized gain on interest rate swaps 4,665 — 7,082 — Growth capital expenditures (81,250 ) (89,812 ) (245,812 ) (166,318 ) Investments in EMI's (48,008 ) (53,524 ) (202,729 ) (56,199 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (investing) — — 5,793 — Contributions in aid of construction 967 2,752 7,839 14,344 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 36,805 $ 34,008 $ (16,986 ) $ 255,383

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022(1) (In thousands) Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 405,585 $ 453,244 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 24,604 (12,810 ) Interest expense 130,443 92,585 Amortization of deferred financing costs (4,601 ) (8,053 ) Contingent liabilities remeasurement — 839 Current income tax expense 355 362 Cash distributions received from EMI's (205,891 ) (185,786 ) Proportionate EMI EBITDA 224,933 190,438 Derivative fair value adjustment and settlement 25,917 2,867 Unrealized loss on derivatives 616 — Interest income (314 ) — Integration Costs 985 10,012 Transaction Costs 648 6,412 Other one-time cost or amortization 7,545 10,969 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (non-GAAP) $ 610,825 $ 561,079 Distributable Cash Flow(3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 610,825 $ 561,079 Proportionate EMI EBITDA (224,933 ) (190,438 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (operating) 205,891 185,786 Interest expense (130,443 ) (92,585 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivatives (27,481 ) — Maintenance capital expenditures (15,065 ) (7,492 ) Distributions paid to preferred unit limited partners — (8,787 ) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 418,794 $ 447,563 Free Cash Flow(4) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 418,794 $ 447,563 Cash interest adjustment (7,953 ) 15,993 Realized gain on interest rate swaps 7,082 — Growth capital expenditures (245,812 ) (166,318 ) Investments in EMI's (202,729 ) (56,199 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (investing) 5,793 — Contributions in aid of construction 7,839 14,344 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (16,986 ) $ 255,383

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 2023 (In thousands) Net Debt(5) Long-term debt, net $ 3,606,962 $ 3,625,799 $ 3,511,648 Plus: Debt issuance costs, net 23,038 24,201 25,352 Total long-term debt 3,630,000 3,650,000 3,537,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 68 2,237 1,984 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 3,629,932 $ 3,647,763 $ 3,535,016

(1) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company’s consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, asset write-offs, the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, equity in earnings from investments recorded using the equity method, share-based compensation expense, noncash increases and decreases related to trading and hedging agreements, extraordinary losses and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. (3) Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, operating cash distributions received from our equity method investments, interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, distributions to preferred unitholders and maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Distributable Cash Flow is a useful measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends we make. (4) Free Cash Flow is defined as Distributable Cash Flow adjusted for growth capital expenditures, investments in EMI’s, investing cash distributions received from our equity method investments, cash interest and contributions in aid of construction. Free Cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful performance measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends that we make. (5) Net Debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt illustrates our total debt position less cash on hand that could be utilized to pay down debt at the balance sheet date. Net Debt should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of total long-term debt, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

