Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kinetik Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNTK   US02215L2097

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.

(KNTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
82.53 USD   +0.88%
05:42pKINETIK : and Tachyus Sign Agreement to Deploy Aurion to Monitor, Model and Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions
PU
05/19KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Kinetik Holdings Plans 2-for-1 Stock Split
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kinetik : and Tachyus Sign Agreement to Deploy Aurion to Monitor, Model and Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions

05/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Final NEWS RELEASE

Kinetik and Tachyus Sign Agreement to Deploy Aurion to Monitor, Model and Report Greenhouse

Gas Emissions

Kinetik, the largest midstream operator in the Delaware Basin, and Tachyus Corporation, a leader in digital transformation, today announced an agreement to implement Aurion, which will be used to estimate, model, forecast and report greenhouse gas emissions in Kinetik's operations.

"We look forward to integrating the Aurion platform within our day-to-day operations. We see enhanced carbon accounting and the ability to frequently model and report our GHG emissions as essential in achieving both our long-term net zero goals and the emission-related targets included in our Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework published earlier this week," said Jamie Welch, President and CEO of Kinetik.

"We are excited about today's announcement and to partner with Kinetik. Aurion will help Kinetik report emissions to the EPA, and more importantly, allow them better forecast the impact of future operational decisions and be a critical solution used to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal," said Matt Elbert, Tachyus' Chief Revenue Officer.

About Kinetik

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play,Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas, providing comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water.

A link to the aforementioned Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework can be found here.

About Tachyus

Born in Silicon Valley, Tachyus Corporation brings a pragmatic approach to the energy transition by combining traditional reservoir modeling, data physics and artificial intelligence. Aurion is Tachyus' platform to estimate, model, forecast and report Carbon Emissions in oil and gas operations.

For more information contact:

Kinetik:

Jim Schwartz

Media Relations

  1. 487-4838jschwartz@kinetik.com

Maddie Wagner

Investor Relations

  1. 487-4832mwagner@kinetik.com www.kinetik.com/

Tachyus:

Matt Elbert

Chief Revenue Officer

ANNOUNCES TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT- PAGE 2 of 2

matt.elbert@tachyus.com

www.tachyus.com

-end-

Disclaimer

Kinetik Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
05:42pKINETIK : and Tachyus Sign Agreement to Deploy Aurion to Monitor, Model and Report Greenho..
PU
05/19KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Kinetik Holdings Plans 2-for-1 Stock Split
MT
05/19Kinetik Announces Two-For-One Split of its Common Stock
GL
05/19Kinetik Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
05/17Kinder Morgan takes another step to expand Permian gas pipes
RE
05/17Kinder Morgan, Inc. - Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Announces Open Season for Expansion P..
AQ
05/16KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise as Crude Oil Retraces Recent Highs
MT
05/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rising to Begin New Week
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 688 M - -
Net income 2022 16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 1 556 M 1 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinetik Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 81,81 $
Average target price 79,25 $
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie W. Welch President, CEO, CFO & Director
David I. Foley Chairman
Matthew Wall Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Todd Carpenter Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Steven M. Stellato EVP, Chief Accounting & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINETIK HOLDINGS INC.33.44%1 556
ENBRIDGE INC.15.71%90 691
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.99%58 414
TC ENERGY CORPORATION24.70%56 453
WILLIAMS COMPANIES35.87%43 873
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.81%43 445