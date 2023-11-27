Kinetiko Energy Ltd. announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Scharnell as a non-executive director (NED) effective 24 November 2023. Mr. Scharnell is an experienced international oil and gas executive with over 30 years of demonstrated achievements at Chevron Corporation in establishing and implementing business strategy. He has conducted business in over 20 countries and under complex situations and has played a key role in the completion of the Wheatstone Project which at the time was Chevron's largest project investment in the company's history.

Mr. Scharnell has extensive experience in Africa having undertaken major projects in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His breadth of experience extends beyond the core energy business, with a career highlight in managing the creation and implementation of an economic development and social impact project in Africa. This project transformed Chevron's approach to improving lives within the communities it operated.

Mr. Scharnell holds Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Berkeley in Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture. Following the Company's AGM on 24 November 2023, Mr. Tom Fontaine stepped down as a non-executive director and Mr. Geoff Michael resigned as a non-executive director.