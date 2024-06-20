Board & Management

Adam Sierakowski Executive Chairman

Adam is a seasoned lawyer and founding director of Palisade Corporate and Trident Capital. With over 21 years of experience in the legal field, he has also held director positions in ASX listed companies, further demonstrating his deep understanding of the industry.

Don Ncube Non-Executive Director

Donald has a master's degree in Manpower Studies from the University of Manchester. Mr Ncube is recognised and respected as one of the reputable pioneers of Black Economic Empowerment. He is the founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Real Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a listed company on the JSE.

Rob Bulder Non-Executive Director

Rob qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1987 and has over 30 years of commercial experience. Mr Bulder has held numerous senior management and executive board positions in the manufacturing, financial services, IT, airline and gas industries, overseeing multi-billion Rand budgets.

Robert Scharnell Non-Executive Director

Robert is an experienced executive with over 30 years of demonstrated achievement at Chevron Corporation in establishing and implementing business strategy. He has conducted business in over 20 countries and under complex situations, for large values including negotiating multi-lingual agreements, sales/purchase transactions, and settling claims and disputes on the scale of over $1 billion in value.