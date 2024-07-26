An Interactive Experience with Stationery Brands
KING JIM to exhibit at Stationery Fest 2024
July 26, 2024

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) will exhibit at Stationery Fest 2024 held in New York, USA. This is a big event where 100 stationery brands gather from all over the world. It will allow you to learn about each stationey brand's mission and story, and how these are reflected in their products.
In this exhibition, we will sell mainly HITOTOKI products such as KITTA, SODA and KORI JIRUSHI. It's a great opportunity to take our products directly in your hands. Additionally, you will be able to buy the event-exclusive set only available at the Stationery Fest 2024.
We look forward to welcoming you at the event!

Overview
Period August 7th (Wed) to 9th (Fri), 2024
Opening Hours 11:00-19:00 (EST UTC-5)
Venue The Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (Ground floor), 67 West St, Brooklyn, NY, the US, 11222
Booth No. B4, B6
Entry Required to buy tickets in advance in order to enter the venue.
Official Website https://stationeryfestival.com/

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 03:44:00 UTC.