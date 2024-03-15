KING JIM : will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024
March 14, 2024 at 11:05 pm EDT
Share
The World's Leading Home + Housewares Show
KING JIM will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024
March 15, 2024
KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024. It is North America's largest housewares trade show connecting not only buyers to sellers, but also products to lifestyle and the industry to the consumer mindset. In this exhibition, we will display our flagship products, such as a gia award-winning Label Printer TEPRA Lite and Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type. You can register the show free of charge as attendees from here. We look forward to welcoming you in the event!
■ Overview
Period: March 17 - 19, 2024. 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM (GMT-05)
Address: McCormick Place, 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
Booth: No. N7157
URL: https://www.theinspiredhomeshow.com/
Exhibitor Page *You need to register from here to see the page.
■ Exhibiting Products
Label Printer TEPRA Lite LR30GS
Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type
HITOTOKI NOTE
TOOL STAND
STACK BASKET
KITTA washi tape
POP-UP STICKERS
and more!
We look forward to showcasing the KING JIM brand and introduce our modern, Japanese products to the world.
For inquiries, please contact the following contact address.
KING JIM Corporation Overseas Business Promoting Dept.
e-mail: intl@kingjim.co.jp
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on
15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 March 2024 03:04:03 UTC.
KING JIM CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the planning, manufacture and sale of stationeries, office supplies and interior decoration products. The Company operates in two business segments. The Stationeries and Office Supplies segment is engaged in the planning, manufacture and sale of general stationeries such as files, file bindings and office automation (OA) support supplies, as well as electronic stationeries such as Tepra label printers and Pomera digital memos. The Interior Lifestyle segment is engaged in the planning and sale of photo frames, aroma related products, watches, kitchen products and interior decoration products, the import, planning and sale of artificial flowers and interior goods, as well as the mail order sale of original furniture products.