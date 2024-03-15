The World's Leading Home + Housewares Show
KING JIM will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024
March 15, 2024

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024. It is North America's largest housewares trade show connecting not only buyers to sellers, but also products to lifestyle and the industry to the consumer mindset. In this exhibition, we will display our flagship products, such as a gia award-winning Label Printer TEPRA Lite and Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type. You can register the show free of charge as attendees from here. We look forward to welcoming you in the event!

■ Overview

  • Period: March 17 - 19, 2024. 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM (GMT-05)
  • Address: McCormick Place, 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
  • Booth: No. N7157
  • URL: https://www.theinspiredhomeshow.com/
  • Exhibitor Page *You need to register from here to see the page.

■ Exhibiting Products

  • Label Printer TEPRA Lite LR30GS
  • Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type
  • HITOTOKI NOTE
  • TOOL STAND
  • STACK BASKET
  • KITTA washi tape
  • POP-UP STICKERS

  • and more!

We look forward to showcasing the KING JIM brand and introduce our modern, Japanese products to the world.

For inquiries, please contact the following contact address.
KING JIM Corporation Overseas Business Promoting Dept.
e-mail: intl@kingjim.co.jp

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 03:04:03 UTC.