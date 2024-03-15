The World's Leading Home + Housewares Show KING JIM will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024

March 15, 2024

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2024. It is North America's largest housewares trade show connecting not only buyers to sellers, but also products to lifestyle and the industry to the consumer mindset. In this exhibition, we will display our flagship products, such as a gia award-winning Label Printer TEPRA Lite and Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type. You can register the show free of charge as attendees from here. We look forward to welcoming you in the event!

■ Overview



Period: March 17 - 19, 2024. 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM (GMT-05)

Address: McCormick Place, 2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616, USA

Booth: No. N7157

URL: https://www.theinspiredhomeshow.com/

Exhibitor Page *You need to register from here to see the page.

■ Exhibiting Products

Label Printer TEPRA Lite LR30GS

Clear File KAKIKO Zig Zag type

HITOTOKI NOTE

TOOL STAND

STACK BASKET

KITTA washi tape

POP-UP STICKERS



and more!

We look forward to showcasing the KING JIM brand and introduce our modern, Japanese products to the world.