KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has brought back four designs of KITTA washi tape in limited quantities for the global market in June 21st, 2024.
KITTA is a new type of washi tape and sticker pre-cut to just the right length, easy to carry around and enjoy anytime, anywhere. They are effortless to use by simply peeling each strip off from the compact booklet. It has been well received since it was released in 2016. This time, the four KITTA designs, previously discontinued, are returning at the request of fans.
KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the KITTA series and would expand the market as well.
