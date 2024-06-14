Limited reprinting for global markets KITTA's four designs return

June 14, 2024

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has brought back four designs of KITTA washi tape in limited quantities for the global market in June 21st, 2024.

KITTA is a new type of washi tape and sticker pre-cut to just the right length, easy to carry around and enjoy anytime, anywhere. They are effortless to use by simply peeling each strip off from the compact booklet. It has been well received since it was released in 2016. This time, the four KITTA designs, previously discontinued, are returning at the request of fans.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the KITTA series and would expand the market as well.

Lineup

Specifications

Item Name Item No. Design Size Contents KITTA washi tape KIT007GS Flower Tape Size: H15×W50mm Cover Size: H91×W55mm (When folded) Four designs, each design 10 sheets KIT012GS Breakfast KIT036GS Plants KIT058GS Scenery

Further Information about KITTA