KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "COFFRET", the cosmetic motif film sticker, as a new product of the stationery brand "HITOTOKI".
"COFFRET" is a removable film sticker with a cosmetic palette motif. Don't you wear makeup depending on the season or your feeling? Coffret has been designed for people who enjoy freedom of colors in their own way even with stickers. We decided colors and shapes of each item as if they were a cosmetic palette. Each item includes plain colors like base makeup and gorgeous printed patterns like point makeup. And also glitters such as nuanced patterns and foil stamping patterns. Shapes of "COFFRET" are combinations of circles, squares, semicircles etc. "COFFRET" has 20 items in total including 5 types with 4 colors. You can enjoy using "COFFRET" for decorating diary pages, gift wrappings and more.
KING JIM strives to acquire a new user base with the "COFFRET" and expand recognition of the "HITOTOKI" brand.
Outline
Item Name
COFFRET
Design
20 kinds
Features
Looks like a real cosmetic palette
A variety of printing patterns such as plain colors, nuanced patterns, and foil stamping are packed into one item. Shaped like a cosmetic palette, and its lineup includes 5 shapes with 4 colors that are useful for decorations.
Perfect for layering and it's removal
The combinations of colors create a well-balanced and gorgeous finish by using even just one item. The transparent film material is perfect for layering. In addition, stickers are removable and reapplied many times.
KING JIM CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the planning, manufacture and sale of stationeries, office supplies and interior decoration products. The Company operates in two business segments. The Stationeries and Office Supplies segment is engaged in the planning, manufacture and sale of general stationeries such as files, file bindings and office automation (OA) support supplies, as well as electronic stationeries such as Tepra label printers and Pomera digital memos. The Interior Lifestyle segment is engaged in the planning and sale of photo frames, aroma related products, watches, kitchen products and interior decoration products, the import, planning and sale of artificial flowers and interior goods, as well as the mail order sale of original furniture products.