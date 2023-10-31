Removable cosmetic motif decoration film sticker
Release of "COFFRET"
October 31, 2023

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "COFFRET", the cosmetic motif film sticker, as a new product of the stationery brand "HITOTOKI".

"COFFRET" is a removable film sticker with a cosmetic palette motif. Don't you wear makeup depending on the season or your feeling? Coffret has been designed for people who enjoy freedom of colors in their own way even with stickers. We decided colors and shapes of each item as if they were a cosmetic palette. Each item includes plain colors like base makeup and gorgeous printed patterns like point makeup. And also glitters such as nuanced patterns and foil stamping patterns. Shapes of "COFFRET" are combinations of circles, squares, semicircles etc. "COFFRET" has 20 items in total including 5 types with 4 colors. You can enjoy using "COFFRET" for decorating diary pages, gift wrappings and more.

KING JIM strives to acquire a new user base with the "COFFRET" and expand recognition of the "HITOTOKI" brand.

Outline
Item Name COFFRET
Design 20 kinds
Features
Looks like a real cosmetic palette A variety of printing patterns such as plain colors, nuanced patterns, and foil stamping are packed into one item. Shaped like a cosmetic palette, and its lineup includes 5 shapes with 4 colors that are useful for decorations.
Perfect for layering and it's removal The combinations of colors create a well-balanced and gorgeous finish by using even just one item. The transparent film material is perfect for layering. In addition, stickers are removable and reapplied many times.
Portable shape
Item images
Horizon Blue Forest Green Chiffon Yellow Pink Float
ROUND
COFR001
COFR002
COFR003
COFR004
SQUARE
COFS001
COFS002
COFS003
COFS004
CIRCLE
COFC001
COFC002
COFC003
COFC004
BAR
COFB001
COFB002
COFB003
COFB004
TRIANGLE
COFT001
COFT002
COFT003
COFT004
Specifications
Item Name Shape Item No. Colors Size Details
COFFRET ROUND COFR001 Horizon Blue Approx. W92 x H47 mm 40 sheets
(8 sheets x 5 designs)
Made from PET
COFR002 Forest Green
COFR003 Chiffon Yellow
COFR004 Pink Float
SQUARE COFS001 Horizon Blue Approx. W56 x H56 mm 40 sheets
(8 sheets x 5 designs)
Made from PET
COFS002 Forest Green
COFS003 Chiffon Yellow
COFS004 Pink Float
CIRCLE COFC001 Horizon Blue Approx. W72 x H50 mm 48 sheets
(8 sheets x 6 designs)
Made from PET
COFC002 Forest Green
COFC003 Chiffon Yellow
COFC004 Pink Float
BAR COFB001 Horizon Blue Approx. W42 x H77 mm 32 sheets
(8 sheets x 4 designs)
Made from PET
COFB002 Forest Green
COFB003 Chiffon Yellow
COFB004 Pink Float
TRIANGLE COFT001 Horizon Blue Approx. W63 x H56 mm 48 sheets
(8 sheets x 6 designs)
Made from PET
COFT002 Forest Green
COFT003 Chiffon Yellow
COFT004 Pink Float
ARTIST

〈smanim〉
Instagram:@smanim_

