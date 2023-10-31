Removable cosmetic motif decoration film sticker Release of "COFFRET"

October 31, 2023

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "COFFRET", the cosmetic motif film sticker, as a new product of the stationery brand "HITOTOKI".

"COFFRET" is a removable film sticker with a cosmetic palette motif. Don't you wear makeup depending on the season or your feeling? Coffret has been designed for people who enjoy freedom of colors in their own way even with stickers. We decided colors and shapes of each item as if they were a cosmetic palette. Each item includes plain colors like base makeup and gorgeous printed patterns like point makeup. And also glitters such as nuanced patterns and foil stamping patterns. Shapes of "COFFRET" are combinations of circles, squares, semicircles etc. "COFFRET" has 20 items in total including 5 types with 4 colors. You can enjoy using "COFFRET" for decorating diary pages, gift wrappings and more.

KING JIM strives to acquire a new user base with the "COFFRET" and expand recognition of the "HITOTOKI" brand.

Outline

Item Name COFFRET Design 20 kinds

Features

Looks like a real cosmetic palette A variety of printing patterns such as plain colors, nuanced patterns, and foil stamping are packed into one item. Shaped like a cosmetic palette, and its lineup includes 5 shapes with 4 colors that are useful for decorations.

Perfect for layering and it's removal The combinations of colors create a well-balanced and gorgeous finish by using even just one item. The transparent film material is perfect for layering. In addition, stickers are removable and reapplied many times.

Portable shape

Item images

Horizon Blue Forest Green Chiffon Yellow Pink Float ROUND

COFR001

COFR002

COFR003

COFR004 SQUARE

COFS001

COFS002

COFS003

COFS004 CIRCLE

COFC001

COFC002

COFC003

COFC004 BAR

COFB001

COFB002

COFB003

COFB004 TRIANGLE

COFT001

COFT002

COFT003

COFT004

Specifications

Item Name Shape Item No. Colors Size Details COFFRET ROUND COFR001 Horizon Blue Approx. W92 x H47 mm 40 sheets

(8 sheets x 5 designs)

Made from PET COFR002 Forest Green COFR003 Chiffon Yellow COFR004 Pink Float SQUARE COFS001 Horizon Blue Approx. W56 x H56 mm 40 sheets

(8 sheets x 5 designs)

Made from PET COFS002 Forest Green COFS003 Chiffon Yellow COFS004 Pink Float CIRCLE COFC001 Horizon Blue Approx. W72 x H50 mm 48 sheets

(8 sheets x 6 designs)

Made from PET COFC002 Forest Green COFC003 Chiffon Yellow COFC004 Pink Float BAR COFB001 Horizon Blue Approx. W42 x H77 mm 32 sheets

(8 sheets x 4 designs)

Made from PET COFB002 Forest Green COFB003 Chiffon Yellow COFB004 Pink Float TRIANGLE COFT001 Horizon Blue Approx. W63 x H56 mm 48 sheets

(8 sheets x 6 designs)

Made from PET COFT002 Forest Green COFT003 Chiffon Yellow COFT004 Pink Float

ARTIST

〈smanim〉

Instagram:@smanim_