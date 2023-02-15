King Jim : Release of "COLOR SELECTION" series

Standard popular series of stationery meets new colors! Release of "COLOR SELECTION" series

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has launched "COLOR SELECTION" series, initially along with 4 products, "Ring Notebook TEFRENU", "Clear File PATANTO", "Clear File COMPACK" and "SUPER HARD HOLDER".

The "COLOR SELECTION" series has been released to attract more customers by renewing standard products in trendy colors.

"Ring Notebook TEFRENU" is a notebook with separated ring binders that do not block your hand while you're writing. "Clear File PATANTO" has a cover which opens up to 360° flexibly. "Clear File COMPACK" enables you to fold the A4 documents in half and carry compactly. "SUPER HARD HOLDER" protects your documents with hard material. Available in 5 neutral colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Light Blue and Black.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the "COLOR SELECTION" series, and would expand the market as well.

Ring Notebook TEFRENU