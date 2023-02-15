Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  King Jim Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-15 am EST
883.00 JPY   +0.23%
King Jim : Release of "COLOR SELECTION" series

02/15/2023 | 04:05am EST
Standard popular series of stationery meets new colors!
Release of "COLOR SELECTION" series
February 15, 2023

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has launched "COLOR SELECTION" series, initially along with 4 products, "Ring Notebook TEFRENU", "Clear File PATANTO", "Clear File COMPACK" and "SUPER HARD HOLDER".

The "COLOR SELECTION" series has been released to attract more customers by renewing standard products in trendy colors.

"Ring Notebook TEFRENU" is a notebook with separated ring binders that do not block your hand while you're writing. "Clear File PATANTO" has a cover which opens up to 360° flexibly. "Clear File COMPACK" enables you to fold the A4 documents in half and carry compactly. "SUPER HARD HOLDER" protects your documents with hard material. Available in 5 neutral colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Light Blue and Black.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the "COLOR SELECTION" series, and would expand the market as well.

Ring Notebook TEFRENU

Attachments

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 36 636 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 788 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net cash 2022 1 819 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 25 110 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 102
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart KING JIM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Jim Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING JIM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akira Miyamoto Managing Director & Manager-General Planning
Hidetoshi Kaneko Head-Accounting & Information System
Shinichi Harada Director & GM-Business Administration
Keiko Kakiuchi Independent Outside Director
Katsuya Hirokawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING JIM CO., LTD.-0.90%189
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.4.49%7 727
KOKUYO CO., LTD.-2.31%1 579
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.13.86%806
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.10.49%419
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.-5.00%274