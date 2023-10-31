The "COMPACK" family welcomes a new member, which is a foldable clip board into a half-size. Release of "COMPACK BOARD"

October 31, 2023

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "COMPACK BOARD" as an additional item to the "COMPACK" series, the series of functional stationery that can be folded into a half size.

Since "COMPACK" series was released for the first time in May 2017, the series has been sold over 820,000 pcs and has been receiving a good reputation. And today, we are happy to announce that the "COMPACK BOARD", a clip board that can be folded into a half-size, has been released.

"COMPACK BOARD" can be folded into a half size and keep itself folded by an elastic string attached on its cover. Thanks to this functionality, you can carry such as A4 documents even in a smaller bag. "COMPACK BOARD" allows you to write while the board is open because the writing surface automatically flattens and locks in place once you open the board. "COMPACK BOARD" folds inward, so documents can be kept away from sight. At the same time, documents are protected from dirt in the bag. It holds approximately 15 sheets, allowing you to neatly keep important documents with less creased. Furthermore, a pen holder that can be store in the main body is also attached, allowing you to carry a pen along with it. "COMPACK BOARD" will be useful at construction sites, medical and nursing care sites, exhibitions, street surveys, etc. It is available in four colors: blue, yellow, white, and black.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the "COMPACK BOARD" and would expand the market as well.

