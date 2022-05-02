King Jim : Release of "INBOX A4"

Easily foldable storage box from the "SPOT" series. Release of "INBOX A4"

May 02, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "INBOX A4" as the additional product in the "SPOT" series.

People have latent discontent in their home lives. We casted a spotlight on those latent discontent and have tried to support their better lives with items of "SPOT" brand since February 2021.

"INBOX A4" is the foldable storage box which can be easily folded compactly when not in use.

The size is A4 and available in three widths: 100 mm, 150 mm, and 250 mm. It is perfect for storing files and documents, as well as bath towels, toilet paper stock, and children's toys.

There are two pull holes at the bottom of the box that allow you to pull out with just one hand. Additionally, the handles are fitted with large supporting flaps that are gentle on your hands to minimize discomfort. It is easy to carry around as it is made of polypropylene, a lightweight and durable material.

Four colors are available: Navy, Brown, Black, and White, all of which blends in with the surroundings.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with new products of "SPOT" series and would expand the markets as well.

Specifications