  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  King Jim Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 01:01:01 am EDT
928.00 JPY   +1.42%
King Jim : Release of "INBOX A4"

05/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
Easily foldable storage box from the "SPOT" series.
Release of "INBOX A4"
May 02, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "INBOX A4" as the additional product in the "SPOT" series.

People have latent discontent in their home lives. We casted a spotlight on those latent discontent and have tried to support their better lives with items of "SPOT" brand since February 2021.

"INBOX A4" is the foldable storage box which can be easily folded compactly when not in use.

The size is A4 and available in three widths: 100 mm, 150 mm, and 250 mm. It is perfect for storing files and documents, as well as bath towels, toilet paper stock, and children's toys.

There are two pull holes at the bottom of the box that allow you to pull out with just one hand. Additionally, the handles are fitted with large supporting flaps that are gentle on your hands to minimize discomfort. It is easy to carry around as it is made of polypropylene, a lightweight and durable material.

Four colors are available: Navy, Brown, Black, and White, all of which blends in with the surroundings.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with new products of "SPOT" series and would expand the markets as well.

Specifications
Item Name Item No. Size (Width) External Dimensions
(When assembled) 		Material Color
INBOX A4 KSP4633 A4
(100mm width) 		(H)246×(W)103×
(D)317mm 		PP Navy
Brown
Black
White
KSP4635 A4
(150mm width) 		(H)246×(W)155×
(D)317mm
KSP4639 A4
(250mm width) 		(H)246×(W)255×
(D)317mm

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
