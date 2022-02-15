King Jim : Release of "NANAMEKURI"

Keep documents as if they were stapled.
Release of "NANAMEKURI"
February 15, 2022
KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "NANAMEKURI FILE" and "NANAMEKURI HOLDER".
Ordinary file holders were cumbersome to put documents in, and holders made it difficult to read documents. KING JIM has made "NANAMEKURI FILE" and "NANAMEKURI HOLDER" to solve this problem. These allow you to read as you turn pages in a document as if they were stapled.
"NANAMEKURI FILE" can set as many as 20 sheets of paper by just fastening the clip in place. Also hard and durable cover helps writing things down while holding it.
"NANAMEKURI HOLDER" can set as many as 10 sheets of paper. The corner pockets which both FILE and HOLDER have firmly fix documents in place. This prevents wrinkles even for documents you carry with you.
"NANAMEKURI FILE" are available in 5 colors (Orange, Green, Blue, White and Black). "NANAMEKURI HOLDER" are available only as an assorted 5 color pack (Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black).
KING JIM keeps casting epoch-making products to expand the stationery markets.
Features
Just inserting paper into the stopper.
No need taking out documents to write down.
Firmly fix documents in place.
Conveniently placed slit for your finger.
NANAMEKURI FILE
NANAMEKURI HOLDER
Specifications
|
Item Name
|
Item No.
|
Size
|
Color
|
NANAMEKURI FILE
(Transparent cover)
|
580T
|
A4
|
Orange, Green, Blue
|
NANAMEKURI FILE
|
580
|
White, Black
|
NANAMEKURI HOLDER
|
880-5A
|
An assorted 5 color pack
(Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black)
