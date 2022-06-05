King Jim : Release of “HARU PEGGY”

Storage box with pegboard that can be used to show or hide the items.
Release of "HARU PEGGY"
June 06, 2022
KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "HARU PEGGY".
"HARU PEGGY" is a new storage product that can be used to show by hooks on pegboard or hide in the inner box the items it keeps. It can be easily installed without screws.
The door of the box is a pegboard, so you can attach the included hooks for showing storage. In addition, papers or thick items can be stored in storage space behind the pegboard.
The magnets on the back allow it to be attached kitchens, entrances, office lockers, etc., which is an effective use of available space.
Not only the L-HOOKs but also the optional parts such as MINI CONTAINERs and PEN STANDs enable you to customize the storage as you like.
2 sizes are available:
S size - best for storing keys, pocketbooks, hand cream, and other miscellaneous items.
M size - best for slightly larger items such as B5-size notebooks, flyers, cooking utensils, etc.
The body is made from polypropylene and is available in three colors: white, gray, and natural.
KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "HARU PEGGY", and would expand the markets as well.
Specifications
|
Item Name
|
HARU PEGGY
|
Item No.
|
PGH150
|
PGH200
|
Size
|
S size
|
M size
|
External Dimensions
|
Approx. W153 × D55 × H153 mm
|
Approx. W203 × D55 × H262 mm
|
Internal Dimensions
|
Approx. W136 × D40 × H138 mm
|
Approx. W186 × D40 × H240 mm
|
Weight Capacity
|
Pegboard - Approx. 200 g
the whole - Approx. 500 g
|
Pegboard - Approx. 200 g
the whole - Approx. 600 g
|
Material
|
PP(the body), magnet, Steel(L-HOOK)
|
Colors
|
White, Gray, Natural
|
Hole Size
|
Hole size: Diameter 5.5 mm, Pitch 25 mm
|
Pegboard Thickness
|
Approx. 5 mm
|
Accessory
|
2 L-HOOKs
|
4 L-HOOKs
Optional parts specifications
|
Item Name
|
L-HOOK
|
MINI CONTAINER
|
PEN STAND
|
Item No.
|
PGP01
|
PGP02
|
PGP03
|
Images
|
|
|
|
External Dimensions
|
Effective length 40 mm,
Wire diameter 3.5 mm
|
Approx. W99 × D50 × H45 mm
*Excludes the hook
|
Approx. W68 × D50 × H95 mm
*Excludes the hook
|
Material
|
Steel
|
ABS
|
ABS
|
Weight
|
6 g
|
25 g
|
35 g
|
Contents
|
4 L-HOOKs
|
2 MINI CONTAINERs
|
1 PEN STAND
