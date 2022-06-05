King Jim : Release of “HARU PEGGY”

Storage box with pegboard that can be used to show or hide the items. Release of "HARU PEGGY"

June 06, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "HARU PEGGY".

"HARU PEGGY" is a new storage product that can be used to show by hooks on pegboard or hide in the inner box the items it keeps. It can be easily installed without screws.

The door of the box is a pegboard, so you can attach the included hooks for showing storage. In addition, papers or thick items can be stored in storage space behind the pegboard.

The magnets on the back allow it to be attached kitchens, entrances, office lockers, etc., which is an effective use of available space.

Entrance Kitchen Office

Not only the L-HOOKs but also the optional parts such as MINI CONTAINERs and PEN STANDs enable you to customize the storage as you like.

2 sizes are available:

S size - best for storing keys, pocketbooks, hand cream, and other miscellaneous items.

M size - best for slightly larger items such as B5-size notebooks, flyers, cooking utensils, etc.

The body is made from polypropylene and is available in three colors: white, gray, and natural.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "HARU PEGGY", and would expand the markets as well.

Specifications

Item Name HARU PEGGY Item No. PGH150 PGH200 Size S size M size External Dimensions Approx. W153 × D55 × H153 mm Approx. W203 × D55 × H262 mm Internal Dimensions Approx. W136 × D40 × H138 mm Approx. W186 × D40 × H240 mm Weight Capacity Pegboard - Approx. 200 g

the whole - Approx. 500 g Pegboard - Approx. 200 g

the whole - Approx. 600 g Material PP(the body), magnet, Steel(L-HOOK) Colors White, Gray, Natural Hole Size Hole size: Diameter 5.5 mm, Pitch 25 mm Pegboard Thickness Approx. 5 mm Accessory 2 L-HOOKs 4 L-HOOKs

Optional parts specifications