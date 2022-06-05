Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. King Jim Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/05 11:47:58 pm EDT
923.00 JPY   +0.54%
06/05KING JIM : Release of “HARU PEGGY”
PU
06/05KING JIM : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”
PU
05/02KING JIM : Release of "INBOX A4"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Jim : Release of “HARU PEGGY”

06/05/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Storage box with pegboard that can be used to show or hide the items.
Release of "HARU PEGGY"
June 06, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "HARU PEGGY".

"HARU PEGGY" is a new storage product that can be used to show by hooks on pegboard or hide in the inner box the items it keeps. It can be easily installed without screws.
The door of the box is a pegboard, so you can attach the included hooks for showing storage. In addition, papers or thick items can be stored in storage space behind the pegboard.

The magnets on the back allow it to be attached kitchens, entrances, office lockers, etc., which is an effective use of available space.

Entrance
Kitchen
Office

Not only the L-HOOKs but also the optional parts such as MINI CONTAINERs and PEN STANDs enable you to customize the storage as you like.

2 sizes are available:
S size - best for storing keys, pocketbooks, hand cream, and other miscellaneous items.
M size - best for slightly larger items such as B5-size notebooks, flyers, cooking utensils, etc.

The body is made from polypropylene and is available in three colors: white, gray, and natural.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "HARU PEGGY", and would expand the markets as well.

Specifications
Item Name HARU PEGGY
Item No. PGH150 PGH200
Size S size M size
External Dimensions Approx. W153 × D55 × H153 mm Approx. W203 × D55 × H262 mm
Internal Dimensions Approx. W136 × D40 × H138 mm Approx. W186 × D40 × H240 mm
Weight Capacity Pegboard - Approx. 200 g
the whole - Approx. 500 g 		Pegboard - Approx. 200 g
the whole - Approx. 600 g
Material PP(the body), magnet, Steel(L-HOOK)
Colors White, Gray, Natural
Hole Size Hole size: Diameter 5.5 mm, Pitch 25 mm
Pegboard Thickness Approx. 5 mm
Accessory 2 L-HOOKs 4 L-HOOKs
Optional parts specifications
Item Name L-HOOK MINI CONTAINER PEN STAND
Item No. PGP01 PGP02 PGP03
Images
External Dimensions Effective length 40 mm,
Wire diameter 3.5 mm 		Approx. W99 × D50 × H45 mm
*Excludes the hook 		Approx. W68 × D50 × H95 mm
*Excludes the hook
Material Steel ABS ABS
Weight 6 g 25 g 35 g
Contents 4 L-HOOKs 2 MINI CONTAINERs 1 PEN STAND

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KING JIM CO., LTD.
06/05KING JIM : Release of “HARU PEGGY”
PU
06/05KING JIM : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”
PU
05/02KING JIM : Release of "INBOX A4"
PU
03/16KING JIM : Release of "lots" fully openable case
PU
03/09KING JIM : “TEPRA” Lite LR30GS won the IHA Global Innovation Awards
PU
03/01KING JIM : Attending to The Inspired Home Show 2022
PU
02/15KING JIM : Release of "NANAMEKURI"
PU
01/31KING JIM : Attending NY NOW Winter 2022
PU
01/12KING JIM : Additional items to "SODA" Transparent Masking Tape
PU
2021KING JIM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 319 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2021 1 963 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2021 7 256 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 26 165 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 157
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart KING JIM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Jim Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING JIM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akira Miyamoto Managing Director & Manager-General Planning
Shinichi Harada Director & GM-Business Administration
Naoto Onzo Independent Outside Director
Keiko Kakiuchi Independent Outside Director
Katsuya Hirokawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING JIM CO., LTD.3.03%200
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-22.60%6 949
KOKUYO CO., LTD.-2.80%1 472
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-27.36%648
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.-5.35%503
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.-9.93%256