King Jim : Release of “LAUNDRY RUCKSACK”

Backpack for laundry. Release of "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK"

October 5, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" as the additional product in an "SPOT" series.

Those who use ordinary laundry baskets have various complaints such as "The handles are too short and difficult to carry", "It's tiresome to bend down to pick up the laundry" and "You need to transfer the laundry into other bags before carrying out". KING JIM has made "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" to solve these problems.

"LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" is a new type of laundry basket that makes it easy to carry heavy laundry. As the inside is not visible, there is no need to transfer it into other bags when going to a coin laundry. By wearing it on your back, you can carry your laundry safely by bicycle. Also, by wearing it on your front side, you can hang it to dry without bending down. Of course, it can be used as a daily laundry basket since the opening is wide and it stands on its own. When not in use, you can fold it to become thin and store it.

Available in two sizes: M size for single households and L size for families.

Available in three colors: Gray, Dark Green, and Black.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" and would expand the markets as well.

Features

Easy to hang laundry by carrying it on your shoulder.

Stand on its own.

Laundry can be hidden by tying up with the strings.

Foldable and waterproof.

Specifications