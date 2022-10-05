Advanced search
  King Jim Co., Ltd.
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-10-05 am EDT
918.00 JPY   -0.22%
12:02aKing Jim : Release of “LAUNDRY RUCKSACK”
PU
09/16King Jim : Release of “Lumillia”
PU
09/16King Jim : Release of “FLATTY ONE MILE”
PU
King Jim : Release of “LAUNDRY RUCKSACK”

10/05/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Backpack for laundry.
Release of "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK"
October 5, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" as the additional product in an "SPOT" series.

Those who use ordinary laundry baskets have various complaints such as "The handles are too short and difficult to carry", "It's tiresome to bend down to pick up the laundry" and "You need to transfer the laundry into other bags before carrying out". KING JIM has made "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" to solve these problems.

"LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" is a new type of laundry basket that makes it easy to carry heavy laundry. As the inside is not visible, there is no need to transfer it into other bags when going to a coin laundry. By wearing it on your back, you can carry your laundry safely by bicycle. Also, by wearing it on your front side, you can hang it to dry without bending down. Of course, it can be used as a daily laundry basket since the opening is wide and it stands on its own. When not in use, you can fold it to become thin and store it.
Available in two sizes: M size for single households and L size for families.
Available in three colors: Gray, Dark Green, and Black.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with the "LAUNDRY RUCKSACK" and would expand the markets as well.

Features
Easy to hang laundry by carrying it on your shoulder.
Stand on its own.
Laundry can be hidden by tying up with the strings.
Foldable and waterproof.
Specifications
Item Name LAUNDRY RUCKSACK
Size
(Item No.) 		M size
(KSP5800) 		L size
(KSP5820)
Capacity 25 L
(6 bath towels and 3 face towels) 		40 L
(8 bath towels and 4 face towels)
External Dimensions Approx. W370 × D200 × H400 mm Approx. W370 × D250 × H500 mm
Internal Dimensions Approx. W360 × D190 × H380 mm Approx. W360 × D240 × H480 mm
When folded Approx. W370 × D50 × H200 mm Approx. W370 × D55 × H250 mm
Weight Approx. 580 g Approx. 694 g
Weight Capacity Approx. 4 kg Approx. 6 kg
Material Cotton (fabric), Steel (frame)
Color Gray, Dark Green, Black

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 04:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
