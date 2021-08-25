King Jim : Release of “PEGGY”

1. Affix the spacer on the position shown in the figure.

*When using PEGGY vertically, affix between to the 2nd and 3rd holes from the corner.

2. Flip the spacer to the back side. Be careful not to stretch it.

3. Repeat the same steps for the other side.

*Two extra spacers are included.

4. Install the stand to the pegboard. Make sure the spacers are completely hidden.