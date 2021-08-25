Log in
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/24
857 JPY   -0.35%
King Jim : Release of “PEGGY”

08/25/2021 | 12:14am EDT
1. Affix the spacer on the position shown in the figure.
*When using PEGGY vertically, affix between to the 2nd and 3rd holes from the corner.

2. Flip the spacer to the back side. Be careful not to stretch it.

3. Repeat the same steps for the other side.
*Two extra spacers are included.

4. Install the stand to the pegboard. Make sure the spacers are completely hidden.

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36 319 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 1 963 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2021 7 256 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 24 403 M 223 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart KING JIM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Jim Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING JIM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akira Miyamoto President & Representative Director
Shinichi Harada Director & GM-Business Administration
Naoto Onzo Independent Outside Director
Akiko Takagi Independent Outside Director
Keiko Kakiuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING JIM CO., LTD.1.30%223
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-16.81%10 561
KOKUYO CO., LTD.40.16%2 056
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-41.90%857
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.15.59%635
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.10.66%339