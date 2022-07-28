King Jim : Release of “Pouzoo” Pen Pouches

Stuffed animals pen pouches that can create your favorite poses. Release of "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches

July 28, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches.

These days, stuffed animal pen pouches have become popular, especially among the teenager. KING JIM has made "Pouzoo" focusing on this trend.

"Pouzoo" is a stuffed animal pen pouch that you can create various poses by adjusting joints in it. Because its arms, legs, and backs are bent freely, you can use it as a pen stand by sitting them down, or as a smartphone holder by placing your phone between the arms and legs. Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens. You can also attach it to your bag with the ball chain to make sure it's always with you. Five kinds of animals are available: Cat, Lion, Tiger, Panda, and Red Panda. We are committed to the details of them such as the color and shape of the paw pads.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches, and would expand the markets as well.

Features

You can create various poses by adjusting joints in it.

Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens.

Attach it to your bag with the ball chain.

Choose from five kinds of cute animals.

Cat Lion Tiger Panda Red Panda

Specifications

Item Name "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches Item No. PZ2020

Cat PZ2021

Lion PZ2022

Tiger PZ2023

Panda PZ2024

Red Panda Capacity Approx. 15 pens External dimensions Approx. W100 × D70 × H235 mm (not including the tail) Weight Approx. 165 g Length of the zipper Approx. 170 mm Weight capacity of the ball chain Approx. 300 g Materials Polyester (Body), ABS (Joints)