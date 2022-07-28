Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  King Jim Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
07/28/2022
914.00 JPY   +0.44%
King Jim : Release of “Pouzoo” Pen Pouches

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stuffed animals pen pouches that can create your favorite poses.
Release of "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches
July 28, 2022

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches.

These days, stuffed animal pen pouches have become popular, especially among the teenager. KING JIM has made "Pouzoo" focusing on this trend.

"Pouzoo" is a stuffed animal pen pouch that you can create various poses by adjusting joints in it. Because its arms, legs, and backs are bent freely, you can use it as a pen stand by sitting them down, or as a smartphone holder by placing your phone between the arms and legs. Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens. You can also attach it to your bag with the ball chain to make sure it's always with you. Five kinds of animals are available: Cat, Lion, Tiger, Panda, and Red Panda. We are committed to the details of them such as the color and shape of the paw pads.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches, and would expand the markets as well.

Features
You can create various poses by adjusting joints in it.

Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens.

Attach it to your bag with the ball chain.

Choose from five kinds of cute animals.
Cat
Lion
Tiger
Panda
Red Panda
Specifications
Item Name "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches
Item No. PZ2020
Cat 		PZ2021
Lion 		PZ2022
Tiger 		PZ2023
Panda 		PZ2024
Red Panda
Capacity Approx. 15 pens
External dimensions Approx. W100 × D70 × H235 mm (not including the tail)
Weight Approx. 165 g
Length of the zipper Approx. 170 mm
Weight capacity of the ball chain Approx. 300 g
Materials Polyester (Body), ABS (Joints)
  • *Capacity may change depends on the contents.
  • *It may not be possible to bend the back with items in the pouch.
  • *Ages: For 6 years and up

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
