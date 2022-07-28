King Jim : Release of “Pouzoo” Pen Pouches

Stuffed animals pen pouches that can create your favorite poses.
Release of "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches
July 28, 2022
KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has released "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches.
These days, stuffed animal pen pouches have become popular, especially among the teenager. KING JIM has made "Pouzoo" focusing on this trend.
"Pouzoo" is a stuffed animal pen pouch that you can create various poses by adjusting joints in it. Because its arms, legs, and backs are bent freely, you can use it as a pen stand by sitting them down, or as a smartphone holder by placing your phone between the arms and legs. Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens. You can also attach it to your bag with the ball chain to make sure it's always with you. Five kinds of animals are available: Cat, Lion, Tiger, Panda, and Red Panda. We are committed to the details of them such as the color and shape of the paw pads.
KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "Pouzoo" Pen Pouches, and would expand the markets as well.
Features
You can create various poses by adjusting joints in it.
Each pouch can hold up to 15 pens.
Attach it to your bag with the ball chain.
Choose from five kinds of cute animals.
Cat
Lion
Tiger
Panda
Red Panda
Specifications
|
Item Name
|
"Pouzoo" Pen Pouches
|
Item No.
|
PZ2020
Cat
|
PZ2021
Lion
|
PZ2022
Tiger
|
PZ2023
Panda
|
PZ2024
Red Panda
|
Capacity
|
Approx. 15 pens
|
External dimensions
|
Approx. W100 × D70 × H235 mm (not including the tail)
|
Weight
|
Approx. 165 g
|
Length of the zipper
|
Approx. 170 mm
|
Weight capacity of the ball chain
|
Approx. 300 g
|
Materials
|
Polyester (Body), ABS (Joints)
-
*Capacity may change depends on the contents.
-
*It may not be possible to bend the back with items in the pouch.
-
*Ages: For 6 years and up
Disclaimer
King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.