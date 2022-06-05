King Jim : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”

Organize the messy cables above and below your desk.
Release of "ROUTE BOARD"
June 06, 2022
With the increase of remote working, people are facing problems about telework settings such as arranging the cables around the computer and organizing small items. KING JIM has made "ROUTE BOARD" to solve these problems.
"ROUTE BOARD" is a panel-type cable organizer which can organize the messy cables above and below your desk. By using the included parts, it makes your cables neat and easy to identify, and also allows you to customize the storage space. Clamps are used for installation to secure on the top of the desk. Freely customize the layout with three installation positions: Facing down, In the middle and Facing up.
Facing down
In the middle
Facing up
Cables and other small objects can also be stored behind the board. By using the included cable guides, tangled cables can be neatly stored along the panel.
KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "ROUTE BOARD", and would expand the markets as well.
Specifications
|
Item Name, Item No.
|
Cable Organizer "Route Board" RTB4330
|
Colors
|
Gray, Beige
|
Materials
|
Steel, TPR, EVA
|
External Dimensions
|
Approx. W425 × D76 × H300~367 mm *When installed facing down
|
Weight
|
Approx. 1.8 kg *Total weight
|
Weight Capacity
|
Approx. 3 kg
|
Hole Size
|
Diameter 6 mm, Pitch 25 mm
|
Supported Cable Diameter
|
Max. Φ3.5 mm
|
Contents
|
1 PANEL, 2 CLAMPs, 5 CABLE GUIDEs, 2 HOOKs, 1 BASKET
Optional parts specifications
|
Item Name
Item No.
|
CABLE GUIDE
RTBP01
|
HOOK
RTBP02
|
BASKET
RTBP03
|
SPACER
RTBP04
|
Contents
|
5 CABLE GUIDEs
|
2 HOOKs
|
1 BASKET
|
8 SPACERs
|
Materials
|
TPR
|
Steel
|
Steel
|
EVA
|
External Dimensions
|
Approx. Φ24 × D20 mm
|
Approx. W29 × D80 × H28 mm
|
W175 × D75 × H40 mm
|
Approx. Φ24 × D5 mm
|
Weight
|
Approx. 3 g per piece
|
Approx. 23 g per piece
|
Approx. 130 g per piece
|
-
|
Weight Capacity
|
Approx. 0.5 kg
|
Approx. 1 kg
|
Approx. 1 kg
|
-
|
Supported Cable Diameter
|
Max. Φ3.5 mm
|
-
|
-
|
-
