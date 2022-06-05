Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. King Jim Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/05 11:47:58 pm EDT
923.00 JPY   +0.54%
06/05KING JIM : Release of “HARU PEGGY”
PU
06/05KING JIM : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”
PU
05/02KING JIM : Release of "INBOX A4"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Jim : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”

06/05/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organize the messy cables above and below your desk.
Release of "ROUTE BOARD"
June 06, 2022

With the increase of remote working, people are facing problems about telework settings such as arranging the cables around the computer and organizing small items. KING JIM has made "ROUTE BOARD" to solve these problems.

"ROUTE BOARD" is a panel-type cable organizer which can organize the messy cables above and below your desk. By using the included parts, it makes your cables neat and easy to identify, and also allows you to customize the storage space. Clamps are used for installation to secure on the top of the desk. Freely customize the layout with three installation positions: Facing down, In the middle and Facing up.

Facing down
In the middle
Facing up

Cables and other small objects can also be stored behind the board. By using the included cable guides, tangled cables can be neatly stored along the panel.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with "ROUTE BOARD", and would expand the markets as well.

Specifications
Item Name, Item No. Cable Organizer "Route Board" RTB4330
Colors Gray, Beige
Materials Steel, TPR, EVA
External Dimensions Approx. W425 × D76 × H300~367 mm *When installed facing down
Weight Approx. 1.8 kg *Total weight
Weight Capacity Approx. 3 kg
Hole Size Diameter 6 mm, Pitch 25 mm
Supported Cable Diameter Max. Φ3.5 mm
Contents 1 PANEL, 2 CLAMPs, 5 CABLE GUIDEs, 2 HOOKs, 1 BASKET
Optional parts specifications
Item Name
Item No. 		CABLE GUIDE
RTBP01 		HOOK
RTBP02 		BASKET
RTBP03 		SPACER
RTBP04
Contents 5 CABLE GUIDEs 2 HOOKs 1 BASKET 8 SPACERs
Materials TPR Steel Steel EVA
External Dimensions Approx. Φ24 × D20 mm Approx. W29 × D80 × H28 mm W175 × D75 × H40 mm Approx. Φ24 × D5 mm
Weight Approx. 3 g per piece Approx. 23 g per piece Approx. 130 g per piece -
Weight Capacity Approx. 0.5 kg Approx. 1 kg Approx. 1 kg -
Supported Cable Diameter Max. Φ3.5 mm - - -

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KING JIM CO., LTD.
06/05KING JIM : Release of “HARU PEGGY”
PU
06/05KING JIM : Release of “ROUTE BOARD”
PU
05/02KING JIM : Release of "INBOX A4"
PU
03/16KING JIM : Release of "lots" fully openable case
PU
03/09KING JIM : “TEPRA” Lite LR30GS won the IHA Global Innovation Awards
PU
03/01KING JIM : Attending to The Inspired Home Show 2022
PU
02/15KING JIM : Release of "NANAMEKURI"
PU
01/31KING JIM : Attending NY NOW Winter 2022
PU
01/12KING JIM : Additional items to "SODA" Transparent Masking Tape
PU
2021KING JIM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 319 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2021 1 963 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2021 7 256 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 26 165 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 157
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart KING JIM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Jim Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING JIM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akira Miyamoto Managing Director & Manager-General Planning
Shinichi Harada Director & GM-Business Administration
Naoto Onzo Independent Outside Director
Keiko Kakiuchi Independent Outside Director
Katsuya Hirokawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING JIM CO., LTD.3.03%200
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-22.60%6 949
KOKUYO CO., LTD.-2.80%1 472
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-27.36%648
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.-5.35%503
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.-9.93%256