King Jim : Release of “CHEERS!” stationery series

Popping, transparent colors lift you up! Release of 'CHEERS!' stationery series

June 18, 2021

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has launched new brand 'CHEERS!' series, and 4 items are released for the first items.

This new brand 'CHEERS!' you up with its useful designs. All items have 5 colors: Red, Yellow, Green, Gray and White. Its popping colors and transparent appearance lift you up. As the first items of 'CHEERS!', 4 items including CLEAR FILE, BAG-IN-BAG, RING NOTEBOOK and TWIN PEN CASE are released.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with 'CHEERS!', and would expand the markets as well.

CHEERS CLEAR FILE

Hard PVC is used as its cover and soft PVC is used as its back spine. The cover can be turned 360° to view documents in small spaces. Soft PVC back spine helps to be not bulky when closing the cover.

CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG

Slim, lightweight and not bulky organizer that helps items in your bags can be stored compactly. Durable material keeps documents without damages. The transparent front cover makes you see contents at a glance. The cover is easy to open and close with a plastic hook.

CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK

Its 'Separated ring mechanism' helps stress-free writing that rings do not block your hand while you're writing. You can add or replace loose-leaf paper. Additionally, its cover can be turned 360°.

CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE

Large capacity pen case that can store approximately 30 pens. It easily open-close with magnets. Double-layer pockets help sort. The upper zipper pocket is perfect for storing small goods. Easy-open lower pocket ideal for storing pens.

Specifications

Item Name Size Item No. External Dimensions (Approx.) Color CHEERS CLEAR FILE

20 pockets A4 CH182T W241×H307×D6㎜ Red

Yellow

Green

Gray

White CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG Card CH5356T W115×H94×D18㎜ A6 CH5360T W172×H132×D20㎜ A5 CH5364T W261×H202×D20㎜ A4 CH5366T W325×H245×D20㎜ CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK A5 CH9854T W159×H217×D14㎜ B5 CH9855T W193×H264×D14㎜ CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE - CH2180T W180×H90×D45㎜