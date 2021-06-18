King Jim : Release of “CHEERS!” stationery series

Popping, transparent colors lift you up!
Release of 'CHEERS!' stationery series
June 18, 2021
KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has launched new brand 'CHEERS!' series, and 4 items are released for the first items.
This new brand 'CHEERS!' you up with its useful designs. All items have 5 colors: Red, Yellow, Green, Gray and White. Its popping colors and transparent appearance lift you up. As the first items of 'CHEERS!', 4 items including CLEAR FILE, BAG-IN-BAG, RING NOTEBOOK and TWIN PEN CASE are released.
KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with 'CHEERS!', and would expand the markets as well.
CHEERS CLEAR FILE
Hard PVC is used as its cover and soft PVC is used as its back spine. The cover can be turned 360° to view documents in small spaces. Soft PVC back spine helps to be not bulky when closing the cover.
CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG
Slim, lightweight and not bulky organizer that helps items in your bags can be stored compactly. Durable material keeps documents without damages. The transparent front cover makes you see contents at a glance. The cover is easy to open and close with a plastic hook.
CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK
Its 'Separated ring mechanism' helps stress-free writing that rings do not block your hand while you're writing. You can add or replace loose-leaf paper. Additionally, its cover can be turned 360°.
CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE
Large capacity pen case that can store approximately 30 pens. It easily open-close with magnets. Double-layer pockets help sort. The upper zipper pocket is perfect for storing small goods. Easy-open lower pocket ideal for storing pens.
Specifications
|
Item Name
|
Size
|
Item No.
|
External Dimensions (Approx.)
|
Color
|
CHEERS CLEAR FILE
20 pockets
|
A4
|
CH182T
|
W241×H307×D6㎜
|
Red
Yellow
Green
Gray
White
|
CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG
|
Card
|
CH5356T
|
W115×H94×D18㎜
|
A6
|
CH5360T
|
W172×H132×D20㎜
|
A5
|
CH5364T
|
W261×H202×D20㎜
|
A4
|
CH5366T
|
W325×H245×D20㎜
|
CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK
|
A5
|
CH9854T
|
W159×H217×D14㎜
|
B5
|
CH9855T
|
W193×H264×D14㎜
|
CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE
|
-
|
CH2180T
|
W180×H90×D45㎜
