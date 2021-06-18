Log in
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/17
925 JPY   -3.24%
King Jim : Release of “CHEERS!” stationery series

06/18/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Popping, transparent colors lift you up!
Release of 'CHEERS!' stationery series
June 18, 2021

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) has launched new brand 'CHEERS!' series, and 4 items are released for the first items.

This new brand 'CHEERS!' you up with its useful designs. All items have 5 colors: Red, Yellow, Green, Gray and White. Its popping colors and transparent appearance lift you up. As the first items of 'CHEERS!', 4 items including CLEAR FILE, BAG-IN-BAG, RING NOTEBOOK and TWIN PEN CASE are released.

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with 'CHEERS!', and would expand the markets as well.

CHEERS CLEAR FILE

Hard PVC is used as its cover and soft PVC is used as its back spine. The cover can be turned 360° to view documents in small spaces. Soft PVC back spine helps to be not bulky when closing the cover.

CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG

Slim, lightweight and not bulky organizer that helps items in your bags can be stored compactly. Durable material keeps documents without damages. The transparent front cover makes you see contents at a glance. The cover is easy to open and close with a plastic hook.

CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK

Its 'Separated ring mechanism' helps stress-free writing that rings do not block your hand while you're writing. You can add or replace loose-leaf paper. Additionally, its cover can be turned 360°.

CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE

Large capacity pen case that can store approximately 30 pens. It easily open-close with magnets. Double-layer pockets help sort. The upper zipper pocket is perfect for storing small goods. Easy-open lower pocket ideal for storing pens.

Specifications
Item Name Size Item No. External Dimensions (Approx.) Color
CHEERS CLEAR FILE
20 pockets 		A4 CH182T W241×H307×D6㎜ Red
Yellow
Green
Gray
White
CHEERS BAG-IN-BAG Card CH5356T W115×H94×D18㎜
A6 CH5360T W172×H132×D20㎜
A5 CH5364T W261×H202×D20㎜
A4 CH5366T W325×H245×D20㎜
CHEERS RING NOTEBOOK A5 CH9854T W159×H217×D14㎜
B5 CH9855T W193×H264×D14㎜
CHEERS TWIN PEN CASE - CH2180T W180×H90×D45㎜

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
