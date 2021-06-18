Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. King Jim Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7962   JP3262000007

KING JIM CO., LTD.

(7962)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/17
925 JPY   -3.24%
04:35aKING JIM  : Release of “FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE”
PU
04:35aKING JIM  : Release of “CHEERS!” stationery series
PU
06/17KING JIM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
King Jim : Release of “FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE”

06/18/2021 | 04:35am EDT
New lineup of 'FLATTY WORKS' is added.
Release of 'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE'
June 18, 2021

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) developed 'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE' as an additional item to 'FLATTY WORKS' series.

It has become trendy to use inner bags to organize bags. However, ordinary ones are bulky, heavy, and not self-standing. 'FLATTY' series is developed to solve these dissatisfactions. 'FLATTY' has a large capacity while it is slim and light. Since canvas-made 'FLATTY WORKS' was added to its lineup in June 2020, it has been received good reputations.

'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE', which is requested from many customers, is added to 'FLATTY WORKS' series. 2 sizes(STANDARD SIZE, WIDE SIZE) are available depending on the amount of the contents. The back of the main body has a plastic sheet, which keeps it flat even a lot of pens are inside it. Clear front also enables easy access to the items inside. WIDE SIZE has an inner pocket with a compartment, so you can store small items such as erasers and sticky notes separately. Also, 5 colors(YELLOW, LIGHT BLUE, KHAKI, NAVY, MOCHA) are available.


YELLOW
LIGHT BLUE
KHAKI
NAVY
MOCHA

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with adding a new item to 'FLATTY WORKS' series and would keep expanding the markets.

Images
Specifications
Item Name Item No. Size External Dimensions Color
FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE No.5478 STANDARD SIZE (W)198×(H)85×(D)35㎜ YELLOW, LIGHT BLUE, KHAKI, NAVY, MOCHA
No.5478W WIDE SIZE (W)245×(H)135×(D)35㎜

Disclaimer

King Jim Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
