King Jim : Release of “FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE”

New lineup of 'FLATTY WORKS' is added. Release of 'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE'

June 18, 2021

KING JIM Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) developed 'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE' as an additional item to 'FLATTY WORKS' series.

It has become trendy to use inner bags to organize bags. However, ordinary ones are bulky, heavy, and not self-standing. 'FLATTY' series is developed to solve these dissatisfactions. 'FLATTY' has a large capacity while it is slim and light. Since canvas-made 'FLATTY WORKS' was added to its lineup in June 2020, it has been received good reputations.

'FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE', which is requested from many customers, is added to 'FLATTY WORKS' series. 2 sizes(STANDARD SIZE, WIDE SIZE) are available depending on the amount of the contents. The back of the main body has a plastic sheet, which keeps it flat even a lot of pens are inside it. Clear front also enables easy access to the items inside. WIDE SIZE has an inner pocket with a compartment, so you can store small items such as erasers and sticky notes separately. Also, 5 colors(YELLOW, LIGHT BLUE, KHAKI, NAVY, MOCHA) are available.

YELLOW LIGHT BLUE KHAKI NAVY MOCHA

KING JIM strives to meet customers' requirements with adding a new item to 'FLATTY WORKS' series and would keep expanding the markets.

Images

Specifications

Item Name Item No. Size External Dimensions Color FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE No.5478 STANDARD SIZE (W)198×(H)85×(D)35㎜ YELLOW, LIGHT BLUE, KHAKI, NAVY, MOCHA No.5478W WIDE SIZE (W)245×(H)135×(D)35㎜