King River Resources : HPA Project - Pilot Plant 99.9995% Purity
12/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
HPA PROJECT - DFS UPDATE
Australian Securities Exchange Announcement
3 December 2021
Project Status Update
Highlights
Successful commission of Laboratory Scale Pilot Plant
Bulk laboratory sample production runs now in progress
99.9995% purity of Type 1 Precursor obtained in Campaign 1.
King River Resources Limited (ASX:KRR) is pleased to provide this update on the ongoing laboratory work which upports the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Type 1 Precursor Processing Plant. As previously reported (KRR ASX release 3 November 2021) KRR is focussed on the production of a variety of Aluminium Salt 5N (99.999%) purity Precursors required in the battery manufacturing industry and continuing testing with other Cathode Active
Materials precursors (P-CAM).
Figure 1: Campaign 1 Type 1 Precursor - Aluminium Salt
Source Certain International (SCI) has completed the commissioning of the Laboratory Scale Pilot Plant and has been successful in producing multiple batches of our Type 1 Precursor. The very first run up of the plant (Campaign 1) produced 99.9995% purity Type 1 Precursor which is an excellent result for a first run of the operation (Figure 1). Campaign 2 has been completed, with results pending. Campaign 3 has started with some continuous improvement feedback being incorporated into the process steps.
Figure 2: Repeat assays for Type 1 Precursor from Campaign 1
The Campaign 1 Precursor 1 Aluminium salt was produced from an industrial chemical compound feedstock by the ARC Process. SCI assayed Campaign 1 Precursor product using the ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. SCI onlycompleted 4 duplicate analyses on the batch to improve confidence in the results (Figure 2) and the 99.995% purity is an average of the 4 repeat assays. Each Precursor purity result was calculated by the addition of all the assayed element impurities that reported above the detection limit then subtracting this result from 100%. Variability in the results is due to differences in the test sample and the analytical precision. The lower result of repeat assay 1 is thought to be due to contamination from the PTFE beakers used in the assay process while repeat assays 2-4 were conducted using single use polypropylene tubes. The main contaminants in the Precursor are potassium (K),
sodium (Na), iron (Fe) and calcium (Ca).
On 25 November, COMO Engineers' Senior Process Engineering team visited the laboratory to witness the pilot plant in operation and observe how the material handled, filtered and crystal properties.
Ongoing testing of the production of P-CAM's with recent samples of our Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminium (NCA) P-CAM Batch 5 submitted for sizing analysis and Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) imagery, focussing on grain size
distribution.
P-CAM's are an intermediate mixed metal hydroxide used in the manufacture of Lithium Ion Battery (LiB) cathodes. P-CAM's are made by a co-precipitation process where the nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminium salts are precipitated as a mixed metal hydroxide of specific composition, morphology and particle size distribution.
SCI continued investigating using our Type 1 Precursor salt to produce other high purity aluminium based precursors, including:
Type 2 Precursor: An aluminium compound which is used in the manufacture of LiB Cathodes and HPA.
Type 3 & 4 Precursors: Aluminium Salts which are used in the manufacture of LiB Cathodes, as coatings for LiB electrodes, LED Phosphors and in the Electronics and Optics industry
The successful commissioning and production runs of the Laboratory Scale Pilot Plant along with the work on the Definitive Feasibility Study remain on track and are very exciting developments for King River Resources.
This announcement was authorised by the Chairman of the Company.
Anthony Barton
Chairman
King River Resources Limited
Email: info@kingriverresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 92218055
useStatement by Competent Person
The information in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Ken Rogers (BSc Hons) and fairly represents this information. Mr Rogers is the Chief Geologist and an employee of King River Resources Ltd, and a Member of
both the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG number 2359) and The Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining personal(IMMM number 43552), and a Chartered Engineer of the IMMM. Mr Rogers has sufficient experience in the ctivities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves
Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rogers consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1: King River Resources Limited HPA Project JORC 2012 Table 1
SECTION 1 : SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised
This ASX Release dated 3 December 2021 provides an update on KRR Precursor HPA Project,
Techniques
industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation,
including the production of 5N Precursor used to make precursor Cathode Active Materials (P-CAM)
such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These
and high purity alumina (HPA) from an Aluminium chemical compound feedstock produced from
examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
other industrial chemical processes.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the
Chemical precipitation and recrystallisation purification methods of KRR's ARC process have been
used in the separation and precipitation of the high purity Aluminium Precursor compound reported in
appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
this announcement. The details of the process are a trade secret and commercial in confidence.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
The Type 1 Precursor Aluminium Salt product reported in this announcement represents the results
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple
of Campaign 1 of a series of planned test runs using KRR's laboratory scale pilot plant at the SCI
(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
laboratory.
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation
may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
Campaign 1 Precursor Type 1 reported in this announcement used a 9.5kg sample of the industrial
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may
chemical feedstock.
warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Analytical duplicate subsamples were taken from the Precursor sample for analysis.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
Not Applicable. The samples were generated from a feedstock of an industrial chemical.
techniques
Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what
method, etc.).
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results
Not Applicable.
userecovery
assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the
Not Applicable.
samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample
Not Applicable.
bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a
Not Applicable.
level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and
metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)
Not Applicable.
photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Not Applicable.
Sub-sampling
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Not Applicable.
techniques and
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or
Not Applicable.
sample
dry.
preparation
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation
Not Applicable.
technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
Not Applicable.
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material
Not Applicable.
collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used
Source Certain International (SCI), previously TSW Analytical, Testwork
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
data and
and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
Testwork on the Aluminium chemical feedstock includes chemical precipitation, solid liquid
laboratory tests
separations, and purification steps, that produce purified intermediate Precursor precipitates. Assays
are conducted on solutions and solid precipitates.
SCI is an established analytical service provider that has developed a reputation for providing
accurate analyses of complex samples. The company's expertise has assisted with the development
of hydrometallurgical flow-sheets for multi-element ore concentrates.
The Aluminium Precursor products have been assayed using ICP-AES and ICP-MS. Samples are
digested in nitric acid and then suitably diluted prior to analysis using ICP-AES and ICP-MS
instrumentation.
The primary and mother liquors have been analysed using ICP-AES and ICP-MS. The samples were
diluted suitably for the appropriate ICP based analysis. Dilutions are used to bring the analyte
concentration into the optimum analytical range of the ICP instrument used and to reduce matrix
interference complications during quantification.
Precipitation efficiency has been determined using the mass of the total analyte in the Precursor
product divided by the mass of the total analyte in the initial liquor solution used. The resulting
fraction is multiplied by 100 to give percent precipitation efficiency.
SCI uses in-house standards and Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) to ensure data are "Fit-For-
Purpose".
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters
Not Applicable.
used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,
calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates,
Source Certain International (SCI)
external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias)
SCI reports concentrations as micrograms per gram (μg/g) in the solid (unless otherwise stated).
and precision have been established.
Instrumental response is measured against AccuTrace High Purity multi-element standards
(Choice Analytical) to achieve quantitation. Data are subjected to in-house QA and QC procedures
where an independent analyst recalculates instrumental output and compares the newly generated
data set with the original. Lack of equivalence between the two data sets triggers an internal review
and if necessary re-analysis of the entire data set. Under these circumstances a third independent
analyst will assess all generated data prior to sign off.
Initial equivalence between the two data sets, generated by the analyst and reviewer, will clear
data for remittance to the customer. In addition to these procedures, samples are regularly sent to
selected analytical laboratories in Western Australia for confirmation of the analytical data
obtained. Once completed, all reports are then reviewed by an independent analyst prior to
submission to the customer and where necessary, relevant changes such as wording that may give
rise to possible ambiguity in interpretation will be modified prior to the final report being sent to the
customer.
In order to validate analytical data, SCI circulates duplicate samples to selected analytical
laboratories in Western Australia for confirmation of their results.
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company
Assay results have been verified by alternative SCI laboratory company personnel.
ampling and
personnel.
SCI has completed analytical duplicate analyses on all batches produced.
a saying
The use of twinned holes.
Not applicable - no drilling.
Multiple samples have been produced and assayed.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage
Not applicable
(physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Not applicable.
Location of data
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),
Not Applicable.
trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
