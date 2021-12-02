King River Resources : HPA Project - Pilot Plant 99.9995% Purity

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary

data and and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Testwork on the Aluminium chemical feedstock includes chemical precipitation, solid liquid

laboratory tests separations, and purification steps, that produce purified intermediate Precursor precipitates. Assays

only are conducted on solutions and solid precipitates.

SCI is an established analytical service provider that has developed a reputation for providing

accurate analyses of complex samples. The company's expertise has assisted with the development

of hydrometallurgical flow-sheets for multi-element ore concentrates.

The Aluminium Precursor products have been assayed using ICP-AES and ICP-MS. Samples are

digested in nitric acid and then suitably diluted prior to analysis using ICP-AES and ICP-MS

instrumentation.

The primary and mother liquors have been analysed using ICP-AES and ICP-MS. The samples were

diluted suitably for the appropriate ICP based analysis. Dilutions are used to bring the analyte

concentration into the optimum analytical range of the ICP instrument used and to reduce matrix

interference complications during quantification.

Precipitation efficiency has been determined using the mass of the total analyte in the Precursor

product divided by the mass of the total analyte in the initial liquor solution used. The resulting

fraction is multiplied by 100 to give percent precipitation efficiency.

SCI uses in-house standards and Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) to ensure data are "Fit-For-

Purpose".

use For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters Not Applicable.

used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, Source Certain International (SCI)

external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) SCI reports concentrations as micrograms per gram (μg/g) in the solid (unless otherwise stated).

and precision have been established. Instrumental response is measured against AccuTrace High Purity multi-element standards

(Choice Analytical) to achieve quantitation. Data are subjected to in-house QA and QC procedures

where an independent analyst recalculates instrumental output and compares the newly generated

rpersonal data set with the original. Lack of equivalence between the two data sets triggers an internal review

and if necessary re-analysis of the entire data set. Under these circumstances a third independent

analyst will assess all generated data prior to sign off.

Initial equivalence between the two data sets, generated by the analyst and reviewer, will clear

data for remittance to the customer. In addition to these procedures, samples are regularly sent to

selected analytical laboratories in Western Australia for confirmation of the analytical data

obtained. Once completed, all reports are then reviewed by an independent analyst prior to

submission to the customer and where necessary, relevant changes such as wording that may give

rise to possible ambiguity in interpretation will be modified prior to the final report being sent to the

customer.

In order to validate analytical data, SCI circulates duplicate samples to selected analytical

laboratories in Western Australia for confirmation of their results.

Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company Assay results have been verified by alternative SCI laboratory company personnel.

ampling and personnel. SCI has completed analytical duplicate analyses on all batches produced.

a saying

The use of twinned holes. Not applicable - no drilling.

Multiple samples have been produced and assayed.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage Not applicable

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Not applicable.

Location of data Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), Not Applicable.