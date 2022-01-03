King River Resources : HPA Project - Update

HPA PROJECT

DECEMBER UPDATE

Australian Securities Exchange Announcement 4 January 2022

Project Status Updates

Highlights

5N Type 1 Precursor - Campaign 4 successful
Improved new Precursor path to HPA under development
Murdoch University Hydrometallurgy undertaking further Vanadium process work

King River Resources Limited (ASX:KRR) is pleased to provide this end of year update on the ongoing study work which supports the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Type 1 Precursor Processing Plant and further Vanadium process optimisation.

PRECURSOR PROJECT - CAMPAIGN 4

This laboratory pilot plant campaign run by Source Certain International (SCI) is a repeat test of the process changes

of Campaign 3 where a stage in the Primary Crystallisation flowsheet was not used. As with Campaign 3, Campaign 4 resulted in >99.999% purity so this process reduction will be incorporated into the DFS process design. Removal of this stage in the Primary Crystallisation step is a significant improvement and simplification to the process, and

may result in economic benefits to be addressed in the DFS.

The Type 1 Precursor Aluminium salt product from Campaign 4 was produced from an industrial chemical compound feedstock by the ARC Process. SCI assayed the Type 1 Precursor products using the ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. SCI completed 4 duplicate analyses on the Campaign 4 batch to improve confidence in the results (Figure 1) and the >99.999% purity is an average of the 4 repeat assays. Each Precursor purity result was calculated by the addition of all the assayed element impurities that reported above the detection limit then subtracting this result from 100%. Variability in the results is due to differences in the test sample and the analytical precision. The main contaminants in the Precursor are silicon (Si), potassium (K), sodium (Na) and calcium (Ca).

Figure 1: Repeat assays for Type 1 Precursor from Campaign 4