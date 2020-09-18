Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited    6822   KYG5258R1011

KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(6822)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Flair International : Interim Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Page

  • Corporate Information
  • Management Discussion and Analysis
  • Corporate Governance and Other Information
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  3. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated

Interim Financial Statements

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Wong Fook Chi

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie

BOARD COMMITTEES

Audit Committee

Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie (Chairman)

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Remuneration Committee

Dr. Lau Kin Tak (Chairman)

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie

Dr. Wong Siu Wah

Ms. Wong Fook Chi

Nomination Committee

Dr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman)

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai, Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Risk Management Committee

Ms. Wong Fook Chi (Chairman)

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie

12/F., Yardley Commercial Building

3 Connaught Road West

Hong Kong

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Wan Hok Yin, HKICPA and CPA Australia

AUDITOR

BDO Limited

Certified Public Accountants

2

STOCK CODE

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 6822

WEBSITE

www.kingsflair.com.hk

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

During the first half of 2020, the rapid global spread of the Coronavirus Disease ("COVID-19") has severely disrupted the global economic activities and leading to widespread economic recession. With the temporary factory shutdowns in China and Southeast Asian countries and the imposition of various lockdowns and other social distancing measures by the local governments, the unprecedented situation hindered the operating efficiencies of the Group's manufacturing function and led to temporary supply chain disruptions, causing delayed shipments, reduced and cancelled order booked from customers in response to lower consumer demand.

As the COVID-19 epidemic was swiftly and effectively contained in China during the first half of 2020, there was a quick recovery in the domestic economic activities. The Group's suppliers in China was able to resume their operation, while the Group was able to respond actively to the challenge of and to overcome the difficulties arising from the COVID-19 epidemic by working closely with all its customers, suppliers and all other partners together and maintain a stable operation of its overall business.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's revenue was approximately HK$563.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 28.2% as compared to approximately HK$784.6 million for the same period in year 2019. This was mainly due to the reduced or cancelled orders from the Group's customers following the outbreak of the COVID-19 and its tremendous impact on the overall global economy and the Group's business operation during the period.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

The Group's gross profit decreased by approximately 18.9% to approximately HK$125.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$154.2 million) and the gross profit margin increased by approximately 2.5% to approximately 22.2% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 19.7%). The higher gross profit margin was mainly due to the devaluation of Renminbi ("RMB") and the lower cost of raw materials as the price of commodities such as crude oil decreased during the period.

Other income and gains, net

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, other income decreased by approximately 79.7% to approximately HK$1.6 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$7.9 million) primarily due to the decrease in interest income resulting from the dramatic lowering of interest rate by the major central banks around the world during the first half of 2020 to protect the economy from a potential recession after the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrealized loss in fair value change of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the period.

Distribution expenses

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, distribution expenses decreased by approximately 20.2% to approximately HK$19.3 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$24.2 million). The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales orders received by the Group resulting in a corresponding decrease in the relevant transportation cost and marketing expenses.

3

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Management Discussion and Analysis

Administrative expenses

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the administrative expenses decreased by approximately 15.9% to approximately HK$51.8 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$61.6 million). The decrease was mainly attributable by the Group's adoption of a proactive measure in cost control by reducing or postponing certain administrative expenditures such as a decrease in the Directors' remuneration and donation during the period, to minimise the effect on the Group's performance brought about by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 decreased by approximately 29.6% to approximately HK$40.5 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$57.5 million). Under the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the Group's performance was inevitably affected by the outcome of the economic slowdown as shown in the decrease in the Group's revenue during the period. In order to cope with this adverse situation, the Group has taken measures to minimize the impact on the profit attributable to the owners of the Company by maintaining the leanest cost structure.

In addition, the worsening market sentiment due to the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an unrealized fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounting to approximately HK$5.4 million for the period. Excluding the unrealized fair value loss, the decrease in the underlying business profit is approximately 20.2% for the period.

FUTURE STRATEGY

The outbreak of the COVID-19 since early 2020 has posed a tremendous challenge to the overall global economy and an adverse effect on the financial performance of the Group during the period. The effect on the subsequent financial period depending on its development and impact on the economic conditions. The Group will closely monitor the situation and, to the extent applicable, taking proactive actions to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Group's operation and performance.

In terms of the Group's products and services, the Group will continue to leverage its growing design and engineering capabilities in pursuit of its differentiation strategy. During the first half of 2020, the Group has further strengthened its design capabilities by adding further headcount and, under the leadership of the Group's talented design team, winning the Red Dot Design Award, an international design award, for two product designs of food container. On the other hand, the Group has established strategic partnership with a design arm in Australia and US, which is intended to be utilised to actively drive new products designs in order to help the Group's customers to meet the potential surge in consumption demand when the economy recovers. By providing tailor-made services to its customers, the Group will look to drive sales order from existing customers and attract new customers, with a view to further diversifying and expanding its customer base to achieve a sustainable revenue growth.

In October 2018, the Group has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of four independent, separately operated production lines, each of which consists of standard version of the Nanospider™ eight-electrode solvent optimized 1600

  1. width with an upward spinning configuration (the "Equipment"), which is a versatile technology, easily adapted to a variety of process parameters for the optimization of the specific properties of the produced nanofibers. The Equipment is expected to upgrade the Group's production capability on components of existing products, while allowing the Group to tap into new products range in the future. The Group established an appropriate location in Hong Kong to assemble the first production line, and testing was completed by the end of 2019. The Group expects that Nano-technology related business will start the trial production in late 3rd Quarter of 2020. Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2018 for further details of the acquisition of the Equipment.

4

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Management Discussion and Analysis

In terms of geographical markets, the Group will continue to seek stable business growth in its existing overseas and the PRC markets through its established foothold in the global kitchenware and household product industry. On existing overseas markets, the Group will continue to focus on the mid-to-high-end segment through the introduction of innovative products with high functionality. The Group will also look to increase market penetration by working with local importers and trade agents, and expand potential collaborations with well-known US, Europe and also local brand owners and retailers.

On the PRC front, the Group will continue to focus on expanding its retail contribution and product assortment, as the market remains highly-underpenetrated with the large number of middle-class consumers craving for quality and trendy products. The rising demand for toddler and children products provides ample business opportunities and incentives to the Group. The Group will continue to dedicate more resources, such as enhancing its e-commerce platform and marketing and promotional activities, to capture the mother and toddler's market. Following the success on the launch of toddler and children products in the PRC market, the Group is also exploring similar business opportunities in other markets such as Japan and the Northern European countries.

The Group also engages in raw materials trading business in order to diversify its business risk and expand revenue stream. For this business segment, the Group will continue to explore reliable commodity suppliers around the world for enriching raw material intelligence and increasing the varieties of raw materials to capture the benefits of economies of scale and synergy efficiency.

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 178 employees (30 June 2019: 160 employees). Total staff costs (including Directors' emoluments) were approximately HK$29.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to approximately HK$33.0 million for the same period in 2019.

The Group remunerates its employees based on their qualifications, performance, experience and prevailing industry practice. Competitive remuneration package is offered to retain elite employees including salaries, medical insurance, discretionary bonuses as well as mandatory provident fund schemes for employees in Hong Kong and state managed retirement benefit schemes for employees in the PRC.

The emoluments of the Directors are decided by the Remuneration Committee, based on the Group's operating results, individual performance and comparable market statistics.

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT HELD AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS ON CAPITAL ASSETS

Other than the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as disclosed in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position, there was no significant investment held as at 30 June 2020.

5

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Management Discussion and Analysis

MATERIAL ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group had not made any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries and associated companies.

LIQUIDITY, FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Group manages its capital structure with the aim to ensure the Group will be able to continue as a going concern, maximize the return to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and benefits for other stakeholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. The management reviews the capital structure regularly by considering the risk and benefit associated with each class of capital and adjusts the capital structure as it sees fit and appropriate.

Cash and bank balances and borrowing

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances amounted to approximately HK$502.5 million (31 December 2019: HK$471.5 million) which were mainly denominated in United States dollars ("USD"), RMB and Hong Kong dollars ("HKD"). The Group had bank overdrafts and bank borrowings of approximately HK$43.2 million (31 December 2019: HK$47.8 million) and HK$40.0 million (31 December 2019: Nil) respectively as at 30 June 2020. The annual interest rate of the bank overdrafts and bank borrowings during the six months ended 30 June 2020 ranged from 1.35% to 3.25% (31 December 2019: ranged from 1.6% to 5.0%) and ranged from 1.05% to 2.95% (31 December 2019: Nil) respectively.

Cash flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a positive cash inflow from operating activities of HK$12.4 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$153.9 million). The significant drop in the operating cash flow was mainly due to the delayed or reduced sales orders from the Group's customers as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy and a one-time sales credit offered to a customer of the Group that had come into effect during the period which slowed down the Group's operating cash inflow. At the same time, the Group had to stock up on the inventory in order to enable the Group to meet the demand from customers when the impact of COVID-19 eases.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to HK$8.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$4.8 million). The increase was mainly due to costs incurred in the establishment of the strategic partnership with a design arm in Australia and US during the period. There was a net cash inflow of HK$32.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (net cash outflow during the six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$85.2 million) from financing activities due to the increase of borrowing during the period.

Gearing ratio

The Group's gearing ratio is calculated as total borrowings, which is the aggregate of bank overdrafts, bank borrowings, lease liabilities and loans from non-controlling interests, divided by total equity. The gearing ratio of the Group as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were 16.0% and 9.2% respectively. The increase of the gearing ratio was mainly due to a rise in short-term borrowing and recognition of the dividend payable of approximately HK$182.0 million during the period. The Group always maintains a healthy financial position by avoiding overleveraged and keeping the gearing ratio at a relatively low level.

6

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Management Discussion and Analysis

Banking facilities

As at 30 June 2020, the Group has banking facilities of totalling HK$441.3 million (31 December 2019: HK$319.9 million)

and HK$83.2 million (31 December 2019: HK$47.8 million), of which has been utilised by the Group. The utilisation rates as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were approximately 18.9% and 14.9% respectively. With financial supports from the banks and the low utilization rate, the Group has reserved sufficient facilities available for future draw down.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE

The Group's revenue is mainly denominated in USD while its cost of sales is mainly denominated in HKD and RMB. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk with respect mainly to USD and RMB which may affect the Group's financial performance. The Group's treasury policies are designed to mitigate the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates arising from the Group's operations. The Group principally uses forward foreign exchange contracts to hedge the foreign exchange risks in the ordinary course of business.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's leasehold land and buildings with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$17.6 million (31 December 2019: HK$18.0 million), bond classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$7.7 million (31 December 2019: HK$7.6 million) and pledged bank deposits of HK$22.2 million (31 December 2019: HK$22.2 million) were pledged to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SHARE OFFER

The net proceeds from the Company's share offer (the "Share Offer") in January 2015 amounted to approximately HK$219.8 million (after deducting underwriting commissions and all related expenses). Such net proceeds are intended to be or have been applied in accordance with the proposed application as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 31 December 2014 (the "Prospectus"). As at 30 June 2020, approximately HK$117.6 million of the proceeds raised has been utilised and the unused proceeds were deposited in licensed banks in Hong Kong. In the event that the Directors decided to use such net proceeds in a manner different from that stated in the Prospectus, the Company will issue further announcement in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

7

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Management Discussion and Analysis

Set out below is a breakdown of the planned use and actual use of proceeds up to 30 June 2020 are as follows:

Actual use

Actual use

Planned use

of proceeds

of proceeds

of proceeds

from the

during the

Unused

as disclosed

listing date to

six months

proceeds

Purposes of net proceeds as

in the

31 December

period ended

as at

disclosed in the Prospectus

Prospectus

2019

30 June 2020

30 June 2020

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

To broaden customer base, to expand

11.0

11.0

-

-

penetration in existing markets and to

penetrate into new markets

To enhance the Group's product design,

48.4

48.4

-

-

development and engineering capabilities

To establish flagship stores, with one flagship

33.0

26.0

3.7

3.3

store in Shanghai by end of 2015, and

expand the Group's retail sales networks

and e-commerce business in the PRC

To purchase and renovate office premises

98.9

-

-

98.9

To enhance the Group's information

6.5

6.5

-

-

technology infrastructure

For working capital and general corporate

22.0

22.0

-

-

purposes

219.8

113.9

3.7

102.2

The Group has been gradually implementing its business strategy of expanding its retail sales networks and e-commence business in the PRC and the net proceeds of the Share Offer allocated for such purpose has been applied in line with such implementation. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group had utilised approximately HK$3.7 million of the proceeds on marketing expenses and salary of marketing staffs relating to the retail business in the PRC. It is expected that the remaining HK$3.3 million of the proceeds allocated for this purpose will be fully utilized by the year ending 31 December 2020.

Since completion of the Share Offer in January 2015, the Company has been on the lookout for acquiring suitable premises for expansion of office space as described in the Prospectus. However, prices of office premises in Hong Kong has been in a continuous upward trend since then and prices for premises of suitable size and location on the market has exceeded the budget allocated for such purpose. The Group will continue identifying suitable premises for expansion with a view to implement the acquisition and utilise part or whole of the proceeds allocated for this purpose by the year ending 31 December 2021.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no significant contingent liabilities (31 December 2019: Nil).

CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

As at 30 June 2020, the Group has capital commitment of approximately HK$27.4 million (31 December 2019: approximately HK$27.5 million) for the purchase of and addition to property, plant and equipment.

8

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES

The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and has steered its development and protection of the interests of the Shareholders in an enlightened and open manner. The Board comprises two executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors. The Board has adopted the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. During the period under review and up to the date of this interim report, the Company has complied with the CG Code, except for code provision A.2.1, which provides that, among other things, the role of chairman of the board and the chief executive officer of a listed issuer shall be separate and shall not be performed by the same individual.

Dr. Wong Siu Wah is both the chief executive officer and the chairman of the Board of the Company which deviates from code provision A.2.1. The Board considers that vesting the role of both chairman and chief executive officer in the same person has the benefit of ensuring consistent leadership within the Group and enables more effective and efficient overall strategic planning for the Group. The Board believes that the balance of power and authority for the present arrangement will not be impaired and is adequately ensured by the current Board composition and structure taking into account the background and experience of the Directors and the number of independent non-executive Directors on the Board.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code of conduct for Directors in dealing in the Company's securities. Specific enquiries have been made of all Directors and all Directors have confirmed that they have fully complied with the required standard of dealings as set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") which was established in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules for the purposes of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process, risk management and internal controls. The Audit Committee, comprising Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie (Chairman), Dr. Lau Kin Tak and Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels, has reviewed the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the accounting principles and practices adopted, and discussed auditing, risk management, internal controls and financial reporting matters with the Group's management and the Company's external auditors.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: interim

dividend HK5.5 cents per share) and no special dividend (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK1.5 cents per share) to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members on 28 September 2020, representing a payout ratio of approximately 69.0% of profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The interim dividend will be paid on or around 8 October 2020.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

In order to determine the entitlements to the interim dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 September 2020 to 28 September 2020 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of shares will be affected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificate must be lodged with the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 September 2020.

9

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Corporate Governance and Other Information

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT

As far as the information publicly available to the Company is concerned and to the best knowledge of the Directors, at least 25% of the Company's issued share capital were held by members of the public (as defined in the Listing Rules) as at the date of this interim report.

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the interests or short positions of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code, were as follows:

Long positions in the shares of the Company

Personal

Family

Corporate

Other

Percentage

Name of Director

interests

interests

interests

interests

Total

(%)

Dr. Wong Siu Wah

-

-

525,000,000

-

525,000,000

75%

("Dr. Wong")

(Note)

Note:

The 525,000,000 shares comprise 105,000,000 shares held by First Concord Limited, which is held as to 60% by Dr. Wong and as to 40% by Ms. Cheng Rebecca Hew Hong ("Ms. Cheng") and 420,000,000 Shares held by City Concord Limited, which is 100% held by Dr. Wong. Accordingly, Dr. Wong is deemed to be interested in the shares held by First Concord Limited and City Concord Limited.

Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company had any interests and short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register of the Company required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.

Save as disclosed above, at no time during the six months ended 30 June 2020 was the Company, its holding company, or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangements to enable the Directors and the chief executive of the Company (including their respective spouse and children under 18 years of age) to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO).

10

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Corporate Governance and Other Information

INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

As at 30 June 2020, the following persons (not being the Directors or chief executive of the Company) who had interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which were required to be disclosed to the Company under the provision of Division 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 336 of the SFO, or who was directly or indirectly interested in 10% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of any other member of the Group were as follows:

Interests in Shares

Approximate

Number of

percentage of

shares held

issued share

Name of substantial shareholder

Capacity/nature of interests

(Note 1)

capital (%)

First Concord Limited (Note 2)

Beneficial owner

105,000,000(L)

15%

City Concord Limited (Note 3)

Beneficial owner

420,000,000(L)

60%

Ms. Cheng

Interest of controlled corporation and

525,000,000(L)

75%

interest of spouse

Notes:

  1. The letter "L" denotes a long position in the Shareholder's interest in the share capital of the Company.
  2. First Concord Limited is held as to 60% by Dr. Wong and 40% by Ms. Cheng. Dr. Wong and Ms. Cheng are both deemed to be interested in the 105,000,000 shares held by First Concord Limited.
  3. City Concord Limited is wholly and beneficially owned by Dr. Wong. Dr. Wong is therefore deemed to be interested in the 420,000,000 shares held by City Concord Limited. Ms. Cheng is deemed to be interested in the 420,000,000 shares held by City Concord Limited by reason of her being the spouse of Dr. Wong.

Interests in other member(s) of the Group

Name of registered

Percentage of

Name of non-wholly owned subsidiary

substantial shareholders

issued share

of the Company

(other than members of the Group)

capital (%)

Homespan (HK) Limited

Mr. Christopher Paul Liversey

44%

Manweal Development Limited

Primehill Holdings Limited

32%

寧波家之良品國際貿易有限公司

Mr. Lin Zhao

25%

(Ningbo Homesbrands International Trading

Company Limited)

Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the Directors were not aware of any other person having an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which were required to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Division 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO or who was directly or indirectly interested in 10% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of any other member of the Group.

11

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Corporate Governance and Other Information

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION ON DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

Dr. Wong Siu Wah, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and executive Director of the Company, obtained a Doctor of Business Administration degree by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2019. Save as disclosed herein, there is no change in the Director's information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules since the last published annual report of the Company.

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

On 22 December 2014, the Company has conditionally adopted a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") for the purposes of recognizing and acknowledging the contributions that eligible participants have made or may make to our Group. The Share Option Scheme became unconditional and commenced on 16 January 2015 (the "Listing Date") and will remain in force for 10 years from such date unless otherwise cancelled or amended.

Eligible participants of the Share Option Scheme include (i) any Director, employee, consultant, professional, customer, supplier, agent, partner or adviser of or contractor to the Group or a company in which the Group holds an interest or a subsidiary of such company ("Affiliate"); or (ii) the trustee of any trust the beneficiary of which or any discretionary trust the discretionary objects of which include any Director, employee, consultant, professional, customer, supplier, agent, partner or adviser of or contractor to our Group or an Affiliate; or (iii) a company beneficially owned by any Director, employee, consultant, professional, customer, supplier, agent, partner, adviser of or contractor to our Group or an Affiliate.

The maximum number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Group shall not in aggregate exceed 10% of the shares in issue as at the Listing Date (or 70,000,000 shares of the Company) (the "Limit"). Subject to the issue of a circular by the Company and the approval of the Shareholders in general meeting and/or such other requirements prescribed under the Listing Rules from time to time, the Board may:

  1. refresh the Limit at any time to 10% of the shares in issue as at the date of the approval of the Limit (as refreshed) by the Shareholders in general meeting; or
  2. grant options beyond the Limit to eligible participants specifically identified by the Board before approval is sought.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the maximum number of shares to be issued upon the exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme of the Group must not in aggregate exceed 30% of the shares of the Company in issue from time to time. The maximum number of shares issuable upon the exercise of options granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme adopted by the Group (including both exercised, cancelled or outstanding options) to each grantee within any 12-month period, is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of options in excess of this 1% limit shall be subject to: (i) the issue of a circular by the Company; and (ii) the approval of the Shareholders in general meeting and/or other requirements prescribed under the Listing Rules from time to time. Options granted to a Director, chief executive or substantial Shareholder of the Company, or to any of their associates, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive Directors of the Company. In addition, any options granted to a substantial Shareholder or an independent non-executive Director of the Company, or to any of their associates, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time and with an aggregate value (based on the closing price of the Company's shares at the date of the grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to Shareholders' approval in advance in a general meeting.

12

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Corporate Governance and Other Information

The exercise period of the options granted is to be determined by the Board, which period may commence from the date of the offer of the options, and ends on a date which is not later than ten years from the date of grant of the options subject to the provisions for early termination thereof. There is no minimum period for which an option must be held before it can be exercised. Participants of the Share Option Scheme are required to pay the Company non-refundable HK$1 upon acceptance of the grant.

The exercise price of the options is to be determined by the Board, but shall not be less than the highest of (i) the closing price of the Company's shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the date of grant of option, which must be a business day; (ii) the average closing price of the Company's shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant of option; and (iii) the nominal value of a share.

As at 30 June 2020, no options have been granted, exercised or lapsed under the Share Option Scheme.

13

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

5

563,475

784,576

Cost of sales

(438,336)

(630,385)

Gross profit

125,139

154,191

Other income and gains, net

6

1,644

7,911

Distribution expenses

(19,332)

(24,214)

Administrative expenses

(51,829)

(61,557)

Share of results of associates

2,434

2,509

Finance costs

7

(598)

(895)

Profit before income tax

8

57,458

77,945

Income tax expenses

9

(10,065)

(12,523)

Profit for the period

47,393

65,422

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

(100)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign operations

(1,037)

148

Other comprehensive income for the period

(1,037)

48

Total comprehensive income for the period

46,356

65,470

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

40,463

57,546

Non-controlling interests

6,930

7,876

47,393

65,422

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

39,942

57,518

Non-controlling interests

6,414

7,952

46,356

65,470

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share:

10

- Basic

5.8

8.2

- Diluted

5.8

8.2

14

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2020

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

62,236

66,688

Other asset

172

172

Interests in associates

15,864

13,540

Intangible asset

-

-

Deposits paid for property, plant and equipment

13,859

13,811

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

16

2,570

2,570

Deferred tax assets

232

69

94,933

96,850

Current assets

Inventories

13

58,467

45,952

Trade receivables

14

229,287

306,722

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

57,271

49,109

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

15

48,241

53,125

Amounts due from associates

552

548

Prepaid tax

36

-

Pledged bank deposits

22,233

22,169

Cash and bank balances

502,500

471,536

918,587

949,161

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

17

83,038

121,534

Other payables and accruals

13,801

72,816

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

15

522

-

Contract liabilities

10,644

10,476

Bank overdrafts

43,207

47,788

Bank borrowings

40,000

-

Lease liabilities

4,456

4,642

Loans from non-controlling interests

6,198

10,646

Amount due to an associate

4,802

8,239

Dividend payable

11(ii)

182,000

-

Provision for tax

12,139

19,504

400,807

295,645

Net current assets

517,780

653,516

Total assets less current liabilities

612,713

750,366

15

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2020

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,090

5,114

Deferred tax liabilities

4,427

4,412

7,517

9,526

Net assets

605,196

740,840

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

18

7,000

7,000

Reserves

562,152

704,210

569,152

711,210

Non-controlling interests

36,044

29,630

Total equity

605,196

740,840

16

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Financial

assets at

fair value

through other

Non-

Share

Share

Merger

comprehensive

income

Exchange

Statutory

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium*

reserve*

reserve*

reserve*

reserve*

reserve*

profits*

Sub-total

interests

Equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 31 December 2018, as

previously stated (Audited)

7,000

215,385

(4,231)

-

2,240

2,745

2,867

450,690

676,696

18,231

694,927

Adoption of HKFRS 16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25)

(25)

(16)

(41)

At 1 January 2019 (Restated)

7,000

215,385

(4,231)

-

2,240

2,745

2,867

450,665

676,671

18,215

694,886

2018 final dividend (note 11(ii))

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42,000)

(42,000)

-

(42,000)

Transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42,000)

(42,000)

-

(42,000)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57,546

57,546

7,876

65,422

Other comprehensive income

- Change in fair value of financial

assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(100)

-

-

-

-

(100)

-

(100)

- Exchange difference arising

on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

-

72

-

-

-

72

76

148

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

(100)

72

-

-

57,546

57,518

7,952

65,470

At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

7,000

215,385

(4,231)

(100)

2,312

2,745

2,867

466,211

692,189

26,167

718,356

At 1 January 2020 (Audited)

7,000

215,385

(4,231)

(880)

2,001

6,241

2,867

482,827

711,210

29,630

740,840

2019 final dividend (note 11(ii))

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42,000)

(42,000)

-

(42,000)

2019 special dividend (note 11(ii))

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(140,000)

(140,000)

-

(140,000)

Transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(182,000)

(182,000)

-

(182,000)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40,463

40,463

6,930

47,393

Other comprehensive income

- Exchange difference arising

on translation of foreign

-

-

-

-

(521)

-

-

-

(521)

(516)

(1,037)

operations

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(521)

-

-

40,463

39,942

6,414

46,356

for the period

At 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

7,000

215,385

(4,231)

(880)

1,480

6,241

2,867

341,290

569,152

36,044

605,196

  • The aggregate balances of these reserve accounts of HK$562,152,000 (30 June 2019: HK$685,189,000) are included as reserves as at 30 June 2020 in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

17

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net cash generated from operating activities

12,353

153,869

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,203)

(4,795)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

32,629

(85,178)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

36,779

63,896

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

423,748

385,962

Effect on foreign exchange rate changes

(1,234)

154

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

459,293

450,012

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents

Cash and bank balances

502,500

464,023

Bank overdrafts

(43,207)

(14,011)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

459,293

450,012

18

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and domiciled in Hong Kong. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is 12/F, Yardley Commercial Building, 3 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong. The Company's shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of its principal subsidiaries are trading, retail, wholesale and distribution of kitchenware and household products and trading of raw materials. There were no significant changes in the Group's operations during the period. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company's ultimate holding company is City Concord Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirement of Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules, and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").

The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year-to-date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements contain selected explanatory notes which include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and should be read in conjunction with the Group's 2019 Annual Report.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for those financial assets that are measured at fair values. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

This condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("HK$'000") unless otherwise indicated.

19

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

3. ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following amendments issued by the

HKICPA:

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting (Revised)

Save as disclosed in the note below, the application of the other new or revised HKFRSs in the current interim period has no material effect on the amounts reported in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and/or disclosures set out in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Group has not early adopted any new or revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION

  1. Operating segment information
    The Group has identified its operating segment and prepared segment information based on the regular internal financial information reported to the Company's executive directors for their decisions about resources allocation to the Group's business components and review of the components' performance. There are two business components in the internal reporting to the executive Directors, which are (i) trading of kitchenware and household products and (ii) trading of raw materials.

Trading of kitchenware

and household products

Trading of raw materials

Total

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Segment revenue

Revenue from external customers

513,509

725,930

49,966

58,646

563,475

784,576

Segment results

53,425

70,487

6,547

8,368

59,972

78,855

2,434

Share of results of associates

2,509

Unallocated income

1,556

1,167

Unallocated expenses

(6,504)

(4,586)

Profit before income tax

57,458

77,945

20

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

  1. Operating segment information (Continued)

Trading of kitchenware

and household products

Trading of raw materials

Total

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Segment assets

724,830

758,350

87,013

86,042

811,843

844,392

Prepaid tax

36

-

Deferred tax assets

232

69

Interests in associates

15,864

13,540

Unallocated corporate assets#

185,545

188,010

Consolidated total assets

1,013,520

1,046,011

Segment liabilities

208,466

279,699

260

826

208,726

280,525

Provision for tax

12,139

19,504

Deferred tax liabilities

4,427

4,412

Dividend payable

182,000

-

Unallocated corporate liabilities

1,032

730

Consolidated total liabilities

408,324

305,171

  • Unallocated corporate assets mainly comprised cash and bank balances which held as general working capital of the Group which are not directly attributable to any operating segment.

Trading of kitchenware

and household products

Trading of raw materials

Total

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Other segment information:

Interest income

1,006

2,083

-

7

1,006

2,090

Interest expenses

(593)

(895)

-

-

(593)

(895)

Depreciation of property,

plant and equipment

(6,700)

(5,057)

-

-

(6,700)

(5,057)

Impairment of trade receivables

(127)

(94)

(26)

(51)

(153)

(145)

Fair value (loss)/gain of financial

assets at fair value through

profit or loss, net

(3,111)

1,271

-

-

(3,111)

1,271

21

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

  1. Disaggregated revenue and geographical segment information
    The management determines that the Group is domiciled in Hong Kong, which is the location of the Group's principal place of operations. The Group's revenue from external customers, recognised at a point in time when there is evidence that the control of goods has been transferred to the customer, the customer has adequate control over the goods and the Group has no unfulfilled obligations that affect customer accepting the goods, is divided into the following geographical areas:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

United States

384,416

573,184

Europe

(a)

33,926

41,710

Asia

(b)

132,551

149,893

Canada

10,310

15,586

Other locations

(c)

2,272

4,203

563,475

784,576

Notes:

  1. Principally included United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany
  2. Principally included Hong Kong, Japan and the PRC
  3. Principally included Australia

The geographical location of customers is based on the location of customers. The geographical location of other non-current assets is based on the physical location of the assets. As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, over 90% of the Group's non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred tax assets) are located in Hong Kong.

22

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

  1. Information about major customers
    An analysis of revenue from customers with whom transactions have exceeded 10% of the Group's revenue for the period was as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Company A

158,876

333,903

Company B

120,067

138,362

Company C (note)

78,981

68,563

Note:

Revenue amounting to approximately HK$68,563,000 from transactions with Company C did not exceed 10% of the Group's revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and was disclosed for illustrative purposes only.

5. REVENUE

The Group is principally engaged in trading of kitchenware and household products and raw materials. Revenue from sales of kitchenware and household products and raw materials is recognised at a point in time when there is evidence that the control of goods has been transferred to the customer, the customer has adequate control over the goods and the Group has no unfulfilled obligations that affect customer accepting the goods. Revenue recognised during the period is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

- Sales of kitchenware and household products

513,509

725,930

- Sales of raw materials

49,966

58,646

563,475

784,576

23

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

6. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS, NET

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Bank interest income

1,894

3,136

Interest income from unlisted bond

30

105

Recharge from customers

701

224

Government grants

3,428

3,031

Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss, net

(5,406)

928

Others

997

487

1,644

7,911

7. FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest charges on financial liabilities at amortised cost:

Bank borrowings

24

525

Bank overdrafts

388

201

Lease liabilities

186

169

598

895

24

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

8. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit before income tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

Cost of inventories sold recognised as expense

438,336

630,385

Impairment of trade receivables

153

145

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,803

5,110

Research expenses

51

65

Short-term lease expenses

399

-

Low-value lease expenses

19

-

Employee benefit expenses (including directors' remuneration)

Wages, salaries and other benefits

27,568

25,309

Discretionary bonuses

-

6,000

Contributions to defined contribution schemes

1,558

1,705

29,126

33,014

Exchange loss/(gain), net

496

(1,437)

9. INCOME TAX EXPENSES

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

The taxation attributable to the Group's operation comprises:

Current tax

- Hong Kong profits tax

8,006

10,004

- Income tax outside Hong Kong

2,208

2,709

10,214

12,713

Deferred tax

- Credit for the period

(149)

(190)

Income tax expenses

10,065

12,523

The Group is subject to income tax on an entity basis on profits arising in or derived from the jurisdictions in which members of the Group are domiciled and operated.

25

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

9. INCOME TAX EXPENSES (Continued)

Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (six months ended 30 June 2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the period, except for one subsidiary of the Group which is a qualifying entity under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime effective from the year of assessment 2018/2019. The first HK$2,000,000 of assessable profits of this subsidiary is taxed at 8.25% and the remaining assessable profits are taxed at 16.5%.

Enterprise income tax ("EIT") for the period was calculated at 25% (six months ended 30 June 2019: 25%) of the estimated assessable profits arising from the PRC. The income tax for other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions.

Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands, the Group is not subject to any income tax in the Cayman Islands.

10. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period of HK$40,463,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$57,546,000) and the weighted average of 700,000,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 700,000,000) ordinary shares in issue during the interim period.

Diluted earnings per share

There were no potential dilutive ordinary shares outstanding during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, and hence the diluted earnings per share is the same as basic earnings per share.

26

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

11. DIVIDENDS

i. Dividends to equity shareholders attributable to the interim period:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interim dividend declared and payable after the interim period of

HK4.0 cents per share (six months ended 30 June 2019:

HK5.5 cents per share)

28,000

38,500

Special dividend declared and payable after the interim period of

Nil (six months ended 30 June 2019:

HK1.5 cents per share)

-

10,500

28,000

49,000

The interim dividend has not been recognised as a liability at the end of the reporting period.

  1. Dividends to equity shareholders attributable to previous financial year, approved and payable/paid during the interim period:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Final dividend in respect of the previous financial year, approved and

payable during the following interim period, of HK6.0 cents

per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: approved and paid

during the following interim period of HK6.0 cents per share)

42,000

42,000

Special dividend in respect of the previous financial year,

approved and payable during the following interim period,

of HK20.0 cents per share (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil)

140,000

-

182,000

42,000

27

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

12. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment at a total cost of approximately HK$2,459,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$7,780,000).

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group has not disposed property, plant and equipment (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).

At 30 June 2020, the Group's leasehold land and buildings with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$17,626,000 (31 December 2019: HK$18,018,000) were pledged to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group.

13. INVENTORIES

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Merchandises

26,806

22,953

Raw materials

31,661

22,999

58,467

45,952

14. TRADE RECEIVABLES

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Trade receivables

230,817

308,099

Less: impairment loss allowance

(1,530)

(1,377)

229,287

306,722

The Group's trading terms with customers are mainly on credit. The credit terms are generally 0 to 90 days from the invoice date.

28

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

14. TRADE RECEIVABLES (Continued)

The Directors considered the fair values of trade receivables are not materially different from their carrying amounts because these amounts have short maturity periods on their inception. An ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables (net of impairment allowance) as at end of the reporting period, based on the invoices date, is as follows:

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

0-30 days

116,048

140,911

31-60 days

69,343

95,112

61-90 days

21,118

45,098

Over 90 days

22,778

25,601

229,287

306,722

15. FINANCIAL ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

Listed equity securities in Hong Kong, at fair value (note (a))

28,513

30,649

Unlisted bond in Hong Kong, at fair value (note (b))

7,653

7,617

Unlisted secured promissory note in US, at fair value (note (c))

12,075

14,370

Derivative financial instruments at fair value (note (d))

-

489

48,241

53,125

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss:

Derivative financial instruments at fair value (note (d))

(522)

-

29

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

15. FINANCIAL ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

(Continued)

Notes:

  1. The fair values of the Group's investment in listed equity securities have been determined by reference to their quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period.
  2. The fair values of the Group's investment in unlisted bonds are determined based on the quoted prices from relevant financial institutions at the end of the reporting period. As at 30 June 2020, the unlisted bond amounted to HK$7,653,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,617,000) was pledged to a bank to secure the general banking facilities granted to the Group.
  3. As at 30 June 2020, there was one (31 December 2019: one) secured promissory note (the "Note") with gross principal amount
    of US$2,000,000 equivalent to approximately HK$15,560,000 (31 December 2019: US$2,000,000 equivalent to approximately HK$15,560,000) due from an independent third party (the "Issuer"). The principal of the loan under the Note was originally repayable on 15 June 2019, being twenty-four months from the issue date and the maturity date was extended to 7 January 2020 pursuant to a supplementary agreement entered in June 2019. The maturity date was further extended to 15 January 2021 (the "Maturity Date") pursuant to a supplementary agreement entered in January 2020. The loan under the Note is interest-bearing at a rate of 4% per annum or 10% per annum under an event of default for the period from the issue date of the Note to 7 January 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Note, the Group has the right to convert the outstanding loan amount and accrued interest to 51% of all shares outstanding post-conversion of the Issuer at the Group's sole discretion. The conversion right is exercisable at any time after one year of the issue date of the Note and prior to the Maturity Date. The outstanding principal and the interest receivable from the Note was secured by all the assets of the Issuer.
    As at 30 June 2020, the fair value of the Note was estimated to be approximately HK$12,075,000 (31 December 2019: approximately HK$14,370,000). The fair value loss of approximately HK$2,295,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: fair value gain of approximately HK$343,000) was recognised in condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income in other income and gains, net for the six months ended 30 June 2020. As the repayment date of the Note is within twelve months from the end of the reporting period, the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss were classified under current assets.
    The fair value of the Note as at 30 June 2020 is determined by the Directors with reference to the valuation prepared by Royson Valuation Advisory Limited, an independent valuer, by using binominal model with the following key parameters:

As at

As at

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Fair value of shares

US$380,000

US$815,000

Revenue growth rate

Ranged from

Ranged from

30% to 221%

30% to 190%

Terminal growth rate

3%

3%

Post-tax discount rate

25.0%

24.5%

Discount for lack of marketability

35%

35%

Risk free interest rate

0.16%

1.44%

Time to maturity

0.54 year

0.02 year

Expected volatility

49.25%

21%

Expected dividend yield

0%

0%

Conversion period

Commences

Commences

one year after

one year after

the purchase date

the purchase date

until maturity

until maturity

  1. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's derivative financial instruments represented foreign currency forward contracts denominated in USD and the fair values are based on the quoted prices from the relevant financial institutions. The notional amounts of these forward contracts are RMB70,000,000 (31 December 2019: RMB 55,000,000) and the forward currency rates of all these contracts ranged from USD1:RMB7.0335 to USD1:RMB7.0860 (31 December 2019: USD1:RMB7.0245 to USD1:RMB7.0735) with various maturity dates from July 2020 to March 2021 (31 December 2019: January 2020 to November 2020).

30

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

16. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Unlisted equity securities in Hong Kong, at fair value (note)

2,570

2,570

Note:

As at 30 June 2020, the fair value of the Group's investment of 11.5% of equity interest in a private entity incorporated in Hong Kong is estimated by the Directors with reference to the valuation prepared by Royson Valuation Advisory Limited, an independent valuer, with income approach by discounting future cash flows with the following key parameters:

As at

As at

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue growth rate over the 5-year period

Ranged from 5% to 136%

Ranged from 5% to 85%

Terminal growth rate

3%

3%

Post-tax discount rate

21%

21%

Discount for lack of control

10%

10%

Discount for lack of marketability

35%

35%

17. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES

Trade payables normally have a credit period of 0 to 90 days from the invoice date.

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Trade payables

83,038

120,866

Bills payables (note)

-

668

83,038

121,534

Note:

As at 31 December 2019, bills payables of HK$668,000 were secured by the pledge of the Group's leasehold land and buildings, pledged bank deposits and the corporate guarantee provided by the Company.

31

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

17. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES (Continued)

An ageing analysis of the Group's trade and bills payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoices date, is as follows:

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

0-90 days

73,252

112,682

91-180 days

4,204

4,196

181-365 days

4,616

3,113

Over 365 days

966

1,543

83,038

121,534

The Directors considered the carrying amounts of trade and bills payables approximate to their fair values.

18. SHARE CAPITAL

As at 30 June 2020

As at 31 December 2019

Number of

Number of

shares

shares

('000)

HK$'000

('000)

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Authorised:

Shares of HK$0.01 each

10,000,000

100,000

10,000,000

100,000

Issued and fully paid:

Shares of HK$0.01 each

700,000

7,000

700,000

7,000

32

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are not materially different from their carrying amounts because of the immediate or the short term maturity of those financial instruments. The following table presents assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. The hierarchy groups assets and liabilities into three levels based on the relative reliability of significant inputs used in measuring the fair value of these assets and liabilities. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities;

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liabilities, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the financial asset and liabilities is categorised in its entirety is based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement.

33

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

19. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position are grouped into the fair value hierarchy as follows:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(note (a))

(note (b))

(note (c))

As at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

- Listed equity securities, at fair value

28,513

-

-

28,513

- Unlisted bond, at fair value

-

7,653

-

7,653

- Unlisted secure promissory note,

at fair value

-

-

12,075

12,075

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

- Unlisted equity securities, at fair value

-

-

2,570

2,570

Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss

- Derivative financial instruments

-

(522)

-

(522)

As at 31 December 2019 (Audited)

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

- Listed equity securities, at fair value

30,649

-

-

30,649

- Unlisted bond, at fair value

-

7,617

-

7,617

- Unlisted secure promissory note,

at fair value

-

-

14,370

14,370

- Derivative financial instruments

-

489

-

489

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

- Unlisted equity securities, at fair value

-

-

2,570

2,570

Notes:

  1. The investment in listed equity securities at fair values are denominated in HK$. Fair values have been determined by reference to their quoted market prices at the reporting date.
  2. The investment in unlisted bond and derivative financial instruments at fair values are denominated in USD and the fair values is determined based on the quoted prices from the relevant financial institution.
  3. The investment in promissory note and unlisted equity securities at fair value are denominated in USD and HK$ respectively and their fair values are determined by using valuation technique of binomial model and income approach, which include significant inputs that are not based on observable market data.

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there have been no transfers of fair value measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).

34

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In addition to the transactions and balances disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group also had the following significant transactions with related parties during the period:

20.1 Significant transactions with related parties

As at

As at

Nature of

Name of related

30 June

31 December

transaction

company/party

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Licensing fee

Ignite Hong Kong

(a)

4,802

5,024

Limited ("Ignite HK")

Lease payments/

Dr. Wong Siu Wah

(b)

420

420

rental expenses

("Dr. Wong")

Notes:

  1. An associate of the Group.
  2. During the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Group had paid lease payments/rental expenses relating to premises which are owned by Dr. Wong. The associated lease liabilities of HK$1,231,000 (31 December 2019: HK$1,629,000) were recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020.
  3. All transactions as shown above were made on the Group's normal course of business and were made with reference to the terms negotiated between the relevant parties.

20.2 Outstanding balances with related parties

The Group had the following balances with related parties included in the amounts due from/(to) associates to the condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

Name of related companies

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Ignite HK

(4,802)

(8,239)

Toddler Copenhagen Asia Ltd.

527

527

Cheer Mind Corp. Ltd.

25

21

Amounts due from/(to) associates are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.

35

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Interim Report 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

20.3 Compensation of key management personnel

Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group, including amounts paid to the Directors were as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Salaries, allowances and benefits in kind

3,039

3,034

Discretionary bonuses

-

6,000

Contributions to defined contribution scheme

18

18

3,057

9,052

21. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group does not have any significant contingent liabilities (31 December 2019: Nil).

22. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital expenditures contracted but not provided for in the condensed

consolidated financial statements in respect of:

- purchase of and addition to property, plant and equipment

27,424

27,502

36

Interim Report 2020 King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

King's Flair International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
12:16aKING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
12:05aKING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : List of directors and their role and function
PU
08/11KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to use of proce..
PU
03/18KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS : annual earnings release
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity on Movements in Securities S..
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Announcement in relation to the Annual R..
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 2016
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity on Movements in Securities J..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 540 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2019 125 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net cash 2019 448 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,63x
Yield 2019 9,75%
Capitalization 861 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Wah Wong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fook Chi Wong COO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Lok Hey Wong Manager-Research & Development
Kin Tak Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ling Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED4.24%111
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.46%7 140
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-11.61%5 895
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.39.36%5 872
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED100.72%5 592
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.48%4 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group